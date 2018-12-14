Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

2018: A year of progress!

25 secs ago | Views
2018 started with high hopes.

Just a few weeks on from the greatest political shock our country had seen in almost four decades, we went into the New Year full of belief that our salvation was coming, and good times were just around the corner.

Looking back, we were all perhaps a bit naïve in those heady days of last summer. So high in our elation at the stirrings of the change we so desperately needed, we were blind (or chose to ignore) the challenges ahead. It was as if the combination of a change of leadership and a collective will to do it right this time would be enough.

The reality is that it was never going to be so easy. Decades of mismanagement had left their mark, and no amount of good ideas and honourable intentions could make them disappear overnight. This was always going to take time.

But time is something we Zimbabweans are short of. We have suffered for too long, and been let down too many times, so when things didn't radically improve instantly, many of us lost faith. Some now claim that things haven't changed at all since Mugabe, or even got worse!

The truth is though, that when you step back, you realise that arguments are completely baseless. The fact that there are still problems cannot take away from the fact that so much has changed.

On a political and societal level, ED's Zimbabwe is completely unrecognisable from Bob's. We are free to criticise and to argue in a way we never could before. There was an election that though not perfect, was so much better than anything we have ever seen. The fact that the candidate many young people supported lost doesn't make the whole election illegitimate! And while every so often a story comes out that an isolated individual is in trouble for something they said, the fact that we are talking about one person shows how far we have come!

Economically, things have been tough. No doubt. But here too there are big signs of change. Led by a world renowned economist (who the MDC was raving about before he got appointed!), the economy is undergoing the sort of structural transformation we have been crying out for. In all areas, they are taking tough decisions and doing the right thing, even if unpopular.

It would have been easy to delay the changes, and put off the difficulties we are experiencing now, but that would have been a mistake. We cannot cry out for change, and then complain when it happens. Change is turbulent and not easy. It causes discomfort and sometimes real pain. But just like when you tear off a plaster, it is best to do these things swiftly and without looking back. For the pain they cause is temporary, but the benefits are real and long term.

And so as 2018 comes to an end, I for one will be looking back on it as a year of progress and change. It hasn't been straightforward, but there is no doubt we are in a far better position today than one year ago. I am certain that this time next year, that fact will be clear to all of us!

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Knowledge Moyo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

India successful growing Medical tourism, Africa can adopt the concept?

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira trial postponed again

20 mins ago | 28 Views

Cassava debuts on ZSE

21 mins ago | 19 Views

Tips_for designing customised jerseys

46 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimpapers editorial change scam exposed

49 mins ago | 275 Views

'New dispensation': Cosmetic democracy

1 hr ago | 411 Views

Mnangagwa to reshuffle cabinet

1 hr ago | 1646 Views

PHOTOS: War vets demonstrate against Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 3498 Views

War vets, stop milking an already dying cow

2 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Finance Minister - its you who caused this nonsense

2 hrs ago | 2586 Views

Fortune Charumbira in delirium about Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 901 Views

Chamisa ally gets top Herald post

3 hrs ago | 3890 Views

WATCH: Greyhound takes 40 hours from SA to Zim

3 hrs ago | 4561 Views

The Rhodes Trust announces Historic Class of 101 new Rhodes Scholars

3 hrs ago | 546 Views

Mutsvangwa pushes for Transitional Authority?

3 hrs ago | 4764 Views

Manchester United fires Jose Mourinho

3 hrs ago | 1542 Views

'Zimbabwe needs dialogue' argue Muleya - only dialogue with ED and Chamisa is 'Step down, now!'

3 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Mnangagwa meets teachers

4 hrs ago | 1794 Views

On the recent national budget

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mnangagwa's mature politics

5 hrs ago | 2961 Views

Discounts for bills paid in forex

5 hrs ago | 1745 Views

De Beers snubs Zimbabwe invitation to mine diamonds in Marange

5 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Zimbabwe Airways loses second plane over delayed payments

5 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Mnangagwa clean-up declaration

6 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Magistrate exposed on Mphoko matter?

6 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Mnangagwa to meet teachers

7 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Zimra reminds its clients

7 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Civil servants warn Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 2841 Views

Kombi driver hits pedestrian, dumps body in the bush

7 hrs ago | 2610 Views

Hope for Musona

7 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Bosso vice-captain linked with Caps United, Ngezi

7 hrs ago | 654 Views

Chamisa sues council over assault

7 hrs ago | 945 Views

Chamisa clause debate a sideshow:, says Mwonzora

7 hrs ago | 1979 Views

Gaddafi son refuses deportation from Zimbabwe to Libya

7 hrs ago | 1574 Views

US based author releases book on Gukurahundi

7 hrs ago | 635 Views

Green bombers poser for Mthuli Ncube

7 hrs ago | 1894 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft prosecutor in bribery storm

7 hrs ago | 682 Views

Caesar Zvayi removed as Editor in a major editorial shake-up at Zimpapers

7 hrs ago | 985 Views

Zanu-PF resolves to block MDC Alliance MPs

7 hrs ago | 982 Views

Dembare challenge Epoupa Fifa ruling

7 hrs ago | 269 Views

Chiyangwa lies that he wants to concentrate on MP post

7 hrs ago | 737 Views

Ex-MP 'denied' sex, rights seeks divorce

7 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Corpse dumped at 'killer's' homestead

7 hrs ago | 739 Views

Cosafa president humiliated in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 589 Views

Mthuli Ncube begs doctors to end strike

7 hrs ago | 634 Views

Unloved Chiyangwa remains Cosafa leader

7 hrs ago | 536 Views

Lawyer wins $20 000 suit for wrongful arrest

7 hrs ago | 459 Views

Zanu-PF tells Mnangagwa to fix the economy

16 hrs ago | 4858 Views

Doctors' strike legal, says court

16 hrs ago | 1995 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days