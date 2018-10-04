Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Opinion / Columnist

Biti shedding buckets of crocodile tears over -suffering povo' - unwelcome distraction

1 hr ago | Views
"I don't get pleasure from the suffering of our people. For 38 years I have lived under ZANU madness. They stole the 2018 election. They have a duty and an obligation to return the country to legitimacy. Ipai Mukomana chinhu chake! (Give the young man [Chamisa] the presidency!)" twittered Biti.

True, Zanu PF stole the 2018 elections, but that is only half the story. The other half is that by participating in these elections with no reforms in place MDC Alliance made it easy for Zanu PF to rig the elections. MDC Alliance leaders had many golden opportunities, especially during the 2008 to 2013 GNU, to implement the democratic reforms which would have end the Zanu PF rule years ago.

It is rich for the likes of Tendai Biti should now be shedding buckets of crocodile tears for "the suffering of our people" when all he has ever done was sell-out to Zanu PF madness for thirty pieces of silver. Was it not Tendai Biti who was calling Mugabe "unflappable father of the nation, the fountain of wisdom" as recent as July 2012?

It is not povo's suffering that has Biti's undivided attention; he would have implemented at least one reform in 20 years on the political stage. He is piling on the pressure for him to be appointed one of the MDC Alliance ministers; he is nothing more than a jackal circling a clan of feeding hyenas, yapping for a scrap. Biti lost his parliamentary seat in 2014 and has been desperate to get back on the gravy train.

There is nothing to justify why Chamisa should be considered the default-winner of the flawed and illegal electoral process. By suggestion that Chamisa, given the right inducement, will transform the illegitimate Zanu Pf regime into a legitimate by publicly acknowledging Mnangagwa the winner is laughable. It is only the people of Zimbabwe through free and fair elections who give a leader the mandate and legitimacy to govern and not anyone else.
 
Zimbabwe is a pariah state by virtue of the country's failure to hold free, fair and credible elections. We have to hold free and fair elections to lift the pariah state curse!

Even if the nation was to agree to the formation of this Zanu PF - MDC Alliance hybrid regime; one thing we can be certain of is the Zanu PF will rig the next elections in 2023. Zanu PF will never agree to the implementation of the democratic reforms. We will be back in the same fix of another rigged elections, we are in today!

Even if the nation was to accept this Zanu PF - MDC Alliance hybrid regime there is no guarantee the investors and lenders will see it as anything other than an attempt to deceive them. The obvious solution here is for the nation to implement the reforms designed to dismantle the Zanu PF dictatorship. The world expects us to get on with it and stop all the messing around.

The Zanu PF junta broke the electoral laws and rigged the elections. No one, absolutely no one; not even those with liberation war credential; is above the law.

Removing Zanu PF from office will allow the appointment an interim administration which will be tasked to implement the democratic reforms, putting the country back on a firm democratic footing. The country will then hold its first ever free, fair and credible elections.

We have a golden opportunity to implement the democratic reforms and finally end the Zanu PF curse of rigged elections. It would be criminal to waste it! We must not be distracted by the likes of Tendai Biti, yapping jackals, who failed to get even one reform implemented in five years, promising to buy bullet trains, build air ports at every growth point, etc. and yet failed to implement even one reform in five years. They are after gravy train seats, ministerial appointments, etc. that is all they care about.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Looking for houses for sale and land


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sikhala stirs Zanu-PF anger

2 hrs ago | 879 Views

No economic reforms without political reforms

2 hrs ago | 486 Views

Potraz to host innovation drive workshops

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zanu-PF tells 'government' to revoke prices

3 hrs ago | 2178 Views

Individuals don't live to be a hundred years old; tribes do.

3 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mthuli Ncube, a force to be reckoned with

5 hrs ago | 2298 Views

Nhlanhla Nene 'fired' as SA finance minister

7 hrs ago | 2833 Views

Madzibaba boasts of having cash

8 hrs ago | 4070 Views

Robbers target money changers

9 hrs ago | 2700 Views

Mthuli Ncube opens his mouth, foreign currency rates soar

9 hrs ago | 5890 Views

Tax protests loom

9 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Nkosana Moyo dismisses Mthuli tax reforms

9 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Mthuli Ncube splits Mnangagwa's Cabinet

9 hrs ago | 7666 Views

ARTUZ endorses ZCTU 11 October demonstration

9 hrs ago | 1116 Views

'ED has done nothing wrong' argues Mahiya - he rigged the elections and not for first time but will be last time

9 hrs ago | 2441 Views

Chamisa: A dictator in the making

9 hrs ago | 1902 Views

PHOTO: Price hikes - an update by concerned citizen

11 hrs ago | 3781 Views

Chamisa's supporters stuck in Wonderland

11 hrs ago | 3315 Views

Nkosana Moyo offers free advice to Mnangagwa and Mthuli Ncube

11 hrs ago | 10772 Views

Shonas bash Ndebeles in brutal Gwanda gold war

11 hrs ago | 3763 Views

ZCTU protest exposes MDC Alliance

12 hrs ago | 2826 Views

Zanu PF groomed economic criminals...

12 hrs ago | 1588 Views

British Airways no longer accepting RTGS payments, only accepting credit cards

12 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Express Links International announced as headline sponsor for Vuka Bulawayo Vuka

13 hrs ago | 868 Views

Nkosana Moyo's mother dies

13 hrs ago | 2953 Views

Mnangagwa is illegitimate, he must step down!

13 hrs ago | 4766 Views

Goche dragged to court

13 hrs ago | 1586 Views

Chamisa 'is not the answer to Zimbabwe's economic challenges'

13 hrs ago | 3988 Views

Real or Fake, Diaspora tax should be effected!

14 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Cop in court for assaulting civilian

14 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Chamisa risks arrest

15 hrs ago | 10221 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach

15 hrs ago | 807 Views

'Chamisa not a 'Messiah' to solve current economic problems'

15 hrs ago | 2265 Views

Zimra dismisses forex duty payment on vehicle imports

15 hrs ago | 3867 Views

Do more on fuel procurement

16 hrs ago | 1118 Views

NOTICE on Handling and Storage Charges at Beitbridge border post

16 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Mnangagwa, ministers clash over Mthuli Ncube tax

16 hrs ago | 4261 Views

Biggest shortage in Zim is trust on the leaders

16 hrs ago | 940 Views

Mnangagwa backs Mthuli Ncube on 2% tax

16 hrs ago | 940 Views

Bulawayo council farms underutilised

16 hrs ago | 479 Views

Pharmacists urged to sell EC to adolescent girls

16 hrs ago | 1151 Views

'Give Mnangagwa time to fix economy'

16 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Consultations, procedures key to reform

16 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zanu-PF wins Chimanimani East by-election

16 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Nurse aide gets 3 years for defrauding job seekers

16 hrs ago | 863 Views

ED rigged elections, must be forced out or will rig 2023. 'Are we men or are we mice?'

16 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Armed robbers kill sheriff of the High Cpurt

16 hrs ago | 1813 Views

Mthuli Ncube must turn up in Parliament

16 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Man murdered, dumped along railway track

16 hrs ago | 962 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days