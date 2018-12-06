Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | Views
Every African leader has a vision.  Every president has a slogan. But some leaders are actually doing something about reaching their vision.  ED, for all the impatience the Twimbos are showing him, is making massive moves for our economy, and for our country. He is not only talking the talk, he is walking the walk.

Vision 2030 is bold. It is big. And it won't be achieved today; it won't even be achieved tomorrow. That is why it is called Vision 2030. It is a long-term vision. And a long-term vision is built on a strategy. Let us not forget the wise words of Sun Tsu, "Strategy without tactics is the slowest route to victory. Tactics without strategy is the noise before defeat."

And underpinning Vision 2030 is a real strategy. It is a strategy about doing things right. It is a strategy which requires balancing the books, stabilizing the economy, and putting the new Zimbabwe back on its feet.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has come into office all guns blazing. And ED should be complimented for bringing in this internationally respected academic. It can't have been easy for the new president with all the pressures from the party and from those who supported him in his rise to power, many of whom were coveting the position. But ED chose to do what is right to for the country, what is right the economy.

And it was the right move to make. For Ncube has come in and is smashing up the broken system.  In economics they call it creative destruction. First you must destroy the broken, inefficient old ways of doing things, before true innovation can spring forth. Zimbabweans are an impatient people. We want to race forward, we want to run before we can walk, fly before we can drive. But first we must stabilize, fix what is broken, only then can we fly. Privatise and liberalise; open up our stagnant system!

By demanding a balanced budget, cutting spending and bringing in smart taxation Mthuli Ncube has shown he is not your average politician. He says, I don't care about the headlines, I care about doing right for the economy. In fact, no politician who cares about his popularity raises taxes!  But that is precisely the point, if we are to reach the golden ticket of Vision 2030, we have to get through the hard times. We have to have a strategy which is not based on PR points, but on real long-term macro and micro economic policy.

ED deserves a great deal of credit for standing by Ncube.  At times our new finance minister has been too honest (another trait not associated with politicians). In other cases, Ncube has simply said too much. But the new president knows and understands that perhaps at this delicate period in our history, an economics professor, making tough financial decisions, is just what this country needs.

Likewise, if we are to look abroad, Ncube is well received wherever he goes.  For Vision 2030 to succeed, we need to see ED's policy of opening a new diplomatic page on full power. We need to make friends in capitals, where previously we had none. And Ncube's inoffensive, charming professorial style helps this cause. It helps the national cause.

So as we move forward as a nation at a speed which inevitably causes some turbulence we should all be patient.

Vision 2030 is a marathon and not a sprint. That means we must prepare our muscles carefully, train hard, and pace ourselves. And by breaking through all the pain barriers on the way, Zimbabwe, with responsible leadership and hard work will reach the finish line and the prosperity upon arrival!

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Mike Tawanda
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6382 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7541 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 8671 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2062 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2755 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4590 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3265 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

13 hrs ago | 1620 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

13 hrs ago | 429 Views

75 land barons arrested

13 hrs ago | 1878 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2492 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2680 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 991 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2700 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

14 hrs ago | 1787 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4174 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

15 hrs ago | 2771 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

15 hrs ago | 2783 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 919 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

16 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12522 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1897 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4241 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2525 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2632 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

19 hrs ago | 5783 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5132 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4805 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

22 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

22 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

22 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

22 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

22 hrs ago | 2442 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7187 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1467 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days