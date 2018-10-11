Chiwenga & Moyo hospitalised: coup d'etat backfiring?

Latest News Editor's Choice


Undoubtedly, the mention of these two names, General Chiwenga and Moyo, evokes the bright memories of a successful Zimbabwe coup d'etat of 2017. But of late it has come to light that the two are frequenting the hospitals. What is eating the top Zimbabwean generals?

The architect of the Zimbabwe coup, now Vice President of Zimbabwe, Rtd General Chiwenga has collapsed many times during meetings and rushed to hospital more than once. Then there is an unexplained mystery of swelling hands and uncontrollable vomiting that has also landed him in hospital. This week things got worse and he was airlifted to South Africa.

Rtd General Sibusiso Moyo played the role of coup Spokesman, known for sweet talking the world into believing that an obvious coup d'etat was just a corruption bursting campaign targeting criminals surrounding former President Robert Mugabe, was airlifted to South Africa too, but earlier last moth, for treatment of a serious half explained. He has not been seen in public since he is still detained in a private South African hospital. He was rewarded with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a  share of spoils of the coup.

No one links his failing health to the 2017 military coup than Chiwenga himself. In his own words he curses the day he staged a coup in Zimbabwe. "Today we want to set the record straight on one issue now that journalists are here. When we did our operation to normalise things in the country, I was with General (Phillip Valerio) Sibanda and many others, they are brave men indeed.

"We also informed vaMatanga (then Deputy Commissioner General of police but now Commissioner General) about the plan, it was during that time that I fell ill. I had this skin disease (nhuta) that affected my whole body from beneath my feet to my back and the journalists started saying I was using skin lightening creams but that was not the case. I was sick.

"I have decided to talk about it because that is what you see but you should know that everything that happens comes with a price."

The sickness of two main coup architects at the same time is too much of a coincidence to be ignored by people with functional brains.

There is no honour or trust among thieves especially after a successful coup d'etat. Your best friend becomes your worst enemy as there is too much at stack. As we opined before the post coup era is the time to watch your back, that is if you are a player participating in dirty political games. Here, there are no sacred cows.

It is at this crucial stage one suddenly discovers that are better surrounded by blameless angels than experienced coup plotters with fresh blood stains of their former President on their hands.

As cause for more concern, disturbing reports of two centers of power in Zanupf and government have been flying all over. It makes sense for Emmerson Mnangagwa to remove stumbling blocks that stand on his way of assuming total power to be in full control of Zanupf and government. Even if it means getting rid of his best Cdes and fellow coup plotters.

The one who strikes first wins. Strike or be rattled! That is the game in the criminal worlds.

But there are always consequences, both intended and unintended. In this case how is the army going to react to news of death of their commanders turned politicians?

How is the public of Zimbabwe together with neighbouring countries and the world going to react? How about Matabeles who have suffered immensely at the hands of Zimbabwe successive governments, what route are they going to take? When two bulls lock horns its the grass that suffers.

Talking in terms of security, this is a recipe for the second coup. The army played a crucial role in this bloody coup business. We do not imagine them sitting idle in the barracks while their leaders are brutally eliminated from  highest echelons of power through death.

For Matabeles this would be a bonus index provided by the Almighty God that should be welcomed and grabbed with both hands. We should use all means available to break the York of oppression under the shona supremacist government.

The end  justifies the means.

Bayeza bantwana, bazonikhulula!

Izenzo Kungemazwi!

Israel Dube

MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs

Source - Israel Dube
Most Popular In 7 Days