Energy Mutodi is a 'Violence Strategist'

I trust Trevor Ncube, a media investor and a strategist. I am confident that Trevor Ncube's allegations against the deputy minister of information, publicity & broadcasting services Energy Mutodi are true.According to Trevor Ncube, Energy Mutodi organized a group of ZANU-PF youths on 12 October 2018 at 08:30 am and attacked Newsday & Zimindependent Newspapers. It was alleged that, the Mutodi's team burned and destroyed countless newspapers in the process. This piece therefore seeks to ask the Zimbabweans to join me in condemning deputy minister Energy Mutodi's unbecoming behavior.The action of the deputy minister Mutodi is not different from a minister of energy who wakes up early in the morning, lead a team of evil supporters and set the petrol station on fire because of overcharging fuel price. Such cruel ministers should only get space in hell. Zimbabweans should follow the law and not the rule of fire. The allegations raised by Trevor Ncube against deputy minister are heavy and I want to urge president ED Mnangagwa to form a special team to probe this matter.If you take time reading newspaper reports about deputy minister Mutodi during a period leading to the 2018 elections, there is no doubt that our deputy minister is a violence strategist. At one point in time, Biata Nyamupinga's supporter, aide Catharina Shonhiwa and family were almost killed by the alleged deputy minister Mutodi's aides. Now I believe in the power of God, if it was not the power of God, Catharina Shonhiwa and family should have been burned to deaths by the alleged deputy minister's aides.According to the newspapers, the alleged aides of the deputy minister started by attacking, kicking the helpless Catharina's husband. Despite the fact that he fainted, the aides of the alleged deputy minister continued to attack the helpless husband. It was reported that they tried to spray petrol the entire house and ignited fire but a form 2 girl student put on a spirited fight and managed to extinguish the fire. It is reported that when Biata Nyamupinga joined the scene of crime, she saw a car alleged to be that of our deputy minister Mutodi before it sped off.Why I support Trevor Ncube's allegations against the deputy minister? I am confident (250.76%) that deputy minister should be responsible for this systemic attack of the newspapers. This is because the use of fire in attacking political enemies is a well-known ZANU-PF strategy. The MDC Alliance's response to the newspaper attack resonates with my view. Don't forget that at one point in time, the Dairy Newspaper was set on fire by a bomb. ZANU-PF was blamed for the act, Trevor Ncube blamed Jonathan Moyo for the heinous act according to his twitter remarks while responding to the latest attack on his media. Our colleagues in the struggle Talent Mabika and Chiminya were ‘set on fire, alive' by the alleged ZANU-PF supporters in Buhera. There are countless reports of the burning of houses belonging to MDC supporters by alleged ZANU-PF supporters countrywide. Even the deaths of Chitepo and Tongogara are linked to fire though no suspects are linked or arrested by today.The fire reported by the media that almost killed Catharina Shonhiwa and family could be a vindication of a known strategy used by these evil people. The deputy minister's aides are alleged to have been behind that ‘fire attempt' on the lives of Catharina Shonhiwa's family. Today Trevor Ncube's newspapers are burned by deputy minister of information, publicity and broadcasting services Energy Mutodi according to Trevor Ncube. Who should we blame for this fire alleged violence? We need deputy minister and the government to come out clean on this matter.ConclusionI will equate this violence to Gukurahundi, the murder at Chimoio and recent murder of six (if not ten) innocent civilians by the Zimbabwe National Army in Harare as well as an attempted assassination of ZANU-PF politburo members at Bulawayo White City Stadium. The government should probe, should set another commission of inquiry or ask Charity Manyeruke, Lovemore Madhuku and probing team for help. The attack on media is dangerous for investment in our country. If Zimbabwe was South Africa deputy minister Mutodi should have resigned from his ministerial post pending the investigations. He should consider doing the same. Zimbabweans should join me in condemning deputy minister Mutodi and push the government to make an independent inquiry.--------------Don Chigumba is a mixed methods research specialist, can be found on twitter @Donchigumba