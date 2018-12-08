Latest News Editor's Choice


'Great leaders have vision!' twittered Chamisa - alas, you don't even have common sense!

"The SECRET to a GREAT NATION is VISION, LOVE and HUMILITY by its leadership. Arrogance is always ignorance disguised as invincibility. Weak leaders boast and divide. Strong leaders reach out to unify. Zimbabwe needs dialogue on reforms, economy, legitimacy and nation building not GNU," twittered Chamisa

Well, well talk of "arrogance is always ignorance disguised as invincibility"! Surely you must be remembering how you have arrogantly and contemptuously dismissed all those who advised you not to take part in the elections with no reforms in place. "MDC has stringent measures to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections!" you boasted.

With all these stringent measures, MDC was invincible, right!

Why would the country need "dialogue on reforms"? You and your fellow MDC friends had five years during the 2008 to 2013 GNU to IMPLEMENT the reforms and not talk about them. You failed to get even one reform implemented. Not one!
What you really want to talk about with Mnangagwa is for him to give you, Nelson Chamisa, your reward for playing along in these flawed and illegal elections and thus giving the process some modicum of credibility as MDC Alliance Senator David Coltart admitted in his book.

In his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of tyranny in Zimbabwe, former MDC – Ncube Senator and Minister of Education in the GNU, David Coltart, gave details of how Zanu PF flouted the electoral rules, it was clear the upcoming 2013 elections would not be free, fair and credible. MDC-T and MDC-N leaders were aware of this and yet they all decided to participate in the elections regardless; they were each after the few seats they knew Zanu PF would be giving away to entice the opposition to participate.

"The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the elections," explained Senator Coltart.

"The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."

MDC Alliance won the 88 parliamentary seats and a third of the senatorial seats in the recent elections a "fair price" for MDC leaders making complete fools of themselves contesting the 2018 knowing fully well what Zanu PF did in the 2013 elections. Clearly, you Mr Chamisa believe Mnangagwa owns you a seat on the gravy train. You will publicly acknowledge Mnangagwa the winner, in return for the official title of "Leader of the Opposition" complete with the ministerial limo and all the other usual perks!

Zimbabwe lost the opportunity to end the Zanu PF dictatorship once and once for all during the 2008 GNU because MDC leaders sold-out. They were too busy enjoying themselves they forgot why they were in the GNU. Chamisa is nagging Mnangagwa to give him a seat on the gravy train as his reward for participating in this year's flawed elections and thus giving the process some credibility.

"The SECRET to a GREAT NATION is VISION!" You are right, Chamisa, Zimbabwe would not still be grappling with the problem of what constitute free, fair and credible elections in this day and age and 38 years after our independence is we had had leaders with common sense much less vision!


