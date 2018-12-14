Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa must wake up from GNU reverie

3 hrs ago | Views
A reality check is what the opposition MDC-Alliance needs right now.

The party and its supporters have been pushing and posturing hard for a so-called Government of National Unity or a transitional authority after losing elections that were held on July 30 this year.

In these elections, President Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu-PF defeated Mr Nelson Chamisa and his party in the Presidential and parliamentary polls, with the revolutionary party attaining over two-thirds majority.

However, Mr Chamisa and his party somehow believed that they could get via the backdoor of negotiations what they failed to garner on July 30.

In this scheme, the elections became a worthless academic exercise whose process and outcome would not matter: the voice of the people — the plebians that underlined the process —would be irrelevant.

So, too, would the millions of taxpayers' money poured into the exercise.

Power would be negotiated and elite pacts made in boardrooms outside the provenance of the masses.

The prospects went deeper, and more absurd.

A "transitional authority" would rule the country in preparation for another election, as though the very idea of the consociational politics was not a rejection of the democratic process of elections.

Mr Chamisa and his ilk went to extraordinary lengths to make a case for this GNU on the assumption that the ruling party would be moved, cowed by histrionics such as demonstrations and rallies, the supposed show of force.

However, Zanu-PF has just stamped its foot down and declared that it is not interested in the politics of another GNU because it enjoys the legitimacy deriving from July 30.

Yesterday, as President Mnangagwa opened the 17th Annual National People's Conference in Esigodini, he made this clear.

As we report elsewhere in this issue, the President said Zanu-PF was given a fresh mandate of five years by the electorate and will govern this country for the next half decade. Full stop.

It is a call that he also made at the party's Central Committee meeting earlier in the week.

One cannot miss the finality in this declaration.

Vice President and Second Secretary of Zanu-PF Constantino Chiwenga, in his own remarks, emphasised that the party was not in a compromising mood.

Not that it had been opposed to talks in principle. No. As a matter of fact, as Chiwenga noted, after winning July 30, President Mnangagwa had been magnanimous enough to extend a hand to the opposition but the latter spurned it.

That hand, as Chiwenga puts it, has since been withdrawn.

Zanu-PF is no longer interested in talking to the opposition, least of all regarding a GNU, in whatever guise.

President Mnangagwa yesterday told the nation that Zanu-PF would now concentrate on national development: rebuild the economy, create wealth, fight corruption and bring prosperity to the people.

That changes the narrative completely.

With the New Year beckoning, Zanu-PF will be on a completely different trajectory.

The MDC-Alliance needs to wake up from its GNU daydream and be alive to this fact.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa donates 1 000 goats to schools

12 mins ago | 31 Views

MDC Alliance losing Cllr jailed

13 mins ago | 38 Views

China tells Zimbabwe 'Don't blame us, sort your own house'

16 mins ago | 85 Views

ZANU PF to ammend constitution

37 mins ago | 429 Views

Mnangagwa re-introduces Green Bombers

1 hr ago | 560 Views

Police crush teachers' protest demo

1 hr ago | 769 Views

WATCH: Police demand driver's licence in exchange of fuel

2 hrs ago | 990 Views

Harare City Council owes $ 792 million

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

Mnangagwa exposes Muchinguri-Kashiri lie

2 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Zimbabwe doctors using condoms as medical gloves?

2 hrs ago | 659 Views

Charumbira defies court again as he declares chiefs' support for Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 548 Views

Chimene's daughter dies

3 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Zimbabwe scoffs at SA ConCourt ruling

3 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Biti's Magistrate in trouble

3 hrs ago | 934 Views

US calls on Mnangagwa to show his statesmanship by urgently

3 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Suspended Zesa bosses seek removal from remand

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe security sector reform back on the agenda

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mnangagwa to serve his two terms, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Ex-lover drags cop to court over upkeep

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Second drowned Government official's body recovered

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

'Zanu-PF has no agenda for a GNU'

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Health hazard looms as hospital Registrars down tools.

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mukanya will retire when he dies

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mohadi's health deteriorates

3 hrs ago | 805 Views

Mnangagwa warns Zanu-PF against complacency

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mudzuri snubs Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Chamisa clause, a view from the other side!

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa to release Motlanthe report next week

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Minister slams fake Facebook account impostor

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

$1,5bn stabilisation deal for Zimbabawe

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

'Zimbabwe must remain a unitary state'

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Muchinguri becomes first female cadre to chair Zanu-PF national conference

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Sex vendor in court for 'theft' from client

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

StanChart sued over $78000 unauthorised withdrawal

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Government assures murdered lawyer's family of justice

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Chamisa's MDC can go hang, says VP Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Panic as Air Zimbabwe leaves passenger bags in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 866 Views

Mutsvangwa, Mangwana in messy fight with Energy Mutodi?

4 hrs ago | 2276 Views

'Great leaders have vision!' twittered Chamisa - alas, you don't even have common sense!

16 hrs ago | 3467 Views

Mnangagwa dismisses Chamisa's irritating noise

17 hrs ago | 4545 Views

Where is Mohadi?

17 hrs ago | 8278 Views

Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa for 2023

18 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Mutodi speaks on $500 000 'bribe' report

18 hrs ago | 4875 Views

Mnangagwa's 'arrest and release on bail' program exposed

20 hrs ago | 11343 Views

Government to solve shortage of medicine

20 hrs ago | 1419 Views

'Work with ED, there is alternative' argue Rennie - to one with atrophied brain, none!

21 hrs ago | 1470 Views

School uniforms demo set for 18 December

21 hrs ago | 1906 Views

Lumumba undresses Fadzayi Mahere

22 hrs ago | 5120 Views

Mutsvangwa snubs ZANU PF Conference?

23 hrs ago | 9555 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days