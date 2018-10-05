Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Opinion / Columnist

ED's long economic haul

1 hr ago | Views
All the prophets of doom have to admit that they just don't possess the strategic clout and foresight of President Mnangagwa's administration. The ride is bumpy but big moves are being made. It all started with the new public discourse of the new dispensation. An embrace without fear of the whole global community and a global economy; a missing to put Zimbabwe back on the map of the financial flows of the world.

After the most free and fair elections we have ever witnessed, this embrace was fortified with the new connections made with the election observers that from the European Union and the USA as well as a diplomatic outreach that culminated at the United Nations General Assembly. The whole world saw a new serious President, ready and eager to re-engage with the West and beyond.

Simultaneously, the technocrats ED appointed to his cabinet's main positions started to get to work. Their expertise and experience are helping to guide us with a steady hand through a stormy sea. This is even more remarkable as all the fearmongers at home and abroad are trying to convince us that the Zimbabwean economy is doomed; and that we should brace for a return of our worst days of 2008. People were frenzied to believe that hyperinflation was lurking just around the corner, and started buying simple commodities well above their value. Troublemakers this week were at their worst.

Historians will surely analyse one day the role played by certain people sowing fake news, panic, as well as how social media impacted this short national panic attack. Luckily, our government was unfazed and continued its course. And just like that, all the pieces fell together. Prof Ncube secured the backing of the IMF and the World Bank for his policy reforms, and then continued to receive guarantees from the Afrexim Bank for RTGS accounts and FCAs.

No one on the black market saw this coming. Rates plummeted immediately. A concentrated and well-planned effort on the political, diplomatic and economic front was needed to assist the jumpstart our economy. It's happening.

Now it is up to us citizens to not fall into the trap of further collective irrational panic attacks. It is time to start rebuilding our country. At least now we can be sure that our government and its economists are already two steps ahead of most of us.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Tom Nkala
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Looking for houses for sale and land

Land for sale

Stands for sale

Stands forsale

Bulawayo stands forsale

Stands forsale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Land to be developed


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean economy reflects state of governance

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Mthuli Ncube quell market fears

4 mins ago | 8 Views

Chiyangwa's company suffers more loses

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe currency stabilisation in a year

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Multi-million dollar scandal rocks Zinara

12 mins ago | 33 Views

Chamisa says 2018 is MDC's 'year of misfortunes'

29 mins ago | 180 Views

Mnangagwa installed GZU Chancellor

55 mins ago | 249 Views

ZCTU under siege as ZRP arrest more leaders in Gweru

1 hr ago | 528 Views

ARTUZ salutes the revival of the fighting ZCTU

3 hrs ago | 895 Views

Chamisa confronts Mudzuri

5 hrs ago | 9603 Views

WATCH: SA ready to help Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 6565 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe still accepting multi-currency payments

6 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Mnangagwa clamps down on ZCTU protests

6 hrs ago | 2608 Views

Man pulls father's member

6 hrs ago | 3058 Views

Majome eyes PG post

6 hrs ago | 4018 Views

Zimbabwe health minister a medical impostor

6 hrs ago | 2964 Views

Citizens seriously suffer due to economic crisis

6 hrs ago | 914 Views

Mugabe in externalisation storm

6 hrs ago | 8217 Views

Mthuli Ncube seeks IMF's economic supervised plan

6 hrs ago | 2383 Views

Extreme poverty in Zimbabwe hits 79%

6 hrs ago | 698 Views

Rush to offload bond notes triggers stocks rally

6 hrs ago | 2966 Views

SA automobile firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1464 Views

First Mutual engaging Finance Minister for allocation of foreign currency

6 hrs ago | 474 Views

Parties internal strife not restricted to MDC Alliance

6 hrs ago | 375 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach (writing articles)

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Some Zimbabweans have poisoned themselves with spit

7 hrs ago | 915 Views

Mliswa defends Zivhu's $1m defamation claim

7 hrs ago | 548 Views

Matemadanda defends presence of soldiers at police roadblocks

7 hrs ago | 1017 Views

ZCTU leaders to spent night in custody as ZLHR rescues detained staff members

7 hrs ago | 451 Views

Traffic cop convicted of duping 104 motorists

7 hrs ago | 762 Views

Nduna says R500k Ginimbi, Chivayo fraud hit him like lightning bolt

7 hrs ago | 739 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned to rein in Zanu-PF officials selling State land

7 hrs ago | 504 Views

Muchinguri taken to task over Masvingo highway

7 hrs ago | 602 Views

Buyanga blacklisted from property dealings

7 hrs ago | 754 Views

Zanu-PF rants over Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax

7 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Mnangagwa's battle to win EU enemies far from over

7 hrs ago | 738 Views

Chamisa calls for international community to correct Zimbabwe 'election mischief'

7 hrs ago | 2234 Views

Vehicle importers panic over duty

7 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Perrance Shiri's imposter in court for swindling farmers

7 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zanu-PF National Youth league member suspended

7 hrs ago | 436 Views

Kirsty Coventry fires SRC board

7 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Musona, Nakamba clubs raided for 'match-fixing'

7 hrs ago | 485 Views

Tendai Biti lies about Harare fatal shooting

7 hrs ago | 2076 Views

Readmission of expelled cadres revitalises Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 333 Views

ZCTU's demo quashed by police, 100 people arrested

7 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabwe black market rates tumble

7 hrs ago | 3513 Views

Teacher rapes, tricks victim into abortion

7 hrs ago | 660 Views

EU poll observer report: Public camaraderie with Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 504 Views

Planned ZCTU protests expose Chamisa's MDC alliance

7 hrs ago | 453 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days