A paradox within the MDC

Opinion / Columnist

The launch of the National Cleaning Day in Highfield last week left many stuck in awe in trying to unlock the logic of what is actually transpiring within Nelson Chamisa's MDC party.Since the parliament started its sittings post 2018 elections, there had been a wave of disapproving rants against President Mnangagwa. MDC legislators in the House continue to claim that they do not recognise President Mnangagwa for he allegedly stole the elections.However, the way MDC members are acting indeed shows that it is a case of a political paradox. Last week, the Harare Mayor, Councillor Herbet Gomba graced the occasion where His Excellency, President Mnangagwa was officiating. That was a very progressive move by the Mayor, acting against the retrogressive behaviour by Chamisa and other MDC legislators.Remember Clr Gomba also supported President Mnangagwa during the Cholera campaign in Glenview sometime this year as well. He is one such symbol of open-mindedness which is lacking within the party's leadership.About two weeks ago, MDC Vice President, Engineer Elias Mudzuri attended a parliamentary function held at State house. Mudzuri was however a victim of this democratic manoeuvre as he came under fierce attack from the likes of MDC Deputy Treasurer Charlton Hwende and Secretary for Elections, Murisi Zwizwai.One is left to wonder whether MDC is party towing on a definitive line agreeable by all party members or it is a case of a divided house. While some of its members are progressive, others are so retrogressive in a fashion that shows some confusion within the party. Apparently, Chamisa is failing to run the party he grabbed by means of violence after the death of the late Morgan Tsvangirai.It also emerged that Mudzuri and MDC Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora, after realising that Chamisa is leading them astray, nicodemously apologised to Chief Justice Luke Malaba for being hackled by MDC legislators for allegedly aiding President Mnangagwa to steal the elections. Their secret move was an admission again that they have no confidence with Chamisa's strategy of claiming Mnangagwa is "illegitimate" and resultantly cause mayhem in the country.The Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi was spot on in the last Parliamentary sitting that the MDC legislators are misplaced in trying to engage Cabinet Ministers appointed by their nemesis, whom they do not recognise. Something is indeed amiss within the MDC.As if that is not enough, the legislators are also looking forward to receiving vehicles purchased by the same government led by a president whom they don't recognise. Why can't they just stop recognising President Mnangagwa and also forget about everything that can end up directly or indirectly bring them to any engagement with the President?This political confusion by the main opposition should come to an end and pave way for national progress. National interests are being undermined by a political outfit that is failing to even share the same ideology and stance regarding the recognition of President Mnangagwa.Investors are even scared to commit to the country because of incessant calls by Nelson Chamisa to destabilise the country through demonstrations. As a result they adopted a 'wait and see' approach much to the suffering of the general Zimbabweans.This is a clarion call to the MDC family that it stops displaying the political paradox and mischief. Let there be real recognition of the incumbency of President Mnangagwa which is a springboard to constructive engagements that should propel Zimbabwe forward in peace and unity.