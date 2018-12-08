Latest News Editor's Choice


Temporary importation for visitors' vehicles

by zimra
12 hrs ago
The importation and regulation of such vehicles is provided for in terms of the Customs and Excise Act, Section 124 as read with the Customs and Excise (General) Regulations, SI 154 of 2001, as amended.

Upon entry into Zimbabwe, a visitor bringing in a foreign registered private vehicle shall be required to secure a Temporary Import Permit (TIP) from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA).

Visitors using hired vehicles and/or vehicles involved in commerce are required to secure Commercial Temporary Import Permit (CTIP) accompanied by a Commercial Vehicle Guarantee (CVG).

The CVG is issued by a registered clearing agent, for a fee determined by the same.

The guarantee should be submitted together with the relevant Commercial Temporary Import Permit (CTIP), which is processed by ZIMRA.

Before expiry of the TIP/CTIP, a visitor is required to exit with his/her vehicle. However, when the need arises, the visitor may remain behind, as his/her vehicle departs in the hands of another visitor with authority from the importer.

In terms the law, it is an offence for a visitor to depart leaving his/her vehicle behind without ZIMRA's authority, whether or nor not the TIP/CTIP has expired or the vehicle is running or broken down. Who is a visitor?

A visitor is any person who is not resident in Zimbabwe but travels to Zimbabwe for a specified period from their arrival.

This includes Zimbabweans working or living in other countries and in possession of a valid residence, work or study permit from the particular countries.

Types of vehicles eligible for Temporary Import Permit (TIP)

- Passenger type motor vehicles commonly known as saloon cars or sedans and station wagons

- Goods carrying motor vehicles with a gross vehicle weight not exceeding 5 tonnes such as pick-ups and double cabs, when used for non-commercial purposes

- Passenger carrying motor vehicles with a seating capacity not exceeding 15 people including the driver, when used for non-commercial purposes.

- Trailers and caravans pulled by the above vehicles.

Documentation to be produced

- Valid passport of the driver (with a valid permit for Zimbabweans residing outside Zimbabwe)

- Vehicle registration book in the name of the driver
- Letter of authority from the registered owner if vehicle is not owned by the driver (for example, an affidavit by the owner which was issued within 3 months from the date of importation).

Payments The following payments are payable as a precondition for entry into the country. The payments are collected by ZIMRA Officials who are housed in offices at borders.

Evidence of payment is always in the form of a receipt issued and stamped by ZIMRA. Where there is no duty payable only the following payments are expected and payable to ZIMRA:

- Third Party Insurance @ $30.00 per month

- Carbon Tax @ $10.00 per month and

- Road Access Fees @ $10.00 per entry

Any other payment required by other stakeholders such as the departments of Agriculture and Health, are collected by the respective departments from designated offices.

Triptyques and Carnets

-Visitors possessing Triptyques and Carnets do not require to process a Temporary Importation Permit (TIP) on temporary importation of tourist vehicles - Triptyques and Carnets holders will require to procure third party insurance, carbon tax and road access fees.

For more information, please approach your nearest ZIMRA Office.


Source - zimra
