Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

13 hrs ago
The boardroom fires ravaging the Choppies Zimbabwe establishment are indeed quite interesting. If anything, it exposes the biggest political fraud of our time, indeed glaring in its form and manner.

Reading former VP Mphoko's version of the story within the story leaves more questions than answers.

First and foremost, Mphoko says Ramachrandran told him that ED Mnangagwa had "told him" that the indigenous law had been reviewed and therefore there was need to review the shareholding partnership between Nanavac of the Mphokos and Choppies Enterprises. However in his email to the same Ramachandran which referred or sought to put on record the telephone conversation between Mphoko and Ramachandran, point 2, Mphoko alludes that "Ramachandran said Mnangagwa had relaxed the indigenous Act..."

The implication of this is huge especially speculated in the wider context. There is only black and white, it's either Mnangagwa personally told Ramachandran or not. If not personally, as point 2 of his email to Ramachandran suggests, then Mphoko is seeking to settle old scores with Mnangagwa. Ramachandran cannot listen to Mnangagwa giving a speech to business executives then says Mnangagwa told " me."

What is factual here? For Mphoko to say in his statement (not email) that " Ramachandran said Mnangagwa told him... and there was need to review shareholding...." is glaring in its attempt to suck Mnangagwa into the fight. This is deliberate to say such in the same sentence and breath. What then is Mphoko getting at? He is aiming for moral high ground to allege political persecution. Facing loss in a battle, it's an old trick in the book. Secondly, Mphoko in the same email sought to

"clarify the position of the Zimbabwe government on ... indigenisation." Boom the same old biggest lie to justify fraud pops again. If you look at most of the people who hugely benefited from the indigenisation cake are indeed those in political office or at least with good political channels. Before enactments and implementations of indigenisation policies these people were already millionaires due to political patronage. Seeing that those same people became the biggest beneficiaries of BEE projects, the question to Mphoko then is, was indigenisation created for your kind and status, seeing how you had few million dollars in the bank and needed the government intervention to recognize that you were previously disadvantaged as a black man and therefore there must be a law so that you must get more millions?

Thirdly, for Ramachandran, a top CEO, to confront Mphoko armed with a government policy, that is non-existent, he must be stupid or non-deserving of his huge salary. He even says in his replying email of 13 June that they "will consult with relevant authorities..." Who? The government position on this subject, is a matter of record. If any amendment has to be brought first, it simply is aimed at legalising that position.

The coup came and the country moved on, but it left indelible Mark's across all spectrums. The gun shifted to boardrooms, that is where the story was all along. It is a battle of the stomach.

Robert Sigauke is a Legal Professional, writer and political commentator. He writes from Cape Town. WhatsApp +27713348876.



Source - Robert Sigauke, Cape Town
