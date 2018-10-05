Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa to do a Narendra Modi on Zimbabwe black market?

1 hr ago | Views
There are whispers the President Emmerson Mnangagwa will come hard on the black market with some saying he will do what Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did in India in 2016. The secrecy with which this demonetisation scheme was planned and carried out by government and Reserve Bank of India officials was remarkable. Without the surprise element, the tax evaders, gangsters, counterfeiters and corrupt politicians whose cash hoards were targeted could easily have exchanged notes for gold, diamonds or property - where ill-gotten gains tend to wind up.

Uncertainty hangs over the future of bond notes and real time gross settlement (RTGS) transfers, as more businesses are rejecting the two payment methods and the economy is effectively re-dollarising. It is nnot clear how Mnangwa will do a Modi, will he ped the bond notes in banks at 1 to 1 to the dollar and go after those hoarding bond notes outside the banking system?

What did Modi do?

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the 500 ($7.60) and 1,000 rupee banknotes will be withdrawn from the financial system overnight.

The surprise move, announced in the evening, was part of a crackdown on corruption and illegal cash holdings.

Banks were ordered to close on the following day and ATM machines were not be working.

India is overwhelmingly a cash economy. New 500 and 2,000 rupee denomination notes were be issued to replace those removed from circulation.

"Black money and corruption are the biggest obstacles in eradicating poverty," Mr Modi said.

People will be able to exchange their old notes for new ones at banks over the next 50 days but they will no longer be legal tender.

The announcement prompted people across the country to rush to ATMs that offer 100 rupee notes in an attempt not to be left without cash over the next few days.

The move was designed to lock out money that was unaccounted for - known as "black money " - which may have been acquired corruptly, or be being withheld from the tax authorities.

Finance Secretary Shaktikant Das warned people with large stashes of hidden cash that banks would closely monitor the exchange of old notes for new ones.

The move was also unprecedented in scope. The old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes - worth $7.50 and $15 respectively - accounted for around 85 per cent of all cash in circulation. To avoid a run on the banks, strict limits were imposed on the amount of smaller notes still in circulation that can be withdrawn. In an economy where most transactions take place in cash, the level of disruption is immense. The poor are hit far harder than the rich, who have credit cards and live in places where shops accept them.

From a political point of view, the logic was nevertheless easy to follow. Not only was this attack on the black economy surprisingly popular. It also wiped out illicit cash piles hoarded by the ruling party's opponents ahead of an election.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Ndoro Tafadzwa
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Bulawayo stand forsale

Land to be developed

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Stands for sale

Harrisvale stand 622sqm2 serviced 20k bank transfer accepted

Properties

Bulawayo stands forsale

Looking for houses for sale and land


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Moses Mzila to attend 1893 MHRRM's Matebele 'Gukurahundi' Genocide Conference in the UK

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Biti seeks release of passport to seek medical treatment

5 mins ago | 5 Views

ZADHR will sue Gvt to secure forex for drugs - Placid forced to act, 'charova sei chando!'

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe Women In Politics Alliance celebrate International day of the Girl Child

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Man beats wife to death

12 mins ago | 20 Views

Zanu-PF scoffs at GNU

36 mins ago | 282 Views

Bank accounts hit six million

39 mins ago | 250 Views

US monitoring Zimbabwe's economic situation

56 mins ago | 651 Views

Mthuli Ncube fuelled parallel market rates, price increases

59 mins ago | 605 Views

'Zimbabwe has enough fuel'

4 hrs ago | 2277 Views

NetOne in talks with Telkom from South Africa

5 hrs ago | 1858 Views

Zimbabwe general warns on foreign bases in Djibouti

5 hrs ago | 3963 Views

Armed police patrolling streets in Harare

6 hrs ago | 3369 Views

Village chairman stabs soldier

6 hrs ago | 2421 Views

Mvurwi's six Nyaus, a place shrouded with mystery.

6 hrs ago | 1878 Views

Dissecting the recent Monetary Policy Statement

6 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Mnangagwa became Chamisa's undoing

7 hrs ago | 5662 Views

Say it with me: G-U-K-U-R-A-H-U-N-D-I

7 hrs ago | 1620 Views

ZCP condemns ZCTU activists arrest

7 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Cash black market to remain firm

7 hrs ago | 2435 Views

Cash black market to remain firm

7 hrs ago | 1111 Views

'Buyanga legally owns contested house'

7 hrs ago | 847 Views

Zim police arrest ZCTU members ahead of anti-govt protest as court hears challenge of demo ban

7 hrs ago | 4500 Views

MDC deplores heavy police deployment in cities

8 hrs ago | 1681 Views

Shootings a manifestation of bigger problems

8 hrs ago | 1491 Views

Magret Mwamuka to perform in five cities

9 hrs ago | 347 Views

Access to state funds restricted to those affiliated to Zanu PF

9 hrs ago | 990 Views

MDC Alliance economics does not address production sector

9 hrs ago | 744 Views

Well-cash case to be heard by High Court

9 hrs ago | 1407 Views

MDC Alliance legislator blast Zanu PF govt for failing to fulfill its elections promises

9 hrs ago | 697 Views

Chamisa master of deceit

10 hrs ago | 1812 Views

Planned demonstrations retrogressive

10 hrs ago | 1151 Views

The US Dollar or the South African Rand - Let's examine the facts

10 hrs ago | 1990 Views

Globetrotting and U-turn Minister is Asia begging for funds - no, first sort illegitimacy

10 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Air Namibia cancels flights to Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 4608 Views

ZCTU fights protest ban in the courts

11 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Mugabe's 'I can come back' meme go viral

11 hrs ago | 5217 Views

Zimsec slam 'Miracle Colleges' as examination session begins

11 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Chiyangwa suspended as fund manager

12 hrs ago | 1996 Views

Zimbabwe police, protesters expected to clash

12 hrs ago | 2811 Views

Mnangagwa gets 72-hour ultimatum

12 hrs ago | 24745 Views

Fears grow pending bond notes, RTGS crash

12 hrs ago | 5498 Views

Mnangagwa panics over crisis

12 hrs ago | 17001 Views

Zimbabwe businesses rejects bond note

12 hrs ago | 9882 Views

Zesa seeks to evict Telecel

12 hrs ago | 996 Views

Police investigate mysterious death of boy

13 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Cooking oil producers say supply is adequate

13 hrs ago | 1560 Views

One killed in machete gang fights over gold claims

13 hrs ago | 963 Views

Looting of State resources to blame for economic crisis

13 hrs ago | 849 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days