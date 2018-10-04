Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Opinion / Columnist

'ED has done nothing wrong' argues Mahiya - he rigged the elections and not for first time but will be last time

1 hr ago | Views
"Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association spokesperson Douglas Mahiya yesterday accused the MDC of "conniving" with former colonisers and global capitalists to cause chaos in the country, and urged patience with Mnangagwa," reported News Day

"With these few days in power, what kind of miracle can be done to turn around the economy when we had 38 years of waste under Mugabe?" he asked rhetorically.

"We have come a long way and this new dispensation is very young and has been in power for a few days. Why can't people give it time? Why not allow ED to go a while and look at things positively than to continue the political onslaught against Zanu PF and ED when he has done nothing?"

ED has done nothing! This is the kind of idiotic think that has got Zimbabwe into this political and economic hell-on-earth and must be slammed down decisively. There are five important historic facts that Douglas Mahiya and all Zanu PF zealots must never forget:

1)   ED and most of those in the Zanu PF junta today have been senior members of the Mugabe regimes all these last 38 years. They played the part in the establishment and retaining of the de facto one party dictatorship. ED, Constantino Chiwenga, Perrance Shiri and a few others were Mugabe's henchmen and their hands are bright red with the innocent blood of the over 30 000 the regime has murdered in cold blood in pursuit of the absolute power and the wealth and influence it brought. ED and the junta members have taken their share of the spoils of power and many of them remain to this day some of the richest individual on earth whose wealth was made on the backs of povo who live in abject poverty.

2)   If ED and the junta did not agree with Robert Mugabe's leadership then why did they stay in the party all these last 37 years. Indeed, they not only stayed but they imposed the regime on the nation by rigging the elections. It was none other than ED and company who staged the 2008 coup to stop Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC getting into power. The same thugs staged the 2017 coup, this time to remove Mugabe from power because the latter was in the process of booting them out of power.

The November 2017 coup was a culmination of the dog-eat-dog power struggle within Zanu PF and not about democratic transformation; hence, after the coup, the it is still a party of corrupt, vote rigging and murderous thugs. All this talk of "new dispensation" is just hyped nonsense for the naïve and gullible.

3)    Following last November's coup, ED promised to hold free, fair and credible elections; he knew the coup made his regime illegitimate and knew keeping his promise would get the stigma lifted. His greed for absolute power had the better of him as he went on to once again, as he had done countless time in the past, blatantly rig the elections.
Of course, ED rig the elections and it is utterly pointless to deny it. How can the elections be free and fair when 2 to 3 million Zimbabweans in the diaspora were denied the vote; when ZEC failed to release a verified voters' roll allowing multiple voting; etc.

4)   By rigging the elections ED has confirmed Zimbabwe is still a pariah state ruled by the same corrupt and vote rigging thugs. No one with half a brain should therefore be surprise that the flood on investors the junta had hoped for following its "Zimbabwe is open for business!" mantra has never happened. Investors do NOT do business in pariah states.
Mahiya can blame MDC leaders for the sanctions, economic meltdown, etc.; that is typical of Zanu PF thug mentality, find scapegoat for the regime's own failures.

5)    After 38 years of Zanu PF rigging elections and getting away with it with the tragic economic, political and social consequences we can no longer ignore; the matter of free, fair and credible elections is now the elephant in the room Zimbabweans must deal with.
It is not enough to demand free, fair and credible elections and then do nothing to those who blatantly break the rules. ED and his junta rigged the 30 July 2018 elections; it was not by accident, this was a deliberate and calculated act; it was not the first time, Zanu PF has rigged elections ever since it got into power in 1980.
If we are serious about wanting the rule of law then we must up hold the mother of all the laws: no one is above the law. By rigging the elections ED and the junta broke the law and they must be held to account, they must step down.

6) If ED and the junta are allowed to remain in office after they rigged the elections then we are not only rewarding them for breaking the law but worse still giving them the opportunity to rig the next elections in 2023. It is within our power to break this cycle of rigged elections followed by five years of misrule concluded in yet another rigged elections to start the cycle all over.




Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Bath tubs on sale

Wedding dresses on sale

For sale is toyota vits

Sdc batteries for sale

Isuzu kg 300 on sale

Solar batteries on sale

Van on sale

Isuzu kg 300 on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Madzibaba boasts of having cash

10 mins ago | 19 Views

Robbers target money changers

22 mins ago | 40 Views

Mthuli Ncube opens his mouth, foreign currency rates soar

23 mins ago | 66 Views

Tax protests loom

23 mins ago | 36 Views

Mthuli Ncube splits in Mnangagwa's Cabinet

25 mins ago | 111 Views

ARTUZ endorses ZCTU 11 October demonstration

1 hr ago | 380 Views

Chamisa: A dictator in the making

1 hr ago | 501 Views

PHOTO: Price hikes - an update by concerned citizen

2 hrs ago | 2421 Views

Chamisa's supporters stuck in Wonderland

3 hrs ago | 2153 Views

Nkosana Moyo offers free advice to Mnangagwa and Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 4264 Views

Shonas bash Ndebeles in brutal Gwanda gold war

3 hrs ago | 2041 Views

ZCTU protest exposes MDC Alliance

4 hrs ago | 2278 Views

Zanu PF groomed economic criminals...

4 hrs ago | 1160 Views

British Airways no longer accepting RTGS payments, only accepting credit cards

4 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Express Links International announced as headline sponsor for Vuka Bulawayo Vuka

5 hrs ago | 618 Views

Nkosana Moyo's mother dies

5 hrs ago | 2271 Views

Mnangagwa is illegitimate, he must step down!

5 hrs ago | 3664 Views

Goche dragged to court

5 hrs ago | 1287 Views

Chamisa 'is not the answer to Zimbabwe's economic challenges'

5 hrs ago | 2319 Views

Real or Fake, Diaspora tax should be effected!

6 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Cop in court for assaulting civilian

6 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Chamisa risks arrest

7 hrs ago | 8161 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach

7 hrs ago | 718 Views

'Chamisa not a 'Messiah' to solve current economic problems'

7 hrs ago | 1904 Views

Zimra dismisses forex duty payment on vehicle imports

7 hrs ago | 3278 Views

Do more on fuel procurement

7 hrs ago | 998 Views

NOTICE on Handling and Storage Charges at Beitbridge border post

7 hrs ago | 1989 Views

Mnangagwa, ministers clash over Mthuli Ncube tax

8 hrs ago | 3844 Views

Biggest shortage in Zim is trust on the leaders

8 hrs ago | 764 Views

Mnangagwa backs Mthuli Ncube on 2% tax

8 hrs ago | 747 Views

Bulawayo council farms underutilised

8 hrs ago | 402 Views

Pharmacists urged to sell EC to adolescent girls

8 hrs ago | 981 Views

'Give Mnangagwa time to fix economy'

8 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Consultations, procedures key to reform

8 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zanu-PF wins Chimanimani East by-election

8 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Nurse aide gets 3 years for defrauding job seekers

8 hrs ago | 704 Views

ED rigged elections, must be forced out or will rig 2023. 'Are we men or are we mice?'

8 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Armed robbers kill sheriff of the High Cpurt

8 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Mthuli Ncube must turn up in Parliament

8 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Man murdered, dumped along railway track

8 hrs ago | 838 Views

Rugare Gumbo will not apply for re-admission into Zanu PF

8 hrs ago | 1605 Views

DJ Templeman acquitted

8 hrs ago | 312 Views

1893 MHRRM announces UK Matebele Genocide Conference Date

8 hrs ago | 381 Views

Banker's son killer jailed

8 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Pair jailed for robbing teachers

8 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimra to acquire modern liquid testing devices

8 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mnangagwa has to be proactive

8 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Chamisa claims to have a solution

8 hrs ago | 945 Views

Zimbabwe to stimulate FDI with global tenders

8 hrs ago | 378 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days