Mnangagwa's 'arrest and release on bail' program exposed

The new dispensation government led by President Mnangagwa on dealing with corruption has turned to be a talkshop staged cosmetics theatre which Zimbabweans are not ready for in the brink of a collapsing economy.President Mnangagwa's remarks on fighting corruption are: "In fighting corruption, we don't have friends. It's each man for himself. I'm happy that most of the people in the leadership accept the concept of fighting corruption," (1 March 2018.).PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has established a Special Anti-Corruption Unit housed in the Office of the President and Cabinet to improve efficiency in the fight against all forms of graft and to strengthen the effectiveness of national mechanisms for the prevention of corruption. (22 May 2018)."Corruption remains the major source of some of the problems we face as a country and its retarding impact on national development cannot be overemphasized," Mnangagwa told a joint sitting of the country's two houses of parliament."On individual cases of corruption, every case must be investigated and punished in accordance with the dictates of our laws. There should be no sacred cows. My government will have zero tolerance towards corruption and this has already begun." (20 December 2017).These statements contradict action required to deal with corruption. Recently, Harare businessman Wicknell Chivayo won a $25 million lawsuit against Zimbabwe Power Company for bringing up malicious criminal charges of fraud against him. Concurrently, the Former Energy and Power Development Minister Dr Samuel Undenge acquitted of abuse of office charges after he was alleged to have influenced the awarding of the Gwanda Solar Power Project deal to Wicknell Chivayo's company Intratek.The outcome of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe bosses' investigations: "The Bank and law enforcement agents carried out investigations which on conclusion have revealed that Messrs Mirirai Chiremba, Norman Mataruka, Gresham Muradzikwa and Azvinandawa Saburi were not involved in the corrupt activities or any impropriety as alleged by Mr Mutumanje. The Bank would thus like to advise the public that the quartet has been accordingly absolved of any wrong doing," read the RBZ statement.The sincerity of the fight against corruption is a joke. There is a trend of "catch, release on bail and reward". It ultimately suggests that no one will be convicted on corruption charges. ZANU PF is going ahead protecting its corrupt gangsters while sacrificing the nation.Corruption in Zimbabwe has been a major setback to economic transformation, a spanner in the works of recovery of our comatose economy. In a corrupt environment, instead of progressing, regression is the order of the day at worst and a merry-go-round scenario is experienced at best.