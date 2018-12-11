Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa's quiet transformation

11 Dec 2018 at 19:48hrs | Views
When ED came to power just over a year ago, many of us were expecting big things. And fast.

The situation was just so bad under Bob and Grace's misrule, that when, in those heady days of November 2017, we went to the streets, we went in the firm belief that merely removing the Mugabes would bring the change we so dreamt of.

And so when ED got into office, with talk of a new Zimbabwe, we were in dreamland. We expected immediate change.

The reality however has been somewhat different. Our sky high hopes are yet to be met, and the economic situation in particular is still bad. We have not yet seen wholesale change in our living standards, nor has the long-term currency crisis been solved yet. This has led some people, especially on social media, to lose hope in the new dispensation, and argue that things are no better than under Bob.

But while the sense of disappointment is natural, I believe it misses a key point - the inconvenient truth of the human experience. Change takes time. And big changes cause upheaval. However frustrating, these facts are indisputable.

And the reality is that beneath the surface, changes are taking place. Big changes.

In the economic realm, under the watchful guidance of Mthuli Ncube, structural transformation is underway. Aware of the fact that much of our economic challenges are due to government overspending, Mthuli has tightened the purse strings of government through a responsible and forward looking budget. For the first time in recent memory, last month we ran a budget surplus! That means, government collected more than it spent, an important signal to donors and investors that this is responsible government, who can be trusted with their money.

The problem for most Zimbabweans is that running a budget surplus doesn't have an immediate impact on our lives, neither is it newsworthy. But that doesn't make it any less important. The fact that government is working quietly to create a more stable economy, which we will all benefit from in the long term, is something that should please us all.

By the same token, efforts against corruption have also been ramped up in recent months, as we have seen a spate of arrests of senior figures for abuse of office and other graft-related offences. While these arrests have so far not included the 'big fish' that many are hoping for, the fact that so many well-known figures are being arrested and charged is a clear sign of progress.

One of the great contradictions for politicians is that people are impatient – we want quick fixes and instant results – but real change takes time. The difference between a politician and a leader, is that politicians pander to the desire for instant results, taking decisions that look good in the short term but may not be beneficial for the overall health of the economy.

In contrast, leaders take decisions that may not be popular in the short term, but in the long run create a better, more secure future.

In this regard, over the past year, ED has shown himself to be a true leader. He has not always done what is popular, but he has done what is right. He is overseeing a quiet transformation, whose effects will be felt for years to come. And if he gets criticism on the way for not moving fast enough, so be it. That is the life of a leader.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Joice Tsitsi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6419 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7575 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 370 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 8720 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2765 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4603 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3280 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

13 hrs ago | 1625 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

13 hrs ago | 429 Views

75 land barons arrested

13 hrs ago | 1881 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2498 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2685 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 991 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2705 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

14 hrs ago | 1787 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4180 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

15 hrs ago | 2777 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

15 hrs ago | 2790 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1820 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 919 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

16 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12533 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1897 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4244 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2525 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2633 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

19 hrs ago | 5786 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5133 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4806 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

22 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

22 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

22 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

22 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

22 hrs ago | 2444 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7189 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1468 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days