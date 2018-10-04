Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Opinion / Columnist

Bond rate to $ exchange rate to be maintained at 1 to 1 to protect people's saving

1 hr ago | Views
Further to the various measures that Government is putting in to accelerate economic reforms that are necessary to right sizing the economy, it is critical to restate Government's great commitment to reducing fiscal imbalances which are the root cause of the many challenges the economy is facing.

The challenges include cash shortages and the proliferation of foreign exchange parallel market rates which have a negative effect on prices. These challenges require that Government position the economy on a strong footing by implementing reforms that include cutting on government expenditure, working towards import parity pricing system, increasing efficiency on government delivery systems and fast-tracking the State Owned Enterprises reforms, among a host of reforms.

These reforms shall be accompanied by a strong and sustainable currency reform system which will follow after the execution of the above reforms. This is necessary to ensure that any currency reform programme that the Government would put in place is effective and that it has minimum disruption to business.

Accordingly and in view of the need for an orderly currency reform programme that will be followed when the economic fundamentals are right to do, the country shall continue to use the multi-currency system which was put in place by Government in 2009. This system entails that foreign exchange earners are not prejudiced of their regulatory foreign exchange receipts and that those who do not earn foreign exchange have access to foreign exchange through the banking system as is per the current policy of foreign exchange management


sustainable currency reform system which will follow after the execution of the above reforms. This is necessary to ensure that any currency reform programme that the Government would put in place is effective and that it has minimum disruption to business.

Accordingly and in view of the need for an orderly currency reform programme that will be followed when the economic fundamentals are right to do, the country shall continue to use the multi-currency system which was put in place by Government in 2009. This system entails that foreign exchange earners are not prejudiced of their regulatory foreign exchange receipts and that those who do not earn foreign exchange have access to foreign exchange through the banking system as is per the current policy of foreign exchange management system. In parallel, the Reserve Bank shall continue to maintain adequate resources for the import of essential commodities.

Over and above the Nostro Deposit Protection Guarantee from Afreximbank, we are also reinforcing Nostro foreign currency accounts with a statutory instrument to guarantee that these are private deposits, and neither the Reserve Bank nor government has any access to them.

Government recognise concerns surrounding RTGS deposits, and we commit to preserve the value of these balances on the current rate of exchange of 1 to 1, in order to protect people's savings.

Hon. Prof. Mthuli Ncube
Minister of Finance anti Economic Development
10 October 2018


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Hon. Prof. Mthuli Ncube
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Looking for houses for sale and land


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa suspends Chiwundura MDC Alliance leadership

14 mins ago | 27 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes another abrupt U-Turn

39 mins ago | 1095 Views

MLO condemns Gwanda murder of innocent Matebels in Gwanda

1 hr ago | 307 Views

Sustainable key ideas of resuscitating Zim economy

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Newspapers price must remain stagnant - Mutodi

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Brutal tribal killings in Gwanda brain child of Zimbabwe government

1 hr ago | 381 Views

Man shot dead on Harare streets

1 hr ago | 2599 Views

Partisan food distribution exposed after Zanu PF defeat in Chakohwa

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

Cholera, typhoid epidemics in Zimbabwe perfect litmus test

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

MDC Alliance election agents continue to report victimisation

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

TelOne DEOD Bulawayo launch competition is still on

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Term limit for permanent secretaries

3 hrs ago | 1182 Views

2 women to pay back proceeds of child maintenance fraud

3 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Woman ordered to reveal PIN code at gunpoint

3 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Muzarabani tobacco garden destroyed on political grounds

3 hrs ago | 466 Views

Zimbabwean family in Canada endures strife, separation, death on long way home

4 hrs ago | 2234 Views

'Mnangagwa is a Mugabe extension'

4 hrs ago | 2454 Views

Chamisa ready to lead Zimbabwe out of crisis

4 hrs ago | 3295 Views

Zimbabwe govt threatens to revoke licences from businesses hiking prices

4 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Kasukuwere allocated week of prosecution

4 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Sekeramayi hits hard times

4 hrs ago | 3840 Views

ZCTU demo banned

4 hrs ago | 884 Views

Chamisa tells MPs to brace for protests

4 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Chivayo, Ginimbi deny conning Zanu PF MP

4 hrs ago | 607 Views

Zapu rebranding ahead of 2020 congress

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zimbabwe's trade deficit now $1,6bn

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

MP seeks police assistance in machete attack cases

4 hrs ago | 525 Views

Varsity vice-chancellor sues ex-lecturer for defamation

4 hrs ago | 709 Views

Honest, open and genuine dialogue can help Zimbabwe move forward

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project to displace 300 families

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Government urged to prioritise local contractors

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

2 cops nabbed for stocktheft

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Diarrhoea cases surge in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 296 Views

NetOne board dissolved

4 hrs ago | 558 Views

Man jailed 15 years for killing fellow imbiber

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

Why marginalise women in politics?

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Gweru salary headache woes continue

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Biti, Mashakada table alternative economic policy

4 hrs ago | 791 Views

Hlalo rejoins Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 568 Views

Is Zimbabwe really open for business?

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Robbers attack money changer, steal $2 000

4 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zanu-PF activists attack MDC councillor

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man jailed for marrying off 14-year-old daughter

4 hrs ago | 397 Views

Mugabe's former white minister pens biography 'Mugabe's White Hand Man'

5 hrs ago | 716 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets ghost workers

5 hrs ago | 568 Views

Zimbabwe's fat cats too must feel pain of ordinary citizens

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

Govt to set up new suburb in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 669 Views

Caf to use VAR

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Wankie Colliery suspends top executives

5 hrs ago | 314 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days