'Behold the new!' empty MDC A slogan - as it too failed to demand verified voters' roll

"Anyone who means well for this country would agree that only dialogue can serve our people from the unpalatable suffering, preserve peace and avoid yet another elite implosion," argued MDC Alliance spokesman Jacob Mafume.

The point that MDC leaders have failed to grasp is that Zimbabwe would NOT be in this political and economic mess if they had implemented the democratic reforms during the 2008 to 2013 GNU when Zanu PF's hands were tied behind their back by the Global Political Agreement. Morgan Tsvangirai had five years to implement the raft of political reforms and yet failed to get even one reform implemented. Not one.

Morgan Tsvangirai led the MDC into the 2013 elections with no reforms to stop Zanu PF rigging. Chamisa had done exactly the same, he dragged the nation into the 30 July 2018 elections still with no reforms in place. Chamisa did not even have the common sense to demand the release of a verified voters' roll although he knows this was one toll Zanu PF used to rig 2013 elections.

"Behold the New. Change that Delivers!" so runs the MDC Alliance's new slogan.

Behold the new! What is new when you have just repeated the same stupid mistakes that Tsvangirai made!

Chamisa is just copying Mnangagwa and his "new dispensation", "second republic", etc. nonsense only for him to blatantly rig the elections and thus confirm Zimbabwe is still a pariah state ruled by corrupt and vote rigging thugs.

The root cause of Zimbabwe's worsening economic meltdown is the fact that Zimbabwe is a pariah state, or being it with a new dictator called Mnangagwa and not Mugabe. Investors and lenders both local and foreign have continued to shy away from investing in Zimbabwe because they do not do business in pariah states, period!

The international community, represented by the many election observer teams, have already passed their judgement on the recent elections. They have all said the process was "bias, unfair and failed to reach acceptable standards". In short Zanu PF rigged the elections and therefore the regime has no mandate to govern and, per se, is illegitimate.

Chamisa and his MDC Alliance friends are only trying to take advantage of Zanu PF's predicament by offering "to resolve the legitimacy crisis". This Zanu PF government is illegitimate because the election process was flawed and illegal; MDC Alliance accept Mnangagwa as the winner will not negate the glaring irregularities, for example.

Everyone knows that Chamisa would have accepted Mnangagwa as the winner a long time ago if he had been offered a share in the new government. Only a fool would expect the EU Election team or the Commonwealth team to revise their report and declare Mnangagwa dully elected just because Chamisa has been given a senior government position!

Zimbabwe will remain a pariah state with or without an MDC Alliance appendage and so do not expect any economic recovery.

MDC Alliance should have never agreed to take part in these flawed and illegal elections; they did out of greedy, as MDC Alliance Senator David Coltart admitted. The party is fighting for the formation of a new GNU giving them a seat on the gravy train.

A new GNU with Zanu PF and MDC will not deliver the democratic changes the nation has been dying for. The two parties had the golden opportunity to deliver the reforms in the 2008 GNU, they failed.

Besides, Zimbabwe must stop rewarding those who blatantly rig elections or are active partners in the flawed and illegal elections by allowing them to retain power. We must set a new precedence, we must punish voter riggers and their partners in crime.

Zanu PF must step down form power and MDC must step aside. If Zanu PF is still in office in 2023 then the party will rig these elections too. We must not let that happen!


