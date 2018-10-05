Chamisa master of deceit

Latest News Editor's Choice


There is an old adage that says 'a man who lies to himself and listens to his own lies, comes to a point when he cannot discern the truth within himself, or around him, and so loses all respect for himself and for others, and having no respect he ceases to love.'  This best describes Movement for Democratic Change Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, who has mastered the art of deceit and has applied it in his own party, successfully.
 
Chamisa never envisioned a period where Zimbabwe could hold free, fair and credible elections, he hinged his current script on a possibility that there will be chaos around the country prior to elections being held. His plans were derailed on the 24 November 2017, the day President Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn in as the New President following the resignation of former president Robert Mugabe after people had revolted and asked him to step down. President Mnangagwa became Chamisa's undoing.
 
Indeed, President Mnangagwa is a decisive man, and a listening leader.  He declared that under his watch, Zimbabwe would conduct free, fair and credible elections an event that was attend by regional, continental and international bodies to observe and draw their conclusions.  His word stood strong and every other party managed to participate in the election campaign and people from all walks of life cast their votes for candidates of their choice from the Council, Parliamentary and Presidential candidates free from intimidation.

For purposes of seeking the attention of the International Community, Chamisa through his proxies incited people to revolt against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, something that led to seven people being killed in the skirmishes.  He used and risked the lives of people for his own selfish gains.  Chamisa has shown that he is after promoting his own personal life and the country's welfare comes later.  

It therefore boggles the mind to hear Chamisa constantly declare himself elected president of this country contrary to what the election results revealed.  His case was so full of holes it did not hold water in the Constitutional Court where he had lodged it.  It's obvious that he knew he had no case, but he had to take the charade further so he could hide his embarrassment by continuing to sing that he had been cheated.  His intention was to hold the country and the people at ransom, to stall progress as he waited for his handlers, Raila Odinga and his aide to feed him with more distractive moves that intended to smuggle him into government through the back door.  

Since then, he has believed his own lies that he is the rightful president of this country.  He even feels bigger than anyone else in his party, as he has continued to make the MDC party, a personal project.  He does not feel the need to consult with other MDC Alliance leaders before making a decision. The press conferences that he holds every other day are an indication that he does not consult, because he is always off tangent displaying his emptiness and shallow mind. I doubt he would have been advised by some of his learned colleagues.  He is a tyrant.
One cannot help but wonder if the other MDC Alliance members are blind to Chamisa's dictatorial tendencies, or that they are just running scared out of their wits that confronting him, would lead to their being  ejected out of the party. The experience they suffered at the hands of the late Morgan Tsvangirai after pointing out his dictatorial traits is still fresh in their minds. Welshman Ncube, Douglas Mwonzora, Tendai Biti and Elias Mudzuri are senior members in the MDC Alliance, yet they get treated like nonentities, someone needs to tell them that complacency is the root of mediocrity.

Viewing the MDC Alliance organogram, it is obvious that Chamisa is silently building a fortress around himself, for purposes of protecting his position.  He has already said, his post will not be contested as there is no vacancy. The statement sounds familiar and it's a statement that he obviously adopted from his business partners at Gushungo Holdings, who thought State House was some sort of royal palace and that Zimbabwe was a dynasty. Zimbabwe is a democratic state, and every position gets to be contested. Doesn't the MDC Alliance claim to be a democratic party; it's even engraved in its acronym Movement for Democratic Change.
 
It's surprising however, that people have witnessed real democrats who have not lasted in MDC Alliance, due to intimidation and harassment, why then would one want to stay and support a party that does not uphold democracy and the rule of law.  MDC A is a party that teaches its supporters to be unpatriotic and to rejoice at the suffering of their fellow countryman.

Source - Prosperity Mzila
