Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

7 hrs ago | Views
Every African leader has a vision.  Every president has a slogan. But some leaders are actually doing something about reaching their vision.  ED, for all the impatience the Twimbos are showing him, is making massive moves for our economy, and for our country. He is not only talking the talk, he is walking the walk.

Vision 2030 is bold. It is big. And it won't be achieved today; it won't even be achieved tomorrow. That is why it is called Vision 2030. It is a long-term vision. And a long-term vision is built on a strategy. Let us not forget the wise words of Sun Tsu, "Strategy without tactics is the slowest route to victory. Tactics without strategy is the noise before defeat."

And underpinning Vision 2030 is a real strategy. It is a strategy about doing things right. It is a strategy which requires balancing the books, stabilizing the economy, and putting the new Zimbabwe back on its feet.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has come into office all guns blazing. And ED should be complimented for bringing in this internationally respected academic. It can't have been easy for the new president with all the pressures from the party and from those who supported him in his rise to power, many of whom were coveting the position. But ED chose to do what is right to for the country, what is right the economy.

And it was the right move to make. For Ncube has come in and is smashing up the broken system.  In economics they call it creative destruction. First you must destroy the broken, inefficient old ways of doing things, before true innovation can spring forth. Zimbabweans are an impatient people. We want to race forward, we want to run before we can walk, fly before we can drive. But first we must stabilize, fix what is broken, only then can we fly. Privatise and liberalise; open up our stagnant system!

By demanding a balanced budget, cutting spending and bringing in smart taxation Mthuli Ncube has shown he is not your average politician. He says, I don't care about the headlines, I care about doing right for the economy. In fact, no politician who cares about his popularity raises taxes!  But that is precisely the point, if we are to reach the golden ticket of Vision 2030, we have to get through the hard times. We have to have a strategy which is not based on PR points, but on real long-term macro and micro economic policy.

ED deserves a great deal of credit for standing by Ncube.  At times our new finance minister has been too honest (another trait not associated with politicians). In other cases, Ncube has simply said too much. But the new president knows and understands that perhaps at this delicate period in our history, an economics professor, making tough financial decisions, is just what this country needs.

Likewise, if we are to look abroad, Ncube is well received wherever he goes.  For Vision 2030 to succeed, we need to see ED's policy of opening a new diplomatic page on full power. We need to make friends in capitals, where previously we had none. And Ncube's inoffensive, charming professorial style helps this cause. It helps the national cause.

So as we move forward as a nation at a speed which inevitably causes some turbulence we should all be patient.

Vision 2030 is a marathon and not a sprint. That means we must prepare our muscles carefully, train hard, and pace ourselves. And by breaking through all the pain barriers on the way, Zimbabwe, with responsible leadership and hard work will reach the finish line and the prosperity upon arrival!

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Mike Tawanda
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

RBZ exposes Acie Lumumba's lies.

13 mins ago | 109 Views

National hero's son blasts Western Union

47 mins ago | 331 Views

Zim Judiciary and the 'Rule of law' Doctrine

1 hr ago | 64 Views

BREAKING: Chivayo wins $25 million lawsuit againt ZPC

1 hr ago | 635 Views

Chamisa still in a state of denial

1 hr ago | 429 Views

'Slain' MDC councillor's family arrested

1 hr ago | 788 Views

Mugabe ally given up to Dec 31 to pay $110,000

2 hrs ago | 880 Views

CIOs stressing over Mnangagwa's safety

3 hrs ago | 1802 Views

The day MDC legislators were paid in own coin

3 hrs ago | 783 Views

Infrastructure, Education and Technology key for growth

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

MDC leader recognises Mnangagwa as President

3 hrs ago | 2884 Views

PHOTOS: Women donate grocery to Prophet Magaya

3 hrs ago | 2150 Views

Mutumwa Mawere was a ZANU PF front?

4 hrs ago | 1460 Views

We are our own enemies not politics

5 hrs ago | 917 Views

Yes to dialogue, no to GNU!

5 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Countrywide demos over school uniforms

5 hrs ago | 2850 Views

ZANU PF in $500 000 bribery storm?

6 hrs ago | 4799 Views

Zimbabweans must remain vigilant

6 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Government riot act to errant NGOs welcomed

6 hrs ago | 588 Views

SADC headache for Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 6291 Views

Chamisa desperate for talks

6 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Zambia deputy commissioner implicated in Biti abduction

6 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Presidential age limit: Zanu-PF province breaks ranks

6 hrs ago | 2428 Views

130 000 cars face deregistration

6 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Zanu-PF brings Garden of Eden, fear to Esigodini

6 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Munyeza, a discredited Chamisa will never make illegitimate ED legitimate - stay to your branch

6 hrs ago | 1167 Views

United States supports preservation of Ndebele art and culture

7 hrs ago | 408 Views

Underestimated Way to Success

7 hrs ago | 314 Views

'Zanu PF will rule!' says illegitimate ED - UDI echo, stakes are much higher

7 hrs ago | 588 Views

War Veterans now Hated like Armed Robbers in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Chamisa opens up on GNU talks with Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Arrest the Passengers as well!

7 hrs ago | 1906 Views

WATCH: Linda Masarira drunk... causes violence in a bar

8 hrs ago | 5128 Views

PHOTO: ZANU PF demo against Chiwenga's ally

8 hrs ago | 7428 Views

UK using Zimbabwe govt officials to interrogate failed asylum seekers

8 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Biti still banned from addressing gatherings

8 hrs ago | 594 Views

Mugabes off to Far East again for annual holidays

8 hrs ago | 1957 Views

Chamisa in own ground-breaking event as Mnangagwa tit-for-tat continues

8 hrs ago | 3670 Views

Chamisa now wants dialogue with Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 6875 Views

Zanu-PF sweats over Mnangagwa's safety

10 hrs ago | 5846 Views

Kasukuwere trial postponed again

10 hrs ago | 334 Views

'Zanu-PF bigwigs queueing for fuel'

10 hrs ago | 4457 Views

Zimbabwe sits on $300 million worth of diamonds

10 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Doctors defy govt orders

10 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Zimra promises hard times for tax dodgers

10 hrs ago | 995 Views

Zimbabwe angles for G7 $1.3 billion bridge loan

10 hrs ago | 800 Views

Mnangagwa says Chamisa is daydreaming

12 hrs ago | 2607 Views

Fisherman drowns after hippo attack

12 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Temporary importation for visitors' vehicles

12 hrs ago | 1695 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days