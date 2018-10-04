Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Opinion / Columnist

ZCTU protest exposes MDC Alliance

1 hr ago | Views
For the past couple of days Zimbabweans have been drawn into a sinister panic mode whose foot prints are alien to those of genuine market strife and economic strains. The basic function of fuel as a cost driver has been overtaken by social media as unknowing consumers scramble for basic commodities. It is then under such circumstances that the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) is urging Zimbabweans to go into the streets to protest the situation without engaging in any dialogue what so ever with authorities.

However, the Union's behaviour makes sense if one thinks about it in terms of its goals, needs and motives. A brief glance into history shows that MDC was hewn from the ZCTU and the Union has been pushing that party's agendas. It has been rallying workers to MDC, no wonder it is dubbed the labour movement.

Under all these circumstances, it is clear that MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa, indeed mastered the art of demagoguery, but forgot to take notes on how to camouflage it. On 10 April 2018, Chamisa met ZCTU Secretary General, Japhet Moyo, whom he promised a position in MDC Alliance structures had it won the 30 July 2018 harmonised elections. Chamisa has also been harping on the mantra that elections can be rigged but not the economy, knowing fully well that if politics fail they will try the courts and eventually assassinate the economy.

With no ballistic rise in fuel prices, to imagine why and who is commanding the economic chaos characterised by exaggerated trading rates between the Bond notes and other currencies only lead to a logical conclusion that economic sabotage is at play. Economic hitmen and political demagogues are certainly on the loose to stir despondency and derive political dividends by whipping up emotions of the unsuspecting citizens.

Fortunately, from what is obtaining, the hit men have nothing more than the social media in their bid to throw Zimbabwe into an economic and political abyss as they attempt to force their way into Government. The MDC Alliance lost the backing of many funders as evidenced by its poor oiling in the run up to the 30 July harmonised elections. Ahead of the polls, if one remembers very well, an attempt was made to render Ecocash transactions as no longer acceptable. The idea did not yield much as the crisis only lasted for three or less days.

Ultimately, all the artificial crises are designed to create the necessary conditions for a Government of National Unity (GNU). Without any form of crisis they would not be any basis for lobbying for the political arrangement similar to that of 2009. After all sundry it is needless to say, whatever Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans are going through are manmade problems. May God save our nation from politicians toying with the economy to satisfy their personal aspirations.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Caitlin Kamba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Reigate 650m² stand for sale

Flats for sale

Solar batteries on sale

For sale is range rover

For sale is toyota vits

3 bedroom house emgwanwini for sell

Van on sale

Farms & plots to let


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZCTU protest exposes MDC Alliance

11 mins ago | 35 Views

Chamisa's supporters stuck in Wonderland

12 mins ago | 22 Views

Nkosana Moyo offers free advice to Mnangagwa and Mthuli Ncube

27 mins ago | 162 Views

Shonas bash Ndebeles in brutal Gwanda gold war

38 mins ago | 192 Views

Zanu PF groomed economic criminals...

1 hr ago | 301 Views

British Airways no longer accepting RTGS payments, only accepting credit cards

2 hrs ago | 640 Views

Express Links International announced as headline sponsor for Vuka Bulawayo Vuka

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Nkosana Moyo's mother dies

2 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Mnangagwa is illegitimate, he must step down!

2 hrs ago | 2222 Views

Goche dragged to court

2 hrs ago | 800 Views

Chamisa 'is not the answer to Zimbabwe's economic challenges'

3 hrs ago | 1249 Views

Real or Fake, Diaspora tax should be effected!

3 hrs ago | 815 Views

Cop in court for assaulting civilian

3 hrs ago | 931 Views

Chamisa risks arrest

5 hrs ago | 6444 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach

5 hrs ago | 577 Views

'Chamisa not a 'Messiah' to solve current economic problems'

5 hrs ago | 1611 Views

Zimra dismisses forex duty payment on vehicle imports

5 hrs ago | 2629 Views

Do more on fuel procurement

5 hrs ago | 846 Views

NOTICE on Handling and Storage Charges at Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 1678 Views

Mnangagwa, ministers clash over Mthuli Ncube tax

5 hrs ago | 3106 Views

Biggest shortage in Zim is trust on the leaders

5 hrs ago | 654 Views

Mnangagwa backs Mthuli Ncube on 2% tax

5 hrs ago | 613 Views

Bulawayo council farms underutilised

5 hrs ago | 314 Views

Pharmacists urged to sell EC to adolescent girls

5 hrs ago | 846 Views

'Give Mnangagwa time to fix economy'

5 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Consultations, procedures key to reform

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zanu-PF wins Chimanimani East by-election

5 hrs ago | 912 Views

Nurse aide gets 3 years for defrauding job seekers

5 hrs ago | 586 Views

ED rigged elections, must be forced out or will rig 2023. 'Are we men or are we mice?'

5 hrs ago | 942 Views

Armed robbers kill sheriff of the High Cpurt

5 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Mthuli Ncube must turn up in Parliament

5 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Man murdered, dumped along railway track

5 hrs ago | 731 Views

Rugare Gumbo will not apply for re-admission into Zanu PF

5 hrs ago | 1400 Views

DJ Templeman acquitted

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

1893 MHRRM announces UK Matebele Genocide Conference Date

5 hrs ago | 318 Views

Banker's son killer jailed

5 hrs ago | 791 Views

Pair jailed for robbing teachers

5 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zimra to acquire modern liquid testing devices

5 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa has to be proactive

5 hrs ago | 971 Views

Chamisa claims to have a solution

5 hrs ago | 876 Views

Zimbabwe to stimulate FDI with global tenders

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

Bread, transport fares up

5 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Bond notes not equal to US dollar, says Mthuli Ncube

5 hrs ago | 2087 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwean must take the pain

5 hrs ago | 820 Views

Man axes rival, kidnaps ex-girlfriend

5 hrs ago | 527 Views

Mat North leaders accuse parastatals of bussing employees from other provinces

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

15 Zesa bosses sent on mandatory leave

5 hrs ago | 629 Views

Tredgold Building gutted by fire

5 hrs ago | 768 Views

Mthuli Ncube tax will burden formal workers

5 hrs ago | 208 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days