Mnangagwa declares war on 'secessionists': fire will be met with fire!

2 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa's angry outbursts at Zanupf conference on Friday shows without any modicum of doubt that Matabeleland restoration cause puts the fear of God in him and his cabinet.

MLO is aware that the emotionally charged attack on Matabeleland liberation movements was an indirect response to the Notice of Demand for the Restoration of Matabeleland State sent by MLO President Cde Paul Siwela. We are happy that he did not only see the notice but also read and understood the message.

Addressing a Zanupf conference held in Esigodini, Matabeleland, Mnangagwa said, "I now ask this conference to be very attentive as I say this.

"As we implement devolution, let us all remain mindful that this republic is a unitary state. It is a unitary with diverse cultures, languages, beliefs, religions but remains united.

"I am aware of elements who preach secessionism, pasi navo(down with them)."

Firstly, the so called economic devolution only exists as a scantily veiled ploy to keep Matabeles under the oppressive shona supremacist system in Zimbabwe which all living Matabeles must reject with the contempt it deserves.

Matabele masses are not fools to believe that the government of Zimbabwe that has been oppressing, raping and murdering them for 38 years, has all of a sudden started caring for them. It is vividly clear to us that Mnangagwa is a man grasping at straws to prevent Matabeleland independence.

Secondly, as a liberation organization, MLO fully understands the meaning of  Mnangagwa' slogan, "pasi navo" (down with them). It is not an invitation to dinner. It means "six feet down". At the height of Matabeleland genocide this slogan was dominant and more direct. "Pasi nema Ndevere!" (Down with Matabele). "Pasi naNkomo!" (Down with Joshua Nkomo) . Before we knew it, more that 45 000 Matabele civilians were slaughtered in cold blood. More than 100 000 women and young girls were rapped, more than 100 000 homes were burned down and more than a million Matabele were displaced. And the leader of ZAPU Cde Joshua ended up exiled in Britain.

We do not need a rocket scientist to see that the genocidist is itching to spill Matabele blood again. We take this as what it is. The declaration of war!

Matabeles must not die silently this time around. This threat by a well known genocidist is enough as an alarm bell for us to mobilize and defend ourselves by whatever means possible.

On the same breath, should our oppressor decides to slap us on one cheek, we must respond by slapping both of his cheeks. If he decides to cut one ear, let us cut both of his ears. If he decides to open fire on us, let us meet fire with fire.

MLO is least shaken by Mnangagwa's threats. We solidly stand by our demand for the restoration of the statehood of Matabeleland and US$ 100 billion compensation for Matabeleland genocide. Anything less than the above will not be accepted.

If it has been easy for Mnangagwa's government to raise US$ 9 billion to compensate white farmers who lost their farms in less than six months, it will be easy for it to raise US$100 billion to compensate Matabele people.

We are even generous and patient enough to allow them to borrow US$10 billion  every year to pay us until they finish.

"Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable",  once said John F.Kennedy .

The ball is now in Mnangagwa's court. Its either he accepts MLO's peaceful overtures and save already broke Zimbabwe from further destruction and humiliation or harden his heart like biblical Pharaoh and invite violent revolution that will shorten his presidency, destroy his government and unleash reign of confusion in his Zimbabwe.

People of Matabeleland have nothing to lose but their chains of oppression.

Buyochitheka Bugayiwe!

Izenzo Kungemazwi!

Israel Dube

Secretary for Information and Public Affairs

Source - Israel Dube, Secretary for Information and Public Affairs
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

