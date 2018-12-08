Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa still in a state of denial

1 hr ago | Views
MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa lost the 2018 Presidential race to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and it has become a tall order for him to accept that his bid for the State House has gone down the electoral cesspool.

According to Wikipedia, "Dr Elisabeth Kübler-Ross pioneered methods in counselling of personal trauma, grief and grieving, associated with death and dying" identified five stages of grief as denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

Judging by the way Chamisa has been behaving ever since the 30 July 2018 elections, he is still in a state of denial. It is hard for him to believe that he lost the race to President Mnangagwa. During his 80 plus rallies of the last campaign trail, Chamisa said he would not accept anything short of his victory. While addressing attendees on his final pre-election rally Chamisa said that he was expecting 65 percent of the Presidential vote.

His post-election addresses at his so-called thank-you rallies that he has been holding of late, Chamisa has been expressing his willingness to occupy the State House by hook and crook, while psyching his supporters to march to State House. What Chamisa failed to realise is that electoral outcomes are not solved on the streets, but by selling viable developmental projects to the electorate.

Chamisa on December 1 presided over a tree planting event in Norton and that the MDC party would plant 2 million trees. Whilst there is nothing wrong with the gesture, the MDC leader is labouring under the assumption that he is soon to take over power from President Mnangagwa, a delusion that he has been feeding his supporters after the elections.

On Wednesday, Chamisa did the unthinkable when he was the "guest of honour" during the groundbreaking ceremony for a primary school which is set to be constructed by the Harare City Council in Kuwadzana. In all honesty, this event was supposed to be graced by Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and Harare City Council officials. Chamisa does not fall into any of the two categories, but he chose to wear the white dust coat and gumboots as a publicity stunt in the vain attempt to shore up his waning political fortunes.

During his 15 years as the legislator for the Kuwadzana Constituency, Chamisa failed to initiate developmental projects for the electorate in the area and is famous for failing to complete a library during that tenure. Chamisa has nothing to offer Zimbabweans expect fibs borne out a desperate mind.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Elijah Chihota
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

RBZ exposes Acie Lumumba's lies.

10 mins ago | 61 Views

National hero's son blasts Western Union

44 mins ago | 279 Views

Zim Judiciary and the 'Rule of law' Doctrine

59 mins ago | 56 Views

BREAKING: Chivayo wins $25 million lawsuit againt ZPC

1 hr ago | 582 Views

'Slain' MDC councillor's family arrested

1 hr ago | 757 Views

Mugabe ally given up to Dec 31 to pay $110,000

2 hrs ago | 869 Views

CIOs stressing over Mnangagwa's safety

2 hrs ago | 1782 Views

The day MDC legislators were paid in own coin

3 hrs ago | 782 Views

Infrastructure, Education and Technology key for growth

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

MDC leader recognises Mnangagwa as President

3 hrs ago | 2829 Views

PHOTOS: Women donate grocery to Prophet Magaya

3 hrs ago | 2135 Views

Mutumwa Mawere was a ZANU PF front?

4 hrs ago | 1456 Views

We are our own enemies not politics

4 hrs ago | 916 Views

Yes to dialogue, no to GNU!

5 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Countrywide demos over school uniforms

5 hrs ago | 2848 Views

ZANU PF in $500 000 bribery storm?

6 hrs ago | 4782 Views

Zimbabweans must remain vigilant

6 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Government riot act to errant NGOs welcomed

6 hrs ago | 587 Views

SADC headache for Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 6263 Views

Chamisa desperate for talks

6 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Zambia deputy commissioner implicated in Biti abduction

6 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Presidential age limit: Zanu-PF province breaks ranks

6 hrs ago | 2426 Views

130 000 cars face deregistration

6 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Zanu-PF brings Garden of Eden, fear to Esigodini

6 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Munyeza, a discredited Chamisa will never make illegitimate ED legitimate - stay to your branch

6 hrs ago | 1166 Views

United States supports preservation of Ndebele art and culture

6 hrs ago | 408 Views

Underestimated Way to Success

7 hrs ago | 314 Views

'Zanu PF will rule!' says illegitimate ED - UDI echo, stakes are much higher

7 hrs ago | 588 Views

War Veterans now Hated like Armed Robbers in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

7 hrs ago | 73 Views

Chamisa opens up on GNU talks with Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Arrest the Passengers as well!

7 hrs ago | 1900 Views

WATCH: Linda Masarira drunk... causes violence in a bar

8 hrs ago | 5118 Views

PHOTO: ZANU PF demo against Chiwenga's ally

8 hrs ago | 7413 Views

UK using Zimbabwe govt officials to interrogate failed asylum seekers

8 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Biti still banned from addressing gatherings

8 hrs ago | 594 Views

Mugabes off to Far East again for annual holidays

8 hrs ago | 1953 Views

Chamisa in own ground-breaking event as Mnangagwa tit-for-tat continues

8 hrs ago | 3661 Views

Chamisa now wants dialogue with Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 6863 Views

Zanu-PF sweats over Mnangagwa's safety

10 hrs ago | 5839 Views

Kasukuwere trial postponed again

10 hrs ago | 334 Views

'Zanu-PF bigwigs queueing for fuel'

10 hrs ago | 4447 Views

Zimbabwe sits on $300 million worth of diamonds

10 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Doctors defy govt orders

10 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Zimra promises hard times for tax dodgers

10 hrs ago | 993 Views

Zimbabwe angles for G7 $1.3 billion bridge loan

10 hrs ago | 799 Views

Mnangagwa says Chamisa is daydreaming

12 hrs ago | 2607 Views

Fisherman drowns after hippo attack

12 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Temporary importation for visitors' vehicles

12 hrs ago | 1694 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days