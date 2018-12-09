Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

It's time we have our Logan Act

09 Dec 2018 at 21:28hrs | Views
A quick search on Wikipedia, specifies that, "the Logan Act is a United States federal law that criminalizes negotiation by unauthorized persons with foreign governments having a dispute with the US. The intent behind the act is to prevent unauthorized negotiations from undermining the government's position."

The act was passed following George Logan's unauthorized negotiations with France in 1798, and was signed into law by President John Adams on January 30, 1799.

Over the years, since the enactment of the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZIDERA) in 2001 by the United States of America, the act has been amended several times to make demands that infringes on Zimbabwe as an independent and sovereign state. When making those amendments, the Americans set up hearings and invite members of the opposition parties, civic society and few business persons to come and give their testimonies on why the sanctions should be maintained or repealed.

These hearings exposes the United States government's hypocrisy as it chooses to negotiate and hear testimonies from their preferred individuals yet, they have the Logan Act that forbids its citizens from negotiating with foreign governments.

It is on these hearing platforms that several individuals have shamelessly advocated for the maintenance of the ZIDERA and/or even asked for more sanctions for the country.

On 12 December 2017, pseudo human rights activist Dewa Mavhinga, former selous scouts member Peter Godwin, MDC leaders Nelson Chamisa and Tendai Biti appeared before US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Subcommittee on African Affairs and presented their testimonies.

Under his human rights watch banner, Mavhinga urged the US Congress to "maintain existing US policy toward Zimbabwe." In simpler terms, thus, he persuaded the US government to maintain the sanctions on Zimbabwe.

On the other hand, Mr Biti submitted that, "we ask the international community and the U.S. to keep us in your hearts. Do not allow our country to be forgotten in our battle against tyranny and poverty and for democracy and human rights. Our election requires active support and oversight from the international community, including our American friends."
Based on the inputs from Biti and Mavhinga testimonies, on 25 July, ahead of the 2018 elections, the US Congress and Senate passed the amended ZIDERA. Just over a week after the 2018 election, US President Donald Trump signed the amended ZIDERA of 2018 (S 2779) into law, effectively extending US sanctions against Zimbabwe.

Fast forward to last week, the US Senate Foreign Relations Sub-Committee on Africa and Global Health, again heard testimonies from local business leader, Mr Joe Mutizwa and a one Todd J Moss.

In his testimony, Mr Moss said, "the United States should be extremely cautious in its re-engagement with the government of Zimbabwe. It is far too early for the United States or other international creditors to give the government any benefit of the doubt on economic reform or to provide debt relief or new loans."

One of the sub-committee convenors, US Senator Jeff Flake unashamedly claimed that, "the name of Tendai Biti has been raised a number of times. It would be difficult for the US to move forward with any type of relationship with Zimbabwe while charges are still levelled against him. He is a friend of this committee".

It cannot be ruled out that Mr Biti could have contacted Mr Flake clandestinely to make the demand that he should be released without charge.

These individual testimonies have had a detrimental effect on the country's re-engagement efforts.

With the ushering in of the new dispensation, President Mnangagwa has been advocating for the re-engagement with the rest of the world, after noting that for the country to achieve more economic growth, it needs other countries by way of mutual cooperation.

Moving forward, the country needs to act against these selfish individuals dampening the hopes of re-engagement with the US.

The time is now to enact our own "Logan Act."

It is imperative that the current crop of our legislators urgently craft our own laws to deal with future re-engagement saboteurs that have been calling for more sanctions on our country, just for a few pieces of silver.




Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Christine Lethokuhle Mabhena
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6596 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7745 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 381 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 8983 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2817 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4689 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3307 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

14 hrs ago | 1637 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

14 hrs ago | 433 Views

75 land barons arrested

14 hrs ago | 1891 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2520 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2706 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 999 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2730 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

15 hrs ago | 714 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4205 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2796 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2818 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1826 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

17 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12593 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1900 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4262 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2532 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2643 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

19 hrs ago | 5799 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5142 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4815 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

23 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

23 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

23 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2447 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7203 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1486 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days