Mnangagwa clean-up declaration

1 hr ago | Views
I, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, recognising the Constitutional mandate to uphold environmental fundamental rights and freedoms provided for in Section 73 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe which guarantees every citizen of Zimbabwe the "right to an environment that is not harmful to their health and well-being", hereby declare that every first Friday of each calendar month is a National Clean-Up Day.

In the spirit of creating a clean, safe and healthy environment it shall be the duty of every individual, corporate body, community and institution to clean up their surrounding areas; places of work, religion, education, recreational and residential premises, vending sites, car parks and road servitudes.

This exercise shall be undertaken from 0800hrs -1000hrs on the first Friday of each calendar month.

By this declaration, I am obligating and calling upon all Private and Public Entities to be exemplary and strictly comply with this commitment.

Similarly, I call upon every individual to equally honour this declaration to keep Zimbabwe clean.



Source - Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa
