Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Opinion / Columnist

The US Dollar or the South African Rand - Let's examine the facts

2 hrs ago | Views
Dollarization, it has come as a popular term for currency substitution. This is a term mostly used when a foreign currency is used instead of the domestic currency as legal tender. In this instance, the foreign currency takes over all functions of domestic money: unit of account, medium of exchange, and as a store of value. Zimbabwe dollarized its economy on the premise of halting inflation, uncertainty, and at the same time encouraging stability and growth. The idea is a noble one, however, for successful dollarization there are two major conditions that ought to be met. The first is the formulation of right policies to prepare for a successful reintroduction of the domestic currency. Then, the second is the choice of which foreign currency to take - which is going to be a focus for this article. We raise points in support of the use of South African Rand over the currently widely circulated US Dollar.

Allowing the foreign currency to freely circulate in the domestic economy is a strong commitment to pegging the domestic currency to the foreign currency at one-to-one exchange rate. To successfully peg domestic currency to a foreign currency, requires that the two countries have a high degree of economic integration, that is to say, the two economies should be closely linked by trade in goods and services and by factor mobility. Factor mobility entails the free flow of labor and capital between the two economies. Second, the two countries should exhibit economically similar exogenous shocks, including "symmetric" growth and recession. At the very least favorable end, they should face more symmetric shocks and fewer asymmetric shocks. Since the idea of dollarization entails that two countries are subject to a uniform monetary policy, then a common monetary policy is appropriate when the booms and bursts are similar. If a country chooses to peg its currency to that of a country that doesn't share similar economic shocks with her, that means that the two countries would not share similar business cycles and hence a common monetary policy would be destabilizing.

To allow the easiness of the flow of goods, services and factor mobility, the two countries ought to be geographically close. In addition, to reduce transaction costs, increase cooperation and reduction in uncertainty, the bulk of a country's trade should be undertaken with the trading partner(s) to whose currency it plans to peg. Otherwise, there will be an increase in uncertainty, calculation and transaction costs that arise when exchange rates float are a more serious issue for the country's balance of payment and hence economic growth.

Tying a country's currency to a foreign currency is similar to a firm acceptance of a fixed exchange rate system. Having a fixed exchange rate means that a country is susceptible to the importation of foreign macro-economic shocks into the domestic economy. This may lead to financial crises that have an adverse impact on the balance of payment, price stability, output and employment. Zimbabwe is using the US dollar as its main currency, which implies that the domestic interest rates are always tied to the foreign interest rates. Thus, an increase in interest rates in the US will have an adverse effect on the competitiveness of the domestic exports and employment. In particular, a fiscal expansion in the US coupled with the trade protectionism implies that there is a significant compromisation of the independence of the monetary economy. Assuming the host country is adopting a transparency, accountable and sound monetary policy system, the only major advantage of a fixed exchange rate is that it acts as nominal anchor that helps to keep domestic inflation low.

Given the points raised above, mainly focusing on the need for cooperation on currency adoption between the two nations, high factor mobility i.e. Labor and capital mobility in response to a shock in one of the two countries. There is compelling support to ditch the American dollar in favor of the South African rand.

http://econanalysispolicy.blogspot.com/
https://sites.google.com/site/tutsisakutukwa/

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Stands for sale

Harrisvale stand 622sqm2 serviced 20k bank transfer accepted

Land to be developed

Bulawayo land to be developed

Farm forsale

Burnside stand

Bulawayo stands forsale

Gwabalanda 4roomed house seating on 300m2 with full title deeds walled and gated


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Magret Mwamuka to perform in five cities

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Access to state funds restricted to those affiliated to Zanu PF

1 hr ago | 346 Views

MDC Alliance economics does not address production sector

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Well-cash case to be heard by High Court

2 hrs ago | 484 Views

MDC Alliance legislator blast Zanu PF govt for failing to fulfill its elections promises

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Chamisa master of deceit

2 hrs ago | 917 Views

Planned demonstrations retrogressive

2 hrs ago | 686 Views

Globetrotting and U-turn Minister is Asia begging for funds - no, first sort illegitimacy

2 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Air Namibia cancels flights to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 2466 Views

ZCTU fights protest ban in the courts

3 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Mugabe's 'I can come back' meme go viral

3 hrs ago | 3495 Views

Zimsec slam 'Miracle Colleges' as examination session begins

4 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Chiyangwa suspended as fund manager

4 hrs ago | 1604 Views

Zimbabwe police, protesters expected to clash

4 hrs ago | 2565 Views

Mnangagwa gets 72-hour ultimatum

5 hrs ago | 12996 Views

Fears grow pending bond notes, RTGS crash

5 hrs ago | 4079 Views

Mnangagwa panics over crisis

5 hrs ago | 10314 Views

Zimbabwe businesses rejects bond note

5 hrs ago | 5825 Views

Zesa seeks to evict Telecel

5 hrs ago | 814 Views

Police investigate mysterious death of boy

5 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Cooking oil producers say supply is adequate

5 hrs ago | 1271 Views

One killed in machete gang fights over gold claims

5 hrs ago | 713 Views

Looting of State resources to blame for economic crisis

5 hrs ago | 634 Views

How the Zimbabwe govt stole from its people, again

5 hrs ago | 947 Views

Harare carnival put on hold, again

5 hrs ago | 205 Views

ZSE market capitalisation breaches $16bn mark

5 hrs ago | 246 Views

Monetary, fiscal policies: The equivalent of a two legged stool?

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chinese pair jailed 42 months for shooting ex-Zanu-PF MP son

5 hrs ago | 793 Views

Nyabote wins Zanu-PF Mutoko North primaries

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zanu-PF bars renegade Chiredzi councillors

5 hrs ago | 252 Views

Man shot dead over parking space

5 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Police to clamp down on ZCTU demo

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

UZ in total shutdown amid security fears on graduation day

5 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures guarantee for RTGS bank balances

5 hrs ago | 985 Views

Govt urged to ring-fence RTGS accounts

5 hrs ago | 623 Views

Bulawayo residents to fork out more in rates

5 hrs ago | 426 Views

'Dynamos lack quality players,' says Katsande

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

Fraud accused Ginimbi named face of Harare International Carnival

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa's government re-activates price control taskforce

5 hrs ago | 556 Views

EU poll report reads like MDC-Alliance script

5 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Bosso close in on Prince, Zakhu

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zinara board fired

5 hrs ago | 517 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns demonstrators

5 hrs ago | 450 Views

Fierce fighting looms in MDC Alliance

5 hrs ago | 3431 Views

Zimbabwe election results not 'verifiable' or 'traceable', says EU

5 hrs ago | 1578 Views

Zimbabwe will continue using multi-currency system, says Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 3943 Views

Empty shelves, rationed bread ring alarm bells in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 3265 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes progress on Arrears Clearance Road Map

17 hrs ago | 2211 Views

Zimbabwe elections fell short of international standards, says EU

17 hrs ago | 6290 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days