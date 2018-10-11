Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Opinion / Columnist

Energy Mutodi is a 'Violence Strategist'

1 hr ago | Views
I trust Trevor Ncube, a media investor and a strategist. I am confident that Trevor Ncube's allegations against the deputy minister of information, publicity & broadcasting services Energy Mutodi are true.

According to Trevor Ncube, Energy Mutodi organized a group of ZANU-PF youths on 12 October 2018 at 08:30 am and attacked Newsday & Zimindependent Newspapers. It was alleged that, the Mutodi's team burned and destroyed countless newspapers in the process. This piece therefore seeks to ask the Zimbabweans to join me in condemning deputy minister Energy Mutodi's unbecoming behavior.

The action of the deputy minister Mutodi is not different from a minister of energy who wakes up early in the morning, lead a team of evil supporters and set the petrol station on fire because of overcharging fuel price. Such cruel ministers should only get space in hell. Zimbabweans should follow the law and not the rule of fire. The allegations raised by Trevor Ncube against deputy minister are heavy and I want to urge president ED Mnangagwa to form a special team to probe this matter.

If you take time reading newspaper reports about deputy minister Mutodi during a period leading to the 2018 elections, there is no doubt that our deputy minister is a violence strategist. At one point in time, Biata Nyamupinga's supporter, aide Catharina Shonhiwa and family were almost killed by the alleged deputy minister Mutodi's aides. Now I believe in the power of God, if it was not the power of God, Catharina Shonhiwa and family should have been burned to deaths by the alleged deputy minister's aides.

According to the newspapers, the alleged aides of the deputy minister started by attacking, kicking the helpless Catharina's husband. Despite the fact that he fainted, the aides of the alleged deputy minister continued to attack the helpless husband. It was reported that they tried to spray petrol the entire house and ignited fire but a form 2 girl student put on a spirited fight and managed to extinguish the fire. It is reported that when Biata Nyamupinga joined the scene of crime, she saw a car alleged to be that of our deputy minister Mutodi before it sped off.

Why I support Trevor Ncube's allegations against the deputy minister? I am confident (250.76%) that deputy minister should be responsible for this systemic attack of the newspapers. This is  because the use of fire in attacking political enemies is a well-known ZANU-PF strategy. The MDC Alliance's response to the newspaper attack resonates with my view. Don't forget that at one point in time, the Dairy Newspaper was set on fire by a bomb. ZANU-PF was blamed for the act, Trevor Ncube blamed Jonathan Moyo for the heinous act according to his twitter remarks while responding to the latest attack on his media. Our colleagues in the struggle Talent Mabika and Chiminya were ‘set on fire, alive'  by the alleged ZANU-PF supporters in Buhera. There are countless reports of the burning of houses belonging to MDC supporters by alleged ZANU-PF supporters countrywide. Even the deaths of Chitepo and Tongogara are linked to fire though no suspects are linked or arrested by today.

The fire reported by the media that almost killed Catharina Shonhiwa and family could be a vindication of a known strategy used by these evil people. The deputy minister's aides are alleged to have been behind that ‘fire attempt' on the lives of Catharina Shonhiwa's family. Today Trevor Ncube's newspapers are burned by deputy minister of information, publicity and broadcasting services Energy Mutodi according to Trevor Ncube. Who should we blame for this fire alleged violence? We need deputy minister and the government to come out clean on this matter.

Conclusion
I will equate this violence to Gukurahundi, the murder at Chimoio and recent murder of six (if not ten) innocent civilians by the Zimbabwe National Army in Harare as well as an attempted assassination of ZANU-PF politburo members at Bulawayo White City Stadium. The government should probe, should set another commission of inquiry or ask Charity Manyeruke, Lovemore Madhuku and probing team  for help. The attack on media is dangerous for investment in our country. If Zimbabwe was South Africa deputy minister Mutodi should have resigned from his ministerial post pending the investigations. He should consider doing the same. Zimbabweans should join me in condemning deputy minister Mutodi and push the government to make an independent inquiry.

--------------
Don Chigumba is a mixed methods research specialist, can be found on twitter @Donchigumba

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Don Chgumba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Plots for sale

Land to be developed

For sale is ford bantum

Farm for sale

Fresh kariba breams on sale

Stands for sale

Houses forsale

On sale is toyota vits


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF 'smuggled' money to China for regalia

12 mins ago | 15 Views

'Modi scales up Mnangagwa bootlicking'

58 mins ago | 219 Views

Chiwenga & Moyo hospitalised: coup d'etat backfiring?

59 mins ago | 632 Views

Mnangagwa's vision on devolution welcome

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Chamisa's MP quizzes Mavima over pipils without birth certificates

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Zanu-PF legislator hails villagers for voting him and Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Greens wholesale Plumtree demands American dollar or SA rand

1 hr ago | 128 Views

ZCTU bosses await outcome on freedom bid

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Shake-up at ZRP

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Grace Mugabe linked Well-Cash off the hook

1 hr ago | 286 Views

Cimas accepting RTGS, FCAs

1 hr ago | 154 Views

South Africa ready to help Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 343 Views

Matiza, Gumbo clash over Zinara board?

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes unpopular tax lawful

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwean waiter uses his wages to run a free soccer academy in SA

7 hrs ago | 2218 Views

Screaming saves 7-year-old from 'rapist'

7 hrs ago | 2388 Views

Gwanda tribal clashes, Gukurahundi commission speaks out

7 hrs ago | 1786 Views

Mnangagwa stokes debate on death penalty

7 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Guruve drug dealer gets 2 years in prison

7 hrs ago | 745 Views

Mphoko's son, daughter-in-law appear in court

8 hrs ago | 2193 Views

Police 'acquit' murder accused Mnangagwa 'supporter' who shot and killed tout

8 hrs ago | 3906 Views

Zimbabwe police brutality a heavy stain on Mnangagwa's 'Second Republic'

8 hrs ago | 391 Views

Mnangagwa office employee sued $1 million over tweet

8 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Soldier assaults villagers over bribery

8 hrs ago | 583 Views

Biti to chair Parly's Public Accounts Committee

8 hrs ago | 1048 Views

ZCTU activists granted bail

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

Civil servants bonus payment uncertain

8 hrs ago | 637 Views

Government guarantees industrial attachment

8 hrs ago | 362 Views

7 Shonas arrested over Gwanda mine murder

8 hrs ago | 1077 Views

9 vehicle pile-up blocks Vic Falls busy road

8 hrs ago | 615 Views

Gold Baron seeks bail at High Court

8 hrs ago | 397 Views

Egodini project developer to start registering job seekers

8 hrs ago | 400 Views

Government avails US$7 million for drugs

8 hrs ago | 233 Views

Murder ends dream wedding

8 hrs ago | 946 Views

'Install CCTVs in hospitals'

8 hrs ago | 244 Views

ZCTU bosses in court

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

NSSA board fired

8 hrs ago | 407 Views

'Buyanga’s hands are clean'

8 hrs ago | 222 Views

Another 'useless' doctorate for Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 397 Views

Panic bond notes sellers count their losses

8 hrs ago | 4621 Views

From cash hoarders to panic buyers

8 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Fuel distribution being done round the clock

8 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mthuli Ncube's anti-Zimbabweans 2% tax comes into effect today

8 hrs ago | 603 Views

List of Zimbabwe police officers being transferred

19 hrs ago | 10477 Views

Mnangagwa visited Chiwenga's house twice this week

19 hrs ago | 7749 Views

Let us learn to share

19 hrs ago | 750 Views

Mnangagwa's political survival at the ‘Deep End'

20 hrs ago | 8885 Views

Egodini mall contact centre finally launched

20 hrs ago | 1966 Views

'Elections failed to meet standards' EU tells Mnangagwa and dishing out the punishment - so must we!

20 hrs ago | 2385 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days