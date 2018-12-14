Want to understand ZANU-PF Conference… Ignore the noise!

Opinion / Columnist

Over the past few days, the media has been dominated by the 2018 ZANU-PF party conference, with both sides going into hyper-partisan overdrive.On the one hand you have the state media. Everything is wonderful they tell us. The economy is on the rebound. Things are looking up! While we may admire their optimism, it is clearly not quite that simple.On the opposite side of the spectrum, you have elements of the private media, backed up the Twimbos. Still smarting from Chamisa's electoral defeat, these groups ignore anything vaguely promising, instead highlighting anything that can be used to make the government look bad. So, for example, the bulk of the coverage has focussed on ED being selected as the 2023 presidential candidate, to which most would simply say 'so what?' – of course a first term president will be his party's candidate in the next election!Both these sides are as bad as each other – both are trying to push their narrative, and both are prepared to ignore facts to do so. And all we are left with is noise!So in the interests of trying to understand what actually happened in Esigodini over the past few days, let's put aside this noise and focus on three main facts.First, this was a conference the likes of which we have never seen before from ZANU-PF. The spirit was softer and gentler than in the past, and there was none of the nastiness we have come to expect from such events. This came right from the top, with ED's speeches notably light on politics and heavy on economics. As the media mogul Trevor Ncube (no great lover of ZANU-PF) tweeted, "I really like the fact that President Mnangagwa has brought sharp focus on the economy at the current ZanuPF Conference in Esigodini. Politics and insults don't feed people or create jobs. This is huge mindset change and I see cabinet ministers know they have to deliver."Second, the partnership between ED and his technocratic and academic Minister of Finance, Mthuli Ncube, seems to be flourishing. Some were surprised to see Mthuli at the conference, considering he is not a party member, but this was a testament to the teamwork that exists between the two, the results of which are beginning to be felt. Thus, while in his speech ED was explaining the Transitional Stabilisation Programme and its emphasis on fiscal discipline, it was being announced that over 3000 'youth officers' are being retrenched, saving the government $14m and helping to balance the budget. Coming in the aftermath of November's budget surplus, this is a major sign of progress and an important indication that government's austerity measures are bearing fruit.Third, this conference appeared to be the first step in the reformation of ZANU-PF. Until this point, ED had steered clear of outwardly calling for reforming the party, perhaps cautious of alienating the party base. But at Esigodini he showed no such hesitation, stating boldly that "We are in the process of reforming our party… further entrenching the rule of law and constitutionalism." Even for those of us who are not ZANU-PF members, this is a significant declaration, as whether we like it or not, the party has a major role in our government and our lives. Serious steps to reform and modernise the party, should therefore be welcomed and applauded by all.It is tempting to get caught up in media narratives. Things are either amazing or awful; leaders are either heroes or villains. The reality is much more complex.But if we block out the rhetoric and the noise, we begin to see the past few days for what they were: A clear sign of progress in the governing party and in the country as a whole. Not overly dramatic, as some would have you believe, but most certainly a step in the right direction!