Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Infrastructure, Education and Technology key for growth

2 hrs ago | Views
In his book entitled, The Price of Inequality, revered economist, Joseph Stiglitz, contends that Government investments in infrastructure, education and technology form the basis of economic growth.

In his own words Stiglitz, wrote: "Government investments – in infrastructure, education, and technology – underpinned growth in the last century, and they can form the basis of growth in this century. These investments will expand the economy and make private investment even more attractive."

A clinical diagnosis of the day to day business of the New Dispensation Government speaks to the prioritisation of investments in infrastructure, education and technology with youths being at the centre of the initiatives.

Minister of Finance, Prof Mthuli Ncube through the 2019 budget, cemented Government's call towards its chosen path of economic growth which speaks to the aforementioned sectors.

More importantly, Prof Ncube, who in his budget spoke strongly about the Demographic Dividend has barely a month later, launched the country's UN supported report on "Harnessing the Demographic Dividend in Zimbabwe."

The report places youths at their rightful deserved place in the path towards the revival of the country's economy. Speaking on the role of youths, Prof Ncube is on record as having said: "Economic transformation the world over, now strategically puts ahead programmes geared towards embracing the youths in order to harness the demographic dividend arising from the educated, trained and qualified youth."

Noteworthy, is that the report is a product of the 2013 African Union adoption of the Addis Abba Declaration on Population and Development in Africa beyond 2014 under the theme, "Harnessing the Demographic Dividend: The Future We Want."

More refreshing is Prof Mthuli commitment to the embracement of youths in the path towards Zimbabwe's economic transformation. In his speech at the launch of the report Prof Ncube said "… more often than not, when we speak on issues of economic growth, we pay less attention to a critical cog in the equation, that is, the human capital aspect." The report brings to the fore the importance of embracing or investing in the younger generation for maximum economic derivatives.

 The education sector was one of the major movers of the 2019 budget. In line with Education Sector Strategy Plan (2016-2020), which is in support of SDG goal 4 and the aspiration of the Paris Declaration on Education, which targets allocation of 20% of the National Budget, Government allocated US$1.51 billion towards education.

Announcing the education allocation Prof Mthuli said "the focus should, therefore, extend beyond education career prospects to skills development, that way tackling inequality and promoting social mobility and growth." A well informed skills development programme links education to the requirements of industry thereby narrowing down unemployment rates. Over the years Zimbabwe has been producing graduates whose skills do not speak to the requirements of the industry.

Additionally the New Dispensation has in the last 12 months invested in the mechanization of irrigation schemes nationwide. As part of greater efforts to modernize agriculture and at the same time promoting irrigation, Government has so far distributed 80 centre pivots from Spain to a number of farmers across the country.

Similarly, top on Ministry of Agriculture's agenda is the rehabilitation of dilapidated irrigation systems and ensuring that all water bodies in the country were fully utilised for the benefit of the country.

ARDA Estates have not disappointed either. Under the leadership of Basil Nyabadza as ARDA Board Chair, the state parastatal has seen the estate recording above 80 per cent capacity utilisation of its prime land creating massive economic opportunities.

Speaking during the report on "Harnessing the Demographic Dividend in Zimbabwe," Prof Ncube further asserted that Agriculture is key to providing youths with jobs, arguing that thousands of them can be absorbed into the sector.

"What we need to do is provide them with skills, tools and capital and that is very key. So agriculture alongside other sector shall be very critical in making the most of the youth dividend," Prof Ncube reportedly said.

To complement the modernisation of agriculture the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development has set aside about US$200 million of which half of it has been directed to the rehabilitation of roads in the rural provinces.

To use Prof Ncube's words, the work Government is doing indeed speaks to its commitment towards tackling inequality and promoting social mobility and growth as Zimbabwe gears to claim its place under the sun.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - ViewsFromMatopos
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

National hero's son blasts Western Union

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Zim Judiciary and the 'Rule of law' Doctrine

26 mins ago | 9 Views

BREAKING: Chivayo wins $25 million lawsuit againt ZPC

39 mins ago | 234 Views

Chamisa still in a state of denial

43 mins ago | 198 Views

'Slain' MDC councillor's family arrested

50 mins ago | 423 Views

Mugabe ally given up to Dec 31 to pay $110,000

2 hrs ago | 706 Views

CIOs stressing over Mnangagwa's safety

2 hrs ago | 1455 Views

The day MDC legislators were paid in own coin

2 hrs ago | 677 Views

MDC leader recognises Mnangagwa as President

2 hrs ago | 2202 Views

PHOTOS: Women donate grocery to Prophet Magaya

3 hrs ago | 1981 Views

Mutumwa Mawere was a ZANU PF front?

4 hrs ago | 1381 Views

We are our own enemies not politics

4 hrs ago | 902 Views

Yes to dialogue, no to GNU!

4 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Countrywide demos over school uniforms

5 hrs ago | 2763 Views

ZANU PF in $500 000 bribery storm?

5 hrs ago | 4594 Views

Zimbabweans must remain vigilant

5 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Government riot act to errant NGOs welcomed

5 hrs ago | 572 Views

SADC headache for Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 6011 Views

Chamisa desperate for talks

6 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Zambia deputy commissioner implicated in Biti abduction

6 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Presidential age limit: Zanu-PF province breaks ranks

6 hrs ago | 2361 Views

130 000 cars face deregistration

6 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Zanu-PF brings Garden of Eden, fear to Esigodini

6 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Munyeza, a discredited Chamisa will never make illegitimate ED legitimate - stay to your branch

6 hrs ago | 1132 Views

United States supports preservation of Ndebele art and culture

6 hrs ago | 395 Views

Underestimated Way to Success

6 hrs ago | 306 Views

'Zanu PF will rule!' says illegitimate ED - UDI echo, stakes are much higher

6 hrs ago | 581 Views

War Veterans now Hated like Armed Robbers in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

6 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chamisa opens up on GNU talks with Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1996 Views

Arrest the Passengers as well!

6 hrs ago | 1851 Views

WATCH: Linda Masarira drunk... causes violence in a bar

7 hrs ago | 4984 Views

PHOTO: ZANU PF demo against Chiwenga's ally

7 hrs ago | 7159 Views

UK using Zimbabwe govt officials to interrogate failed asylum seekers

8 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Biti still banned from addressing gatherings

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

Mugabes off to Far East again for annual holidays

8 hrs ago | 1930 Views

Chamisa in own ground-breaking event as Mnangagwa tit-for-tat continues

8 hrs ago | 3587 Views

Chamisa now wants dialogue with Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 6779 Views

Zanu-PF sweats over Mnangagwa's safety

10 hrs ago | 5792 Views

Kasukuwere trial postponed again

10 hrs ago | 334 Views

'Zanu-PF bigwigs queueing for fuel'

10 hrs ago | 4360 Views

Zimbabwe sits on $300 million worth of diamonds

10 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Doctors defy govt orders

10 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Zimra promises hard times for tax dodgers

10 hrs ago | 989 Views

Zimbabwe angles for G7 $1.3 billion bridge loan

10 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mnangagwa says Chamisa is daydreaming

11 hrs ago | 2599 Views

Fisherman drowns after hippo attack

11 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Temporary importation for visitors' vehicles

11 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Closing date for Form One pupils' online registration set

11 hrs ago | 806 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days