Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

MDC tripping itself

2 hrs ago | Views
The MDC continues to refuse to recognise the legitimacy of President Mnangagwa despite various Elections Observer Missions having largely endorsed the conduct of the polls. As is usual in many elections, the Observers pointed out various areas which they recommended for improvement, which recommendations Government has committed to giving consideration.

The MDC intransigence in refusing to recognise the President's legitimacy is also against the background of the Constitutional Court's judgement which upheld his victory. The MDC has not disputed the results from the Parliamentary election, thus raising questions on the strength of its arguments as the Presidential and Parliamentary elections were held under the same conditions. How can it be that Chamisa accepts the Parliamentary poll results while disputing the Presidential results?

It is therefore surprising that the same Chamisa refusing to recognise the President is calling for dialogue with the same President Mnangagwa. Chamisa told journalists during a school ground breaking ceremony in Kuwadzana yesterday that "we have talked about the need to talk, but we have not seen any movement. It takes two to tango and ZANU PF should show willingness." Such pleadings by Chamisa have rightly been dismissed by President Mnangagwa who has categorically stated that "when you hear them saying we want a GNU, you should ignore them. They are day-dreaming. As ZANU PF you should not even think that there would be a GNU. We don't have plans for a GNU in our party as ZANU PF. They challenged the election results at the Constitutional Court and lost. They did not ask for the opening of the ballot boxes because they knew they would lose again. Now you hear them making all sorts of noises, but you should not be bothered about that. That is what losers do."

Even former Deputy Prime Minister, Prof Author Mutambara has criticised the MDC for making noises without substance. Mutambara criticised the MDC for a confused plan to deal with its electoral concerns, saying "when you say you want a National Transitional Authority, who is going to call the meeting? How does Mnangagwa call the meeting when you don't recognise him, as who?" This points to MDC confusion and lack of a coherent strategy.

It may be that the MDC is playing to the gallery or is surely crippled by immaturity and lack of political strategy. It is struggling to strike a balance between the imperative of keeping its restive supporters convinced that it remains politically relevant, while at the same time, facing the reality of its loss and the resultant need to engage ZANU PF. Striking a balance between the two without losing political face has crippled decision-making in MDC, to the extent that the party is sending conflicting signals. Just recently, Chamisa spoke through his spokesperson, Jacob Mafume that he is not interested in engaging ZANU PF. The very next day or two, he is telling journalists in Kuwadzana that he is eager to talk to President Mnangagwa. In an attempt at being clever by half, Chamisa wraps his quest for political accommodation with reference to solving the prevailing economic challenges. He attempts to portray himself as a statesman concerned with the citizens' welfare.  But voters are not forgetful that it is the same Chamisa who declared that he would spoil the ZANU PF victory through his now infamous "tozvidira jecha" mantra, literally that the MDC would sabotage Government's policies.

It is inconceivable that President Mnangagwa would enter into dialogue with Chamisa, given his anti-people stance. He would rather concentrate on countering the "tozvidira jecha" campaign. The President has declared that the 17th Annual Conference would be focusing on economic issues. The Conference is being held under the theme "Zimbabwe is Open for Business: In Unity and Peace Towards an Upper Income Economy by 2030", underlining ZANU PF's pre-occupation with the economy.

Chamisa's youthful energy and enthusiasm need proper guidance and handholding for positive contribution to national development. That's the greatest challenge facing the MDC at the moment.  Patriotic and strategic leadership deficit.





Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Bevan Musoko
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Dzamara and Linda Masarira clash

28 mins ago | 324 Views

Mphoko's son to spend Christmas in jail

50 mins ago | 464 Views

WATCH: Live ZANU PF Conference

55 mins ago | 310 Views

Temba Mliswa attends ZANU PF Conference

59 mins ago | 821 Views

Lest we forget, soccer legends told

1 hr ago | 233 Views

ZANU PF conference, a necessary event

1 hr ago | 281 Views

PHOTOS: Choppies workers demonstrate

1 hr ago | 988 Views

Behind the walls of MDC-ZANU PF negotiations

2 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Wise is he who looks ahead

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

'Behold the new!' empty MDC A slogan - as it too failed to demand verified voters' roll

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

A community-based initiative in Nketa 9, Bulawayo highlights International Human Rights Month

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

China printing new Zimbabwe currency in exchange for oil and diamonds

3 hrs ago | 7704 Views

'Zimbabwe politicians are notoriously corrupt' confessed Obert Gutu - for once, he said the whole truth

3 hrs ago | 924 Views

EFF declares war on MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 3298 Views

Moment of truth for Phillip Chiyangwa

4 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Mnangagwa's diplomatic offensive off the rails

4 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Zinara seeks $250m for project

4 hrs ago | 592 Views

Chiyangwa blow, as audit report exposes him

4 hrs ago | 1963 Views

WorldRemit partners BancABC

4 hrs ago | 339 Views

Oil baron targeted as Zanu-PF meets

5 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Kenyan judge brokers Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

5 hrs ago | 2743 Views

Meikles mulls hotels sale

5 hrs ago | 681 Views

Choppies insists Mphoko not majority shareholder

5 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mnangagwa tackles economy at Indaba

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Let the games begin - it's now jecha for jecha!

5 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Book on preservation of Ndebele art, architecture launched

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa top aide demands R5m bribe

5 hrs ago | 1807 Views

Zanu-PF wary of demos as indaba starts

5 hrs ago | 685 Views

Doctors take to the streets

5 hrs ago | 828 Views

Storm over Biti case High Court referral

5 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Armed robbers attack farmhouse, steal $25 000

5 hrs ago | 835 Views

Minister in passports reality shock

5 hrs ago | 1421 Views

VID raids fuel queues

5 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Mnangagnwa officially opens Zanu-PF 'talk shop'

5 hrs ago | 560 Views

Zimbabwean diasporans told to feel free to come home

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

Govt partially fulfils doctors' demands

5 hrs ago | 494 Views

Chamisa guns for Mudzuri

5 hrs ago | 797 Views

Dialogue can save Zimbabwe, says Majongwe

5 hrs ago | 318 Views

BCC turns down panties display demonstration

5 hrs ago | 381 Views

SA borders brace for festive season rush

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

Woman's maintenance claim thrown out

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Suicide man announces imminent death

5 hrs ago | 591 Views

Police probe Nkulumane carjack and robbery

5 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mphoko's son trial postponed

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Zifa machinations' - Gift Banda arrested for 'corruption'

5 hrs ago | 351 Views

Wicknell Chivayo 'overpaid' in $5million Gwanda project

5 hrs ago | 315 Views

Banking sector posts 77% profit jump

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Patient steals from nurse

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zanu-PF urged to focus on fixing economic challenges

5 hrs ago | 83 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days