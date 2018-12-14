Latest News Editor's Choice


Finance Minister - its you who caused this nonsense

2 hrs ago
The response by our Finance Minister to the demands by striking doctors and other civil servants to be remunerated in forex reflects the highest level of selfishness and inconsiderable government. Comrade Minister, to be frank it's you who triggered this nonsense. These are just ripple effects of the 60-pound boulder you dropped in the middle of the ocean. You were warned that these austerity measures will never cause harmless ripples but tsunami that would leave behind trails of destruction.

You are forcing a civil servant to pay for his second hand car in forex at border post when you are paying that civil servants in RTGSs. Where do you think one would have sourced that foreign currency. It is to the best of your knowledge that civil servants are paid in RTGS but you insist that duty be paid in forex. That's utter nonsense Prof Ncube.

Civil servants are paying you with the same coin, and you cry foul why? You are very selfish and you have brought Zimbabwe to its early grave. You are a learned who should call a spade a spade. Allocating forex to what you perceive as critical industries at 1:1 whilst your overtaxed civil servants are exchanging it at black market rate is nonsensical. It is that little forex painfully gotten that you claim for a share at border posts.

You have given room to party politics so dance to their tunes.
You can not fool Zimbabweans to believe that US$ is equivalent to 1bond. That is nonsensical. You are very arrogant and your jaw breaking economical jargon you bombard the Zimbabweans as you explain your non applicable policies and principles will never bring food on our tables.

Remember a hungry man is an angry man. You created this nonsense. You are just less than 100 days. Brace for more nonsense. Or else go back to where you have been. Zimbabwean economical woes are more than what you thought. They are politically induced and deeply rooted in corruption of the untouchables in the ruling party. The unwillingness of these big wigs to shun corruption is a painful guarantee that we can plunge into something that can be worse than 2008. So stop blaming those who are crying for bread. Being a civil servant does not mean evil servant. Brace for more strikes or worse, a total shut down of government departments if these problems are not addressed.

Source - Isaac Nkomah
