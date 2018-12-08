Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Government riot act to errant NGOs welcomed

6 hrs ago | Views
The reading of the riot act to some errant Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) by the Acting Minister of Labour and Social Welfare, Honourable Kazembe Kazembe on 11 December 2018 should be applauded in the sense and manner of protecting our national security and integrity.

This should not be misconstrued to mean the lack of appreciation of the sterling contribution to socio-economic development of our country by some of these NGOs. Indeed, they are tunnels through which development aid may be channelled towards the country, but for them to operate without checks and balances from the authorities would be tantamount to bringing porosity to our national security and integrity.

NGOs play an important role in the economic development of developing countries like Zimbabwe. They provide services to society through welfare works for community development, assistance in national disasters, sustainable system development, and popular movements amongst a host of other efforts.

In light of this, a healthy relationship between these NGOs and Government is only conceivable when both parties, Government and NGOs share the same objectives. Problems start to corrode this rather mutual cooperation if some NGOs deviate from their declared mandate and start to act like commissars or campaign managers for some opposition political outfits.

I remember vividly during the turn of the millennium when there was an influx of NGOs into the country under the guise of developmental and humanitarian initiatives yet they were like wolves in sheep's skin. Most of them I shall not mention by name were conduits for funding for opposition politics. The opposition evaded the local legislation that guides the funding and administration of political parties through working hand in glove with some of the NGOs who would in turn call the shots on the conduct of such parties. He who pays the piper calls the tune so goes an adage to describe the ultimate conduct of some opposition political parties in trying to please their pay masters.

During that era, our political turf was intoxicated with poisonous political rhetoric that was propelled by certain NGOS, let alone framing against the government on alleged human rights violations and broken down rule of law.
 
Some of these NGOs appear to have strayed from their original mandate again; hence, government had to rein them in.
Government fears that NGOs threaten national security and can erode its power through unorthodox means. Regime change can be a complicated and hidden movement that can be pushed by NGOs right under the nose of the Government if it fails to be strict on their operations and conduct.

During the Mugabe era, in 2007 to be precise, nearly all NGOs operating in Zimbabwe were deregistered because they had turned out to be too political, catalysing the wave to usurp power from the then president.

Once bitten twice shy and the Second Republic could not fold its arms while a repeat of 2007 was underway. These NGOs need to be whipped into line if ever they want to work in harmony with Government. It is better doing without them than allowing the perpetuation of machinations of illegal regime changers.

Politics is for politicians and NGOs for developmental and humanitarian aid. Commendation goes to government for the timeous intervention that came when the enemy thought that it was regaining ground through using mainly some International NGOs to destabilise our political fray. Such proclamations should continue to be made as they buttress all the fortresses that constitute the first line of defence to our national security.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Brightface Mutema
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

RBZ exposes Acie Lumumba's lies.

12 mins ago | 105 Views

National hero's son blasts Western Union

46 mins ago | 321 Views

Zim Judiciary and the 'Rule of law' Doctrine

1 hr ago | 61 Views

BREAKING: Chivayo wins $25 million lawsuit againt ZPC

1 hr ago | 620 Views

Chamisa still in a state of denial

1 hr ago | 424 Views

'Slain' MDC councillor's family arrested

1 hr ago | 780 Views

Mugabe ally given up to Dec 31 to pay $110,000

2 hrs ago | 874 Views

CIOs stressing over Mnangagwa's safety

3 hrs ago | 1797 Views

The day MDC legislators were paid in own coin

3 hrs ago | 782 Views

Infrastructure, Education and Technology key for growth

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

MDC leader recognises Mnangagwa as President

3 hrs ago | 2860 Views

PHOTOS: Women donate grocery to Prophet Magaya

3 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Mutumwa Mawere was a ZANU PF front?

4 hrs ago | 1457 Views

We are our own enemies not politics

4 hrs ago | 917 Views

Yes to dialogue, no to GNU!

5 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Countrywide demos over school uniforms

5 hrs ago | 2849 Views

ZANU PF in $500 000 bribery storm?

6 hrs ago | 4796 Views

Zimbabweans must remain vigilant

6 hrs ago | 1079 Views

SADC headache for Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 6283 Views

Chamisa desperate for talks

6 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Zambia deputy commissioner implicated in Biti abduction

6 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Presidential age limit: Zanu-PF province breaks ranks

6 hrs ago | 2427 Views

130 000 cars face deregistration

6 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Zanu-PF brings Garden of Eden, fear to Esigodini

6 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Munyeza, a discredited Chamisa will never make illegitimate ED legitimate - stay to your branch

6 hrs ago | 1167 Views

United States supports preservation of Ndebele art and culture

7 hrs ago | 408 Views

Underestimated Way to Success

7 hrs ago | 314 Views

'Zanu PF will rule!' says illegitimate ED - UDI echo, stakes are much higher

7 hrs ago | 588 Views

War Veterans now Hated like Armed Robbers in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

7 hrs ago | 73 Views

Chamisa opens up on GNU talks with Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 2062 Views

Arrest the Passengers as well!

7 hrs ago | 1905 Views

WATCH: Linda Masarira drunk... causes violence in a bar

8 hrs ago | 5121 Views

PHOTO: ZANU PF demo against Chiwenga's ally

8 hrs ago | 7423 Views

UK using Zimbabwe govt officials to interrogate failed asylum seekers

8 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Biti still banned from addressing gatherings

8 hrs ago | 594 Views

Mugabes off to Far East again for annual holidays

8 hrs ago | 1957 Views

Chamisa in own ground-breaking event as Mnangagwa tit-for-tat continues

8 hrs ago | 3667 Views

Chamisa now wants dialogue with Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 6868 Views

Zanu-PF sweats over Mnangagwa's safety

10 hrs ago | 5844 Views

Kasukuwere trial postponed again

10 hrs ago | 334 Views

'Zanu-PF bigwigs queueing for fuel'

10 hrs ago | 4455 Views

Zimbabwe sits on $300 million worth of diamonds

10 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Doctors defy govt orders

10 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Zimra promises hard times for tax dodgers

10 hrs ago | 995 Views

Zimbabwe angles for G7 $1.3 billion bridge loan

10 hrs ago | 800 Views

Mnangagwa says Chamisa is daydreaming

12 hrs ago | 2607 Views

Fisherman drowns after hippo attack

12 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Temporary importation for visitors' vehicles

12 hrs ago | 1695 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days