Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Opinion / Columnist

Did government buy bond notes at +400% discount to reduce exposure?

1 hr ago | Views
There is speculation that the Mnangagwa led government deliberately fuelled Zimbabwe's sky-high parallel market rates to mop out bond notes at a cheaper price compared to the 1:1 to the US dollars.

Uncertainty hangs over the future of bond notes and real time gross settlement (RTGS) transfers, as businesses are rejecting the two payment methods and the economy is effectively re-dollarising.

This comes against the background of conflicting signals by senior government officials, particularly Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, that have fuelled Zimbabwe's sky-high parallel market rates, price increases, commodity shortages and temporary company closures.

The bond note suffered heavy battering against the greenback on the parallel market, with its exchange rate touching new lows.

The surrogate currency was trading at over 400 percent against the United States dollar yesterday, compared to 180 percent at the beginning of the month.

If the speculation is correct then the government managed to mop up a significant amount of bond notes at the 400 percent against the United States dollar.

Bond Notes in circulation grew 93.31% from $196.1m to $379.2m from June 2017 to June 2018, according to latest central bank figures. Broad money supply (M3) grew 40.81% from $6.4b to $9.1 billion in the same period. With the rates at 400%, the government could have paid approximately US$2.25 billion or what is valued at $9.1 billion according to government calculations.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Ndoro Tafadzwa
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Houses buyers

Stands forsale

Farm forsale

Retail space to let

Stands for sale

Properties

Bulawayo stand forsale

Land for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

List of Zimbabwe police officers being transferred

27 mins ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa visited Chiwenga's house twice this week

30 mins ago | 297 Views

Let us learn to share

42 mins ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa's political survival at the ‘Deep End'

44 mins ago | 441 Views

Egodini mall contact centre finally launched

45 mins ago | 164 Views

'Elections failed to meet standards' EU tells Mnangagwa and dishing out the punishment - so must we!

46 mins ago | 198 Views

Youth Governance Hub launched in Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 35 Views

Public interview for PG candidates

1 hr ago | 296 Views

Chiwenga 'critically ill', airlifted to South Africa hospital

1 hr ago | 2819 Views

Fuel availability to improve

2 hrs ago | 850 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs to lose cars

2 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Zimra sued for 'evading tax'

2 hrs ago | 443 Views

Apartheid-era minister Pik Botha dies

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa installed GZU Chancellor

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Black market rates crash

2 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Chamisa calls Mudzuri to order

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

Zimbabwean economy reflects state of governance

7 hrs ago | 2290 Views

Mthuli Ncube quell market fears

7 hrs ago | 5193 Views

Chiyangwa's company suffers more loses

7 hrs ago | 2327 Views

Zimbabwe currency stabilisation in a year

7 hrs ago | 2450 Views

Multi-million dollar scandal rocks Zinara

7 hrs ago | 2710 Views

Chamisa says 2018 is MDC's 'year of misfortunes'

7 hrs ago | 3068 Views

Mnangagwa installed GZU Chancellor

8 hrs ago | 1825 Views

ED's long economic haul

8 hrs ago | 1780 Views

ZCTU under siege as ZRP arrest more leaders in Gweru

8 hrs ago | 996 Views

ARTUZ salutes the revival of the fighting ZCTU

9 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Chamisa confronts Mudzuri

12 hrs ago | 14058 Views

WATCH: SA ready to help Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 10424 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe still accepting multi-currency payments

13 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Mnangagwa clamps down on ZCTU protests

13 hrs ago | 2990 Views

Man pulls father's member

13 hrs ago | 3759 Views

Majome eyes PG post

13 hrs ago | 4879 Views

Zimbabwe health minister a medical impostor

13 hrs ago | 3501 Views

Citizens seriously suffer due to economic crisis

13 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Mugabe in externalisation storm

13 hrs ago | 12350 Views

Mthuli Ncube seeks IMF's economic supervised plan

13 hrs ago | 3144 Views

Extreme poverty in Zimbabwe hits 79%

13 hrs ago | 918 Views

Rush to offload bond notes triggers stocks rally

13 hrs ago | 3691 Views

SA automobile firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 2068 Views

First Mutual engaging Finance Minister for allocation of foreign currency

13 hrs ago | 631 Views

Parties internal strife not restricted to MDC Alliance

13 hrs ago | 464 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach (writing articles)

13 hrs ago | 335 Views

Some Zimbabweans have poisoned themselves with spit

13 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Mliswa defends Zivhu's $1m defamation claim

13 hrs ago | 669 Views

Matemadanda defends presence of soldiers at police roadblocks

13 hrs ago | 1284 Views

ZCTU leaders to spent night in custody as ZLHR rescues detained staff members

13 hrs ago | 550 Views

Traffic cop convicted of duping 104 motorists

13 hrs ago | 961 Views

Nduna says R500k Ginimbi, Chivayo fraud hit him like lightning bolt

13 hrs ago | 899 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned to rein in Zanu-PF officials selling State land

13 hrs ago | 631 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days