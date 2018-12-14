Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa's Important Speech

1 hr ago | Views

In times gone by, any major Zanu PF convention or rally was one in which us political neutrals, and those who stood firmly in the opposition camp, would cover our ears.  It was belligerent, bellicose, angry and partisan.
 
Of course, all political events around the world are partisan by their very nature, but there was something particularly divisive about the modus operandi of the old Zanu PF.  This is why it was a breath of fresh air to hear ED's speech. It appears that there is a new Zanu in the making.
 
The Zanu leadership has clearly decided they can no longer be a party which only focuses on its base.  It cannot just be a party of the war veterans or the founding generation. These quotes from ED's keynote speech are both inspiring and focused at a broader audience:
 
"Let us always remember to love each other and have harmony between ourselves. That way no one can divide us."
 
"The new dispensation is founded on servant leadership. Leaders from all the levels of the party must be servant leaders… those who elect leaders are the masters and must be listened to."
 
ED's speech was a call of unity, a call for hope.  It was also a national speech. Focusing on national accomplishments, national goals, and national projects. This was country first, party second.
 
The room was full of young, wide eyed Zimbabweans, a new generation of Zanu faithful.  In the last election, the country already witnessed the influence of the youth wing.  Their #EDhasmyvote campaign, reverberated far beyond the traditional rural heartlands of the party.
 
But Zanu's statisticians know that this is not enough. While they may have gathered a strong 2/3 of the parliament, largely thanks to the MDC(s) splitting their vote, the national presidential vote was much closer. And next time around, they have to broaden their appeal.
 
In the next harmonised elections, Zanu knows there is no room for laziness. The whole tone of the party must shift. It must be younger, it must be diverse, it must be inclusive. It must also become the party of hope.
 
With Nelson Chamisa's perennial foot-in-mouth syndrome, violent outbursts and political immaturity, many opposition supporters are now looking away from the MDC.  They are looking for a new political home.  The question is now can Zanu be that option for them?  The business community, large sections of the white and Indian community, and swaths of urban areas have already made that journey over to the ruling party.
 
With speeches like this, and more brave leadership from ED, I believe more will follow.  With the tone of the party changing, and the tone of the presidency permanently positive, welcoming and inclusive, we truly are in a new era, both for Zanu and Zimbabwe.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Tom Nkala
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kalawa Homecoming in disappointing line-up

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

PHOTOS: MDC gala dinner held in Harare

2 hrs ago | 1344 Views

PHOTOS: Bomb found at ZBC studios

3 hrs ago | 2646 Views

Mnangagwa donates 1 000 goats to schools

3 hrs ago | 716 Views

MDC Alliance losing Cllr jailed

3 hrs ago | 753 Views

China tells Zimbabwe 'Don't blame us, sort your own house'

3 hrs ago | 2350 Views

ZANU PF to ammend constitution

4 hrs ago | 3496 Views

Mnangagwa re-introduces Green Bombers

4 hrs ago | 3321 Views

Police crush teachers' protest demo

5 hrs ago | 2039 Views

WATCH: Police demand driver's licence in exchange of fuel

5 hrs ago | 1855 Views

Harare City Council owes $ 792 million

5 hrs ago | 891 Views

Mnangagwa exposes Muchinguri-Kashiri lie

6 hrs ago | 3460 Views

Zimbabwe doctors using condoms as medical gloves?

6 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Charumbira defies court again as he declares chiefs' support for Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 829 Views

Chimene's daughter dies

6 hrs ago | 2290 Views

Zimbabwe scoffs at SA ConCourt ruling

6 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Biti's Magistrate in trouble

6 hrs ago | 1318 Views

US calls on Mnangagwa to show his statesmanship by urgently

6 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Suspended Zesa bosses seek removal from remand

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zimbabwe security sector reform back on the agenda

6 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mnangagwa to serve his two terms, says Chiwenga

6 hrs ago | 293 Views

Ex-lover drags cop to court over upkeep

6 hrs ago | 223 Views

Second drowned Government official's body recovered

6 hrs ago | 495 Views

'Zanu-PF has no agenda for a GNU'

6 hrs ago | 77 Views

Health hazard looms as hospital Registrars down tools.

6 hrs ago | 397 Views

Chamisa must wake up from GNU reverie

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mukanya will retire when he dies

6 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mohadi's health deteriorates

6 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Mnangagwa warns Zanu-PF against complacency

6 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mudzuri snubs Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 700 Views

Chamisa clause, a view from the other side!

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa to release Motlanthe report next week

6 hrs ago | 88 Views

Minister slams fake Facebook account impostor

6 hrs ago | 146 Views

$1,5bn stabilisation deal for Zimbabawe

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

'Zimbabwe must remain a unitary state'

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

Muchinguri becomes first female cadre to chair Zanu-PF national conference

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

Sex vendor in court for 'theft' from client

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

StanChart sued over $78000 unauthorised withdrawal

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

Government assures murdered lawyer's family of justice

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Chamisa's MDC can go hang, says VP Chiwenga

6 hrs ago | 244 Views

Panic as Air Zimbabwe leaves passenger bags in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Mutsvangwa, Mangwana in messy fight with Energy Mutodi?

8 hrs ago | 2951 Views

'Great leaders have vision!' twittered Chamisa - alas, you don't even have common sense!

20 hrs ago | 3542 Views

Mnangagwa dismisses Chamisa's irritating noise

20 hrs ago | 4631 Views

Where is Mohadi?

21 hrs ago | 8625 Views

Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa for 2023

21 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Mutodi speaks on $500 000 'bribe' report

21 hrs ago | 4984 Views

Mnangagwa's 'arrest and release on bail' program exposed

23 hrs ago | 11672 Views

Government to solve shortage of medicine

23 hrs ago | 1438 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days