'Zimbabwe politicians are notoriously corrupt' confessed Obert Gutu - for once, he said the whole truth

Opinion / Columnist

"A good number of politicians in Zimbabwe, across the political divide, are notoriously corrupt. The narrative that corruption is ONLY domiciled in the ruling Zanu PF party is false and puerile."In opposition political parties, millions of US dollars from donors have been looted," tweeted Obert Gutu.This is a political reality many of us have known for many, many decades but have stubbornly refused to accept because it going against the grain. Many of us are conditioned to view the world in the most simplistic way possible - yes or no, black or white, right or wrong, etc. Binary.So instead of see and perceiving all the colours of the rainbow all they perceive is black or white. They do not even bother with the sheds of grey and so the same shed judge black one second may well be judged white the next second.Having judge someone right they will be judge right regardless what they do. Before independence the whites were judge the evil and the freedom fighters were judge the good guys. It took over 20 years for many Zimbabweans to accept that Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF cronies were corrupt, incompetent and murderous tyrants.For the last 20 years Zanu PF have been the bad guys and MDC the saints.Of course Obert Gutu is right that there are many corrupt (and incompetent) opposition leaders hence the reason the opposition has accomplished nothing of note. Mugabe bribed the MDC leaders to make sure they kicked all reforms into the tall grass during the 2008 to 2013 GNU, for example.Still there are hundreds of thousands, if not millions of Zimbabweans who will not believe that MDC leaders are corrupt and/or incompetent. Their binary mentality will simply not allow them to do so.Mankind is the one creature that has had dominion over all things because mankind was endowed by God Almighty with the most powerful ability of all - the ability to think. Those individuals and nations who have valued and cultivated mankind's ability to think have progressed in leaps and bounds whilst those who have stifled the intellectual ability have lagged behind and suffered.The binary mentality, seeing monochromatic in a world full of all the colours of the rainbow, is a clear sign of the inability to think. The failure to think is the root cause why Zimbabwe has blundered from pillar to post sinking deeper and deeper in this hell-on-earth the nation finds itself stuck in. Worst of all, unless we snap out of this sloth-like slumber, the nation will never ever get out of the hell-hole!For once Obert Gutu is right, Zimbabwean politicians from both sides of the political divide are "notoriously corrupt" this should be glaringly obvious given the sorry state the nation is. The very fact that there many Zimbabweans who still continue to view political leaders as saints is itself cause for great concern, a naive and gullible electorate is a curse to democracy and good governance!