Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Ndebeles' long walk from Bulawayo to Harare

09 Dec 2018 at 21:22hrs | Views
On the 7th December 2018 saw some dedicated and culturally conscious Ndebele men embark on a long walk from Bulawayo to Harare with an aim of petitioning the government of Zimbabwe on cultural respect of Mthwakazi. "It is all about acknowledging cultural diversity in the country, all about showcasing our Mthwakazi cultures and identities and to say we are here it's action time" said Mr Thabo Siziba, the man behind the March.

"The mission to Harare is in two fold even though it could be summed up as one, we want to reawaken awareness of the role played by ZIPRA forces to liberate the country and to celebrate our Mthwakazi culture openly without fear, we are not infringing on anyone's culture" Mr Siziba said.

The government's catalogue of Infringements on Mthwakazi culture:

Education and socialisation
The education system does not respect the culture of the Mthwakazi people, this is aptly shown by the non-Ndebele speaking teachers teaching in predominantly Ndebele regions. This is the surest way of socialising the Ndebele children into a non-Ndebele culture. Is it wrong to learn other cultures? No it is not, what is wrong is to learn other cultures at the expense of your own culture and learning so under duress. The content or curriculum is insulting of Mthwakazi cultures, for example they peddle a narrative which says that King Lobhengula sold the country, this is a lie meant to demean a people. What they fail to teach our children is that in 1890 Rhodes' BSAC company occupied MaShonaland without any resistance by the locals.

Media
One of the biggest culprits in mutilating Mthwakazi culture is the media, the public media with a "mgodoyi narrative". The narrative which says there are no talented Ndebele musicians and actors and therefore no need to bother to play their music or plays on the public broadcaster. If this narrative was true why is that Ndebele people are successful in foreign lands, do you know people like Zinjaziyamluma, Madlela Sikhobokhobo, Nkosi ka Ndlovu, Tish Malaba and many others? These are some of the Mthwakazi people who have made their names outside the country because of the environment which was not enabling back home. The aim is to annihilate a people.

Gonocide
This is a pervasive ideology which was implemented from 1980 upto date. It cuts across all facets of life but it's driving force is fear, self-hate, self-negation, cultural mutilation and destruction of the Mthwakazi identities and self-confidence.

It is on that note that the organisers of the Mthwakazi March should be applauded in their efforts in recovering the confidence of a people, dust it up and set it on a trajectory to freedom. The walk to Harare from Bulawayo and back is no mean feat but a humongous symbolism which says we are prepared to become. That is to become who we are and freedom is never attained unless one reaches home, therefore going to Harare and back is an art of becoming. In solidarity with Thabo Siziba and his group of brave men I pledge to take a walk in my local park on a daily basis until they return back to Bulawayo.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Thulani Nkala
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6588 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7737 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 381 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 8970 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2814 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4688 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3305 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

13 hrs ago | 1636 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

14 hrs ago | 433 Views

75 land barons arrested

14 hrs ago | 1890 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2518 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2705 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 999 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2730 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

15 hrs ago | 714 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4200 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2796 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2818 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1825 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

17 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12590 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1900 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4260 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2532 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2643 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

19 hrs ago | 5799 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5142 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4815 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

22 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

23 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

23 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2446 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7203 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1485 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days