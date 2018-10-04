Latest News Editor's Choice


'There are no silver bullets' argues Mnangagwa - wrong, free elections kill vote rigging 'werewolves'

1 hr ago
"We must all be realistic… Whatever some may claim, there are no silver bullets or quick fixes," said President Mnangagwa on Monday calling on the people to brace themselves for the economic hardships ahead caused by the soaring prices of goods, services and government tax!
Mr President, few would disagree there will be no quick fix economic recovery. It will take years if not decades of hard work to bring down the nauseating 90% unemployment rate to single digit figures. It will cost time and money to restore the basic services such as clean running water and health care that have all long collapsed after decades of neglect.

Still, I beg to differ with you, sir, on the silver bullets. We have the silver bullets to kill the werewolves that have been terrorizing the nation. What is more, the difficult task of rebuilding the nation's economy will only start AFTER we have dealt with this werewolf menace. No one dares step outdoors to till the land or take animals to pasture with these man-eaters on the loose!

President Mnangagwa, just like Robert Mugabe before him, will never admit he is the one who has dragged the nation into this economic mess. In this case Mnangagwa is happy to blame Mugabe for the mess as if he was not even around when it all happened. And, with the usual arrogance of the tyrant, Mnangagwa believes that he KNOWS exactly what the nation needs to get out the mess. We are all expected to do as we are told, no questions asked.

The truth is Mnangagwa, just like Mugabe before him, is just an incompetent, corrupt and murderous tyrant who loves absolute power and that is all he cares about. He has no clue how to fix the country's economic mess and we will be foolish to follow him like sheep to the slaughter! Very, very foolish indeed!

Zimbabwe is stuck in this economic and political mess because the nation has been stuck with a corrupt and tyrannical Zanu PF dictatorship for the last 38 years. The party blatantly rigged the elections making it impossible for the electorate to remove it from power regardless how inapt, corrupt and oppressive the regime had already proven to be.

President Mnangagwa has just rigged this year's elections, the first since the removal of Mugabe after 37 years of his tyrannical rule, and thus dashing all hope of Zimbabwe breaking with the tyrannical past. By rigging the elections Zanu PF has just scared away would-be investors the regime was wooing with the "Zimbabwe is open for business!" jingle!
Who would ever want to invest in a country whose next regime change is decades away, yet another military coup or worse?

By rigging the elections, Zanu PF has brought on us all the curse of the pariah state; in economic terms, the curse of the werewolf. The Zanu PF dictatorship is the werewolf that is stalking the land and the silver bullet that will kill it is holding free, fair and credible elections!

The 2008 to 2013 GNU was supposed to implement the raft of democratic reforms to ensure the next elections were free, fair and credible. Sadly, not even one reform saw the light of day. This illegitimate Zanu PF regime must step down to allow the appointment of an interim administration that will implement the reforms and manage the free and fair elections.
 
Any economic hardships, commodity shortages, price hikes, tax hikes, etc. will cause untold sufferings and even deaths but will never bring about any meaningful economic recovery as long as Zimbabwe remains a pariah state.


The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24.

