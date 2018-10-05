Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Opinion / Columnist

Globetrotting and U-turn Minister is Asia begging for funds - no, first sort illegitimacy

2 hrs ago | Views
One can see why few people would ever refuse to be appointed minister in Zimbabwe; the country is the poorest in Africa and yet it has the most well-travelled officials in the whole world.

The newly appointed Minister of Finance, Professor Mthuli Ncube, was in USA for the UNGA in mid-September. He returned home to make a U-turn of his earlier announcement to scrap Bond note. He was off to London to give a talk in which he confirmed government would allow the market decide the Bond Note : US$ exchange rate. He made another U-turn on that and reaffirmed the official exchange rate will remain 1:1. He is now Bali, Indonesia.

If Minister Ncube was not suffering from all this jet-lag he would not be making so many policy U-turns with such disastrous financial consequences to you and me!  

President Mnangagwa has only been in his new post for less than a year and already he has earned enough air miles to take him to the Moon. Another few more months, and he will be off to plant a Zimbabwe flag on the moon complete with a scarecrow wearing the colour scarf!
It is easy to see why ex-Ministers like Tendai Biti, Nelson Chamisa, David Coltart and the other MDC leaders forgot to implement the democratic reforms during the GNU; they were too busy having a ball! It is easy to see why many of them are desperate to get back on the cabinet gravy train.

The Zimbabwe cabinet: the globetrotters!
Finance Minister Ncube is in Bali for a meeting with the African Development Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, Paris Club Group of creditors as represented by the French, the European Union, and other key bilateral partners such as the United Kingdom, United States of America, Australia, Netherlands, South Africa, among others.

"In the ensuing discussions, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube made a presentation on policy reforms being undertaken by the New Dispensation, focusing on Vision 2030, as enunciated by His Excellency, the President and the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP), which is the policy implementation programme of Vision 2030," reads a statement from the Zimbabwe Treasury.

"The Minister's presentation centred on political and economic reforms being undertaken by Government, especially fiscal consolidation, state enterprises reforms, monetary sector reforms and a road map on arrears clearance.

"The co-operating partners expressed their endorsement to the Transitional Stabilisation Programme, as it captures adequately the policy reforms that Government is implementing in order to turn around the country's economic fortunes."

All of these partners would be aware that President Mnangagwa and his junta regime have just rigged the recent elections; contrary to his own promise to hold free, fair and credible elections following last November's military coup. The partners will also know from their records that it was none other than Mnangagwa and the clinch of the November coup plotters who have rigged elections in past that kept Mugabe and Zanu PF in power all these years. Nothing has changed, all this talk of "new dispensation" is just hot air.

Minister Ncube is in Indonesia to beg for money, the regime needs cash to buy Chiefs, MPs, ministers, etc. new cars; to chartered planes for the Mugabes; to the expenses of the globetrotters; etc.; etc.  

If IMF, WB, etc. are any social conscience then they must refused to give this Zanu PF junta any more financial assistance because the regime rigged the elections and is, per se, illegitimate. Zimbabwe is up to her eye-balls in debt already because Zanu PF not only wasted the nation's vast wealth but wasted borrowed money too. The nation has been stuck with this a corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical regime for the last 38 years because it rigged elections to stay in power.
 
President Mnangagwa has just rigged the recent elections and thus confirmed Zimbabwe is still a pariah state ruled by the same corrupt, vote rigging and globetrotting thugs! By failing to hold free, fair and credible elections President Mnangagwa has shown that Zimbabwe has not change one bit there is therefore no excuse for the IMF, WB, etc. to renew the financial assistance to this Zanu PF dictatorship. NONE!

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Stands for sale

Properties

Bulawayo stands forsale

Plate compactor for hire

Gwabalanda 4roomed house seating on 300m2 with full title deeds walled and gated

Burnside stand

Bulawayo land to be developed

Farm forsale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Magret Mwamuka to perform in five cities

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Access to state funds restricted to those affiliated to Zanu PF

1 hr ago | 318 Views

MDC Alliance economics does not address production sector

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Well-cash case to be heard by High Court

1 hr ago | 452 Views

MDC Alliance legislator blast Zanu PF govt for failing to fulfill its elections promises

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Chamisa master of deceit

2 hrs ago | 867 Views

Planned demonstrations retrogressive

2 hrs ago | 653 Views

The US Dollar or the South African Rand - Let's examine the facts

2 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Air Namibia cancels flights to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 2435 Views

ZCTU fights protest ban in the courts

3 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Mugabe's 'I can come back' meme go viral

3 hrs ago | 3450 Views

Zimsec slam 'Miracle Colleges' as examination session begins

4 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Chiyangwa suspended as fund manager

4 hrs ago | 1599 Views

Zimbabwe police, protesters expected to clash

4 hrs ago | 2556 Views

Mnangagwa gets 72-hour ultimatum

5 hrs ago | 12867 Views

Fears grow pending bond notes, RTGS crash

5 hrs ago | 4065 Views

Mnangagwa panics over crisis

5 hrs ago | 10222 Views

Zimbabwe businesses rejects bond note

5 hrs ago | 5785 Views

Zesa seeks to evict Telecel

5 hrs ago | 813 Views

Police investigate mysterious death of boy

5 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Cooking oil producers say supply is adequate

5 hrs ago | 1270 Views

One killed in machete gang fights over gold claims

5 hrs ago | 702 Views

Looting of State resources to blame for economic crisis

5 hrs ago | 628 Views

How the Zimbabwe govt stole from its people, again

5 hrs ago | 936 Views

Harare carnival put on hold, again

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

ZSE market capitalisation breaches $16bn mark

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Monetary, fiscal policies: The equivalent of a two legged stool?

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chinese pair jailed 42 months for shooting ex-Zanu-PF MP son

5 hrs ago | 792 Views

Nyabote wins Zanu-PF Mutoko North primaries

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zanu-PF bars renegade Chiredzi councillors

5 hrs ago | 252 Views

Man shot dead over parking space

5 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Police to clamp down on ZCTU demo

5 hrs ago | 409 Views

UZ in total shutdown amid security fears on graduation day

5 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures guarantee for RTGS bank balances

5 hrs ago | 980 Views

Govt urged to ring-fence RTGS accounts

5 hrs ago | 622 Views

Bulawayo residents to fork out more in rates

5 hrs ago | 419 Views

'Dynamos lack quality players,' says Katsande

5 hrs ago | 366 Views

Fraud accused Ginimbi named face of Harare International Carnival

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa's government re-activates price control taskforce

5 hrs ago | 550 Views

EU poll report reads like MDC-Alliance script

5 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Bosso close in on Prince, Zakhu

5 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zinara board fired

5 hrs ago | 517 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns demonstrators

5 hrs ago | 449 Views

Fierce fighting looms in MDC Alliance

5 hrs ago | 3400 Views

Zimbabwe election results not 'verifiable' or 'traceable', says EU

5 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Zimbabwe will continue using multi-currency system, says Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 3940 Views

Empty shelves, rationed bread ring alarm bells in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 3263 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes progress on Arrears Clearance Road Map

16 hrs ago | 2211 Views

Zimbabwe elections fell short of international standards, says EU

17 hrs ago | 6285 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days