MDC-T disowns Chamisa

We the members of the Movement for Democratic Change (Tsvangirai) (MDC-T) as left by our Founding, Icon President Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai note that;Upholding the founding values of MDC-T article 3 of our constitution which speaks to open democracy, justice, human rights, anti-corruption, equality and equity.These tenets remain core on our identity and fight for a better Zimbabwe for everyone and not individuals.Realizing the events following the death of our former President we have come to the undisputed conclusion that the party has been hijacked and handed over to Mugabe's G40.As it stands the party's affairs are now being administered from Mugabe's Blue Roof. As a result the party has lost its identity, character and culture as articulated in Article 4 of the constitution.Understanding that the current political outfit at Harvest House is neither MDC-T nor MDC Alliance. That there is therefore no doubt that a new party has been formed and there are great efforts to destroy the original MDC-T party and its values. The new party does not respect(a)Democracy, but believes in candidate imposition, expulsion of bonafide and loyal members being done to suit the selfish interests of a cabal.(b)Constitutionalism where unilateral and unconstitutional decisions are being made to target individuals, sway decision making and spirit of democratic participation and equality.Guided by the same constitution of the party section 9.21, an extra ordinary congress must be held by end of February 2019 without fail.Therefore we as sons and daughters of MDC-T we declare that:1. As the party we shall not be dragged into any mischief by people who have since have decided to form their own party. However, we shall not allow continued illegal abuse of our constitution to determine processes in the so called MDC Alliance.2. We are calling all members of MDC-T who might have fallen victim to faction driven expulsions, suspensions or alienation to come back to the party that has been a pinnacle of both internal and external democracy and managed to curtail Zanu-PF hegemony and managed to bring a new constitution.3. MDC-T is working to ensure it protects itself and it's loyal membership from G40 which has been infused in our party by a section that never believed in founding principles, but just power and primitive accumulation.4. The party shall not be diverted from pursuing its objectives of fighting to transform the lives of people, building of true democracy and encourage inclusivity in our diversity.5. We remain opposed to Zanu-PF and all it's traits such as G40 in its failure to provide a solution to the social-economic and political challenges faced by ordinary Zimbabweans. These remain our primary inhibitors to our national prosperity.6. Finally MDC-T remains peaceful in all its quest for democracy and condemns violence and all its forms.From:MDC-Tsvangirai Information DepartmentTshisa Tsvangirai Tshisa!Guqula izenzoChinja Maitiro