'Zanu PF thugs are the wolves amongst us, lambs' - true, but only because we let them

"Zanu PF is using MDC Alliance's refusal to acknowledge Mnangagwa as the winner (of the 30 July 2018 elections) to justify its "shoot to kill" against the nation. (Zanu PF is punishing the whole nation for its own sin of rigging the election) a case of collective punishment. As far as Zanu PF is concerned it is "paying back the opposition in the hard coin they have tossed us!" (quoting VP Chiwenga). This is the classical case of the bad wolf, up stream, accusing the lamb of mudding the water!" argued Patrick Guramatunhu in Bulawayo24Patrick is right, Zanu PF is the big, bad wolf, up stream, s***ting in the water and then threaten the lambs down stream with death if they dared to complain about it. Except in this case, we must never forget that we are human beings, who have chosen to be as helpless as the lamb before the big bad wolf. Yes, Zanu PF leaders have proven to be murderous thugs but we must never ever forget that they are mortal human beings, just like the rest of us.Zanu PF thugs have tormented us these last 38 years, denying us our freedoms and basic rights and have abused their usurped power over us to make our lives hell-on-earth! It is up to us to reclaim our rights and freedoms.The right to a meaningful say in the governance of one's country is a fundamental human right enshrined in the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, notably articles 1, 2, 3 and 21.Article 1.All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood.Article 2.Everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms set forth in this Declaration, without distinction of any kind, such as race, colour, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. Furthermore, no distinction shall be made on the basis of the political, jurisdictional or international status of the country or territory to which a person belongs, whether it be independent, trust, non-self-governing or under any other limitation of sovereignty.Article 3.Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person.Article 21.(1) Everyone has the right to take part in the government of his country, directly or through freely chosen representatives.(2) Everyone has the right of equal access to public service in his country.(3) The will of the people shall be the basis of the authority of government; this will shall be expressed in periodic and genuine elections which shall be by universal and equal suffrage and shall be held by secret vote or by equivalent free voting procedures.Zanu PF rigged the 30 July 2018 elections (has done this for the last 38 years) and thus fragrantly violating article 21 above and, as usual, is abusing state machinery to beat and even kill the people into submission.38 years of Zanu PF misrule has destroyed the country's economy, unemployment has soared to dizzying heights of 90% and 75% of the populous now live on US$1.00 or less a day. Zimbabwe's poverty is killing people and the need for good and accountable government has never been more urgent than it is right now.Zimbabweans have a hard choice; either they cow into submission like lamb to the bad big wolf and allow vote rigging Zanu PF to misrule the country and drag the nation even deeper into abject poverty, suffering and death. Or they can stand up to the Zanu PF thugs like man to another man and demand that the thugs respect the freedoms and rights of others and the rule of law.For the last 38 years many Zimbabweans has elected to appease Zanu PF thugs by pretending not to notice the blatant vote rigging by Zanu PF and letting them enjoy the absolute power they were after. The people have done this in the vain hope that Zanu PF will then leave the people alone. As we can see, that did not happen. Each time the people gave the Zanu PF thugs an inch they have taken a foot only to return again and again to take a yard, a mile, etc.Zanu PF's hunger for absolute power and the political influence and wealth it have brought to them is insatiable. Zimbabwe is the poorest nation in Africa and yet the country has the richest ruling elite of earth! The 75% are living in abject poverty because the national wealth that should have gone to build the nation for the good of all has been creamed off to buy mansions, fleet of posh cars, 45 gold watches, vast business empires, a lavish lifestyle, etc. for the filthy rich few.Appeasing Zanu PF thugs by letting them rig elections and rewarding them with absolute power was a false choice because the lawless thugs have never kept their end of the bargain to leave the people alone. The thugs have come back again and again to demand more from the people. The people have nothing and still the thugs are relentless in their demands.The wolf and lamb will never live side by side as equals, that is just nonsense!Zanu PF thugs do NOT have the divine right to govern Zimbabwe, denying the rest of the populous a meaningful say in the governance of the country; that too is nonsense! Zanu PF thugs are human being, same as the rest of us; not wolves amongst helpless lambs; and all of us are subject to the rule of law, the same laws.Zanu PF blatantly rigged the 30 July 2018 elections, denying the people a meaningful free, fair and credible vote. The party must be held to account for this treasonous act and not to be rewarding them by giving the keys to high public office and absolute power.Holding Zanu PF thugs to account for rigging the recent elections is not just another option for this nation, it is the only option. Given the seriousness of Zimbabwe's economic and political situation the only option is now a legal and moral obligation for us all.So, what is our reply to the regime's "shoot to kill!" policy? Simply this: The country's worsen economic meltdown is killing a hell lot more people every day than the seven the regime shot dead on 1st August 2018. Simple arithmetic proves we have more to fear from the worsen economic meltdown than the regime's trigger happy thugs!Zimbabwe's economic meltdown is socially, politically and morally unsustainable.Zanu PF's corrupt and tyrannical rule will and is collapsing just as other tyrannical regimes have collapsed. The only question yet to be answered is whether the collapse is an orderly and peaceful change or a violent and chaotic one. Zanu PF thugs must step down now if the change is to be peaceful and orderly. Time is running out and the window of opportunity for peaceful change is closing!