Arrest the Passengers as well!

6 hrs ago | Views
The road carnage going on in Zimbabwe reminds me of John F Kennedy's challenge to the American people during his inaugural speech where he was quoted as saying, "And so, my fellow Americans: Ask not what your country can do for you - ask what you can do for your country."

I know Zimbabwe is not America but both countries are inhabited by human beings. No person deserves to die painful and horrific death due to a driver's negligence. Reading news about lost lives in Zimbabwe is like reading a well written script - "The Nissan Caravan was overloaded, with 21 people instead of the legal limit of 18 passengers - the driver was over speeding and trying to overtake at a blind spot"

Honestly my fellow Zimbabweans, is this not a familiar story now? Have we not heard about this story every single time there is an accident? Have we reached the point that MACBETH had reached when he said

Life's but a walking shadow, a poor player That struts and frets his hour upon the stage And then is heard no more: it is a tale Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, Signifying nothing.

Have we?

I personally find it hard that the whole country can be resigned and seem not to care about so much loss of life, pain, and suffering. Zimbabweans, can we ask not what our country can do for us - but ask what we can do for our country.

Starting immediately, can we stop boarding a car that has reached its capacity? No one will shove you in a car. Just wait for the next one.

The police must arrest any driver who overload their cars, including the overloaded customers. The overcrowded passengers must pay a flat spot fee of $100 each or spend 100 days in jail. The driver must pay $100 for each passenger in the car, lose the car and be jailed for not less than 5 years. The driver must have his license suspended for 7 years. If the accident results into death and the car passed through a roadblock, every police officer at that roadblock must be jailed for 10 years for each lost life.


Source - Sam Wezhira
