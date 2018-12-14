Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Provincial Councils, the new economic hubs

2 hrs ago | Views
The implementation of the devolution of Government responsibilities to Provincial Councils will give birth to new economic hubs as provinces will be able to manage their resources for the benefit of that respective province.

The just ended ZANU PF 17th Annual People's Conference in Esigodini, Matabeleland South Province put its weight behind the establishment of Provincial Councils as called for under Chapter 14 Section 268 of the new Constitution. The Party resolved "That the role of provincial council be to provide the legislative framework on provincial economic development through the production of economic development plans".

Since time immemorial there were numerous calls by provinces that they were being sidelined in deciding how resources from their respective areas were going to be used. They complained that despite extraction of resources from their areas there was no meaningful development being championed for the benefit of locals.

With this new dimension, each province based on the resources found in their area will see to it that they fund developmental projects in their province without necessarily waiting for central Government for disbursement of funds.

Government is calling for the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in various provinces. Before relations between Zimbabwe and the west got sour, the country used to export beef, fresh flowers and horticultural products under a quota system. Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Manicaland, Midlands and Masvingo Provinces have good fertile agricultural soils which make them ideal to produce horticultural products for export. Matabeleland North and South Provinces are good for cattle ranching, thus farmers can fill in the lucrative European Union (EU) beef quota. These provinces produce natural beef which is in demand in the EU region.

Provinces were complaining that their infrastructure was dilapidated. Now this is a chance for provinces to develop new and sound infrastructure such as schools, clinics, roads and bridges. There are some areas especially those in new resettlement areas which do not have modern learning facilities, roads have become impassable and new bridges needs to be constructed. This is their chance of correcting this With rain-fed agriculture no longer sustainable, it now calls for water harvesting through the construction of dams and establishment of irrigation schemes to allow all year round cropping. A number of districts do not have enough dams to support crop and animal husbandry, with the new trajectory, provinces can now champion water harvesting which in turn will turn around provincial economic developments.

Growth Points can now be turned into small towns if not cities thereby creating employment in the process through value addition of locally produced products. A lot or raw materials like black granites, minerals and agricultural produce were being carried to major cities or even abroad for further processing.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Elijah Chihota
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The girl at the market

45 mins ago | 283 Views

ZANU PF plot to split MDC exposed

46 mins ago | 569 Views

The exciting evolution of mobile phone gaming

57 mins ago | 55 Views

SA cops intercept truck heading for Zimbabwe border with stolen goods worth millions

1 hr ago | 1302 Views

Zimbabwe inflation hit 31.01%

2 hrs ago | 639 Views

Mnangagwa declares war on 'secessionists': fire will be met with fire!

2 hrs ago | 1394 Views

ZPCS urges the public to be aware of criminals

2 hrs ago | 373 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to address 'condom gloves'

2 hrs ago | 941 Views

PHOTOS: 14 die in Murehwa accident

3 hrs ago | 2948 Views

Linda Masarira defends Chamisa's wife

4 hrs ago | 5297 Views

Chiyangwa speaks on ZIFA Presidency

4 hrs ago | 2526 Views

Zapu frets govt will cheat in devolution

4 hrs ago | 814 Views

Chiwenga threatens to 'pay back (for illegitimate verdict) in hard coin' - shoot to kill, no doubt

4 hrs ago | 4608 Views

Zanu PF fails to address pressing issues, 'cries' Chamisa party

5 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Want to understand ZANU-PF Conference… Ignore the noise!

5 hrs ago | 815 Views

Open Letter to Motlante

5 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Minister SB Moyo retires?

5 hrs ago | 8231 Views

Chamisa to humiliate Mudzuri?

6 hrs ago | 2322 Views

The West judges Zimbabwe differently

7 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Kasukuwere, Mombeshora named in land scam

7 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Chamisa ally's trial in false start

7 hrs ago | 484 Views

Potraz targets pedophiles

7 hrs ago | 632 Views

Soldier up for armed robbery

7 hrs ago | 1000 Views

3 Chinese firms shut down

7 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Protesting teachers buoyant despite arrests

7 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Johane Masowe apostolic sect in land wrangle

7 hrs ago | 371 Views

Chiyangwa looked crestfallen

7 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires Green Bombers

7 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Chamisa camp close ranks

7 hrs ago | 859 Views

Chiyangwa, Omega Moyo embarrassed

7 hrs ago | 827 Views

Potraz breaks foreign networks dominance

7 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zanu-PF splurges $3,5m on conference

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

Mnangagwa rejects amendment to block Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 4524 Views

Chamisa is THE problem

7 hrs ago | 1368 Views

American restaurant comes to Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance to share $8m

7 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Zanu-PF mulls changes to Constitution

7 hrs ago | 357 Views

Road accidents kill 2,000 Zimbabweans in 11 months

16 hrs ago | 782 Views

11 die in head on accident

18 hrs ago | 5620 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig evicts 18 families

19 hrs ago | 4702 Views

Doctors struck off the payroll

20 hrs ago | 7229 Views

S&P blow for Zimbabwe indices

21 hrs ago | 2068 Views

Mthuli Ncube retires Youth Officers

21 hrs ago | 6836 Views

Chiyangwa booted out as Zifa president

22 hrs ago | 9406 Views

Bev's pregnancy claim revisited

22 hrs ago | 2592 Views

'Mnangagwa govt incurs credibility deficit'

22 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Chamisa to decide Mudzuri fate

22 hrs ago | 2505 Views

MDC Chamisa resolve to continue mounting pressure on Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Zimbabwe asylum seekers panic in UK diaspora

22 hrs ago | 1759 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days