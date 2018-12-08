Munyeza, a discredited Chamisa will never make illegitimate ED legitimate - stay to your branch

Opinion / Columnist

Brazilians are some of the most artful football players, football is the nation's greatest passion and it shows.There was one occasion, a few years ago, when the Brazil National team looked like it was not going to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. The team had lost a number its qualifying games right, left and centre. The nation's anger with national Football Association, the players and the manager, especially the manager, reached new heights.The manager apologised profusely but to no effect; the criticism kept pouring in. The country's politicians, including the President, joined in the free-for-all criticism!Brazil FA called a well-publicised and well attended press conference at which the national team manager one thing, "Cada macaco na seu galho! (Each monkey on their branch!)" He then left without saying another word!It just so happened that the Brazil economy was doing really badly and had been in the doldrums forever, at least it felt so for the millions on the coal face of the economic hardships. The manager's remark had been a wake-up call, because the millions languishing in abject poverty suddenly realised that had their priorities all wrong.Even for a football crazy nation; deep down they cared more about having a decent job, making sure they and their family had enough to eat, their children went to school, etc. than they cared about football. So why had the nation been hopping mad at Brazil national team's bad performance and yet had hardly said boo to the politicians whose misrule was turning the whole nation into paupers!"Cada macaco na seu galho!" will be my advice to some of our church leaders like pastor Munyeza. They have taken it upon themselves to muddle in politics, no doubt convinced they were being helpful, not knowing all they are doing is mudding the muddy political water!"The two parties (Zanu PF and MDC Alliance) control at least 95 percent of the electorate. The current impasse is coming out of the contested election result hence raising questions on legitimacy," said Faith Ministries pastor and businessman Shingi Munyeza."The nation must rise above self and party. Zimbabweans want to move forward and yet the power play by politicians is taking us back. We must move away from constantly being in an election mode."For the umpteenth time pastor Munyeza; yes, Zimbabwe's economic meltdown is because we have an illegitimate government because the whole electoral process was flawed and illegal. But bringing the two parties together to kiss and make up will NOT take the country forward because the politicians kissing and sharing the spoils of power will not change the legal status of the regime because it is the flawed and illegal process that has made this government illegitimate.President Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF junta blatantly rigged the 30 July 2018 elections, they have no mandate to govern the nation, they are, per se illegitimate.And by rigging the elections President Mnangagwa confirmed that Zimbabwe is still a pariah state ruled by corrupt and vote rigging thugs. Investors do not do business in pariah states and hence the reason for the worsening economic meltdown!Nelson Chamisa and his fellow opposition politicians were warned thousands of time not to take part in the elections without first implement the democratic reforms designed to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections. They did not heed the warnings out of greedy as Senator David Coltart, has readily admitted."The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the (2013) elections," he wrote in his book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of tyranny in Zimbabwe."The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."As a matter of historic record, a number of the MDC factions did come together to form the MDC Alliance; that did not stop them participating in this year, 2018, elections. Greedy had the better of them just as happened in 2013. They did not even have the common sense to withdraw even when ZEC failed to release a verified voters' roll, itself a legal requirement!The MDC Alliance leaders have already proven themselves to be corrupt, incompetent and greedy. They have lost political credibility with everyone who understands what has been going on in Zimbabwe. If people like pastor Munyeza want to play a role in Zimbabwe politics then they must first understand the issues and stop proposing foolish solutions that will solve nothing!Bringing Chamisa into an illegitimate Zanu PF government will not make it legitimate regime.Even if Chamisa had accepted that Mnangagwa won the elections that would not have change the reality on the ground - that the whole process and flawed and illegal. Chamisa is nothing more than the boastful proverbial frog claiming to put out the forest with its punny fart!It is not just the corrupt and incompetent politicians who are holding back the nation but the equally naive and gullible civic leaders like you, pastor Munyeza, who continue to look to the failed politicians for solutions and refusing to acknowledge the politicians themselves are the problem. There is no one more dangerous to the nation than he who pretends to know.Pastor Munyeza, please explain how getting an illegitimate regime talking to a discredited opposition will transform a pariah state into a healthy and functional democracy. If you cannot do so then shut up!