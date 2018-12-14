Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

War vets, stop milking an already dying cow

2 hrs ago | Views
In a predicament such as this, where government's effort is all channeled toward reducing the ballooning expenditure its shocking and hard to believe that real citizens especially those who masquerade as war vets would toy toy demanding to milk an ailing and dying cow.

The number of these second Chimurenga fighters continue to despite the fact that it should be naturally be declining. May be the numbers is now inclusive of Hondo Yeminda comrades.

However, the point is that government is making strides in flushing out ghost workers, the bulk of which were employed by that party. Real war vets should have utilized their chances when they were given some 50k by starting some productive projects.

They invaded farms and put to a halt production that brought this great nation to where we are right now. As if that wasn't enough, they are pushing for more. War vets go hang.

Source - Isaac Nkomah
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Most Popular In 7 Days