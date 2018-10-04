Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa: A dictator in the making

1 hr ago | Views
"A dictator is someone who has absolute power or who at least behaves as if they do by bossing others around". This is exactly what the MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa is turning himself into since grabbing power after the death of the late party leader, Morgan Tsvangirai in February this year.

Between 2011 and 2014 party congresses when Chamisa was the National Organising Secretary, he embarked on what he termed "scientific organising". On the outlook, it looked like a noble strategy to win the 2013 elections, yet it was, in actual fact, a vehicle by which Chamisa schemed to parachute himself into power. Together with the then Secretary General, Tendai Biti, they mooted "Agenda 2016" whose motive was to technically remove Tsvangirai from power.

However, their plan crumpled like a deck of cards and Chamisa fell from grace to grass.

When Tsvangirai passed on in February 2018, Chamisa grabbed power ahead of the then Co-Vice President, Dr Thokozani Khupe in a mafia style even before rigor mortis had set on Tsvangirai's body. He did this by hurriedly convening a pseudo National Executive Committee and National Council which he railroaded to endorse him as the party leader and 2018 presidential candidate. When Dr Khupe tried to oppose Chamisa's shenanigans, she was nearly burnt in a hut at the funeral of Tsvangirai and her vehicle had its wind screens smashed in Bulawayo when the Shakespear Mukoyi-led Vanguard ran amok in the City of Kings and Queens baying for their rivals' blood.

Posting on her Facebook page, Celine Eunice Nyakutsikwa commented that "Chamisa has evidently agreed with himself that the presidency of the MDC Alliance party is for no other man but him, it's a one man show and Congress must only fill other positions except the presidency which is already his. Congress delegates are no longer allowed, by Chamisa to nominate anybody for president, because there is no such vacancy at all. The vacancy was filled during a funeral when Tsvangirai's body was awaiting burial".

 In a satirical manner, Levison Chambati responded, "Maybe (MDC alliance Secretary General, Douglas Mwonzora must wait for Chamisa's funeral then grab the leadership reigns from there since Chamisa taught us that is how democracy is done in MDC".

As if Chamisa's shenanigans were not enough, he is planning to oust Mwonzora from the party as he considers him as a threat to his throne despite declaring that the MDC Alliance top post was not up for contest. In order to strengthen his post, Chamisa is reported to have roped in National Organising Secretary, National Youth Assembly Chairman and Deputy Treasurer, Amos Chibaya, Happymore Chidziva and Charlton Hwende to fight from his corner.

Despite his party claiming to be the epitome of democracy, Chamisa chose to break every tenet of democracy by imposing candidates for Local Government, National Assembly and Senate elections. This sowed seeds of discontent among party members as he handpicked his cronies to fill the posts against the people's choices. A typical case was that of Jessie Majome in Harare West constituency who was sidelined in favour of the novice Joanna Mamombe. Chamisa had the audacity of saying Majome was old yet she is only six years older than him.

During elections, he sidelined MDC Alliance principal, Jacob Ngarivhume in Bikita East constituency which he handed over to Bornface Mudzingwa whom he thought was a better candidate leaving Ngarivhume clutching at straw for survival. Mudzingwa and Ngarivhume polled 8 542 and 368 votes, respectively, and lost to ZANU PF's Johnson Madhuku who garnered a whopping 10 261. Ngarivhume despite singing for Chamisa, he fell to the latter's dictatorial tendencies.

After losing the presidential race, the dictatorship in Chamisa increased as he began to impose Mayors while forcing others to withdraw their bids. Notable cases were those of Chegutu and Masvingo where Mayors Henry Muchatibaya and Advocate Collins Maboke, respectively, were told to step down because they were not his choices. Chamisa wanted Matthias Shumba and Godfrey Kurauone as Mayors for Chegutu and Masvingo, respectively.  In Harare, Chamisa made sure that Herbert Gomba landed the Mayoral post. Councillors Ian Makone and Jacob Mafume were vying for the post, and Mafume had already prepared an acceptance speech, but Chamisa had other ideas.
True to his attention-seeking behaviour, when Chamisa was invited for dialogue by President Mnangagwa, he spurned the invitation to give the impression of being a big man politically. Now, he is demanding to be appointed the Prime Minister and refusing to take up the post of Leader of the opposition in Parliament, which President Mnangagwa had suggested.

In early July 2018, Chamisa led thousands of his supporters demanding electoral reforms from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba. Instead of diplomatically engaging Justice Chigumba, Chamisa was street-childlike shouting in the ZEC lobby "We are not moving from here. I can tell you now and we are going to start the process that we want. If they want to kill us, they can call in the army with all kinds of guns. You guys are not serious. We gave notice to Chigumba that we were coming here. We told Chigumba we are coming and you can't send us away. Where did she go?"

In his dictatorial tendency, Chamisa wanted ZEC officials to capitulate to his demands. To show his frustration, Chamisa shouted "Do you know this place can be chaotic if we call people in".
The electorate was right by handing victory to President Mnangagwa. Who in his right mind would vote for such an individual for Presidency when he behaves like a bull in a china shop when things don't go his way?





Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Elijah Chihota
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Isuzu kg 300 on sale

Wedding dresses on sale

Sdc batteries for sale

3 bedroom house emgwanwini for sell

Van on sale

Looking for houses for sale and land

Solar batteries on sale

Bath tubs on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Robbers target money changers

10 mins ago | 11 Views

Mthuli Ncube opens his mouth, foreign currency rates soar

11 mins ago | 12 Views

Tax protests loom

11 mins ago | 11 Views

Mthuli Ncube splits in Mnangagwa's Cabinet

13 mins ago | 38 Views

ARTUZ endorses ZCTU 11 October demonstration

52 mins ago | 267 Views

'ED has done nothing wrong' argues Mahiya - he rigged the elections and not for first time but will be last time

54 mins ago | 461 Views

PHOTO: Price hikes - an update by concerned citizen

2 hrs ago | 2240 Views

Chamisa's supporters stuck in Wonderland

3 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Nkosana Moyo offers free advice to Mnangagwa and Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 3916 Views

Shonas bash Ndebeles in brutal Gwanda gold war

3 hrs ago | 1936 Views

ZCTU protest exposes MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 2216 Views

Zanu PF groomed economic criminals...

4 hrs ago | 1121 Views

British Airways no longer accepting RTGS payments, only accepting credit cards

4 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Express Links International announced as headline sponsor for Vuka Bulawayo Vuka

4 hrs ago | 608 Views

Nkosana Moyo's mother dies

5 hrs ago | 2227 Views

Mnangagwa is illegitimate, he must step down!

5 hrs ago | 3587 Views

Goche dragged to court

5 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Chamisa 'is not the answer to Zimbabwe's economic challenges'

5 hrs ago | 2248 Views

Real or Fake, Diaspora tax should be effected!

6 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Cop in court for assaulting civilian

6 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Chamisa risks arrest

7 hrs ago | 8072 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach

7 hrs ago | 709 Views

'Chamisa not a 'Messiah' to solve current economic problems'

7 hrs ago | 1884 Views

Zimra dismisses forex duty payment on vehicle imports

7 hrs ago | 3245 Views

Do more on fuel procurement

7 hrs ago | 986 Views

NOTICE on Handling and Storage Charges at Beitbridge border post

7 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Mnangagwa, ministers clash over Mthuli Ncube tax

7 hrs ago | 3797 Views

Biggest shortage in Zim is trust on the leaders

7 hrs ago | 757 Views

Mnangagwa backs Mthuli Ncube on 2% tax

8 hrs ago | 741 Views

Bulawayo council farms underutilised

8 hrs ago | 398 Views

Pharmacists urged to sell EC to adolescent girls

8 hrs ago | 978 Views

'Give Mnangagwa time to fix economy'

8 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Consultations, procedures key to reform

8 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zanu-PF wins Chimanimani East by-election

8 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Nurse aide gets 3 years for defrauding job seekers

8 hrs ago | 699 Views

ED rigged elections, must be forced out or will rig 2023. 'Are we men or are we mice?'

8 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Armed robbers kill sheriff of the High Cpurt

8 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mthuli Ncube must turn up in Parliament

8 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Man murdered, dumped along railway track

8 hrs ago | 832 Views

Rugare Gumbo will not apply for re-admission into Zanu PF

8 hrs ago | 1592 Views

DJ Templeman acquitted

8 hrs ago | 311 Views

1893 MHRRM announces UK Matebele Genocide Conference Date

8 hrs ago | 374 Views

Banker's son killer jailed

8 hrs ago | 996 Views

Pair jailed for robbing teachers

8 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zimra to acquire modern liquid testing devices

8 hrs ago | 281 Views

Mnangagwa has to be proactive

8 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Chamisa claims to have a solution

8 hrs ago | 942 Views

Zimbabwe to stimulate FDI with global tenders

8 hrs ago | 374 Views

Bread, transport fares up

8 hrs ago | 1534 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days