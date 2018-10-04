Biti shedding buckets of crocodile tears over -suffering povo' - unwelcome distraction

Opinion / Columnist

"I don't get pleasure from the suffering of our people. For 38 years I have lived under ZANU madness. They stole the 2018 election. They have a duty and an obligation to return the country to legitimacy. Ipai Mukomana chinhu chake! (Give the young man [Chamisa] the presidency!)" twittered Biti.True, Zanu PF stole the 2018 elections, but that is only half the story. The other half is that by participating in these elections with no reforms in place MDC Alliance made it easy for Zanu PF to rig the elections. MDC Alliance leaders had many golden opportunities, especially during the 2008 to 2013 GNU, to implement the democratic reforms which would have end the Zanu PF rule years ago.It is rich for the likes of Tendai Biti should now be shedding buckets of crocodile tears for "the suffering of our people" when all he has ever done was sell-out to Zanu PF madness for thirty pieces of silver. Was it not Tendai Biti who was calling Mugabe "unflappable father of the nation, the fountain of wisdom" as recent as July 2012?It is not povo's suffering that has Biti's undivided attention; he would have implemented at least one reform in 20 years on the political stage. He is piling on the pressure for him to be appointed one of the MDC Alliance ministers; he is nothing more than a jackal circling a clan of feeding hyenas, yapping for a scrap. Biti lost his parliamentary seat in 2014 and has been desperate to get back on the gravy train.There is nothing to justify why Chamisa should be considered the default-winner of the flawed and illegal electoral process. By suggestion that Chamisa, given the right inducement, will transform the illegitimate Zanu Pf regime into a legitimate by publicly acknowledging Mnangagwa the winner is laughable. It is only the people of Zimbabwe through free and fair elections who give a leader the mandate and legitimacy to govern and not anyone else.Zimbabwe is a pariah state by virtue of the country's failure to hold free, fair and credible elections. We have to hold free and fair elections to lift the pariah state curse!Even if the nation was to agree to the formation of this Zanu PF - MDC Alliance hybrid regime; one thing we can be certain of is the Zanu PF will rig the next elections in 2023. Zanu PF will never agree to the implementation of the democratic reforms. We will be back in the same fix of another rigged elections, we are in today!Even if the nation was to accept this Zanu PF - MDC Alliance hybrid regime there is no guarantee the investors and lenders will see it as anything other than an attempt to deceive them. The obvious solution here is for the nation to implement the reforms designed to dismantle the Zanu PF dictatorship. The world expects us to get on with it and stop all the messing around.The Zanu PF junta broke the electoral laws and rigged the elections. No one, absolutely no one; not even those with liberation war credential; is above the law.Removing Zanu PF from office will allow the appointment an interim administration which will be tasked to implement the democratic reforms, putting the country back on a firm democratic footing. The country will then hold its first ever free, fair and credible elections.We have a golden opportunity to implement the democratic reforms and finally end the Zanu PF curse of rigged elections. It would be criminal to waste it! We must not be distracted by the likes of Tendai Biti, yapping jackals, who failed to get even one reform implemented in five years, promising to buy bullet trains, build air ports at every growth point, etc. and yet failed to implement even one reform in five years. They are after gravy train seats, ministerial appointments, etc. that is all they care about.