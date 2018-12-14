ManU sacked Mourinho for being 6th; we are the poorest yet can't sack ED, even after 38 years - it sucks!

Opinion / Columnist

Manchester United (ManU) is a big football club well known and respected the world over. The team has not been doing well for the last few seasons since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson as the team manager at the end of 2012-13 season.ManU is in sixth place in the Premier League, England's top football league, and 19 and 18 points behind league leaders Liverpool and Manchester City respectively; ManU's arch rivals. On Sunday ManU was beaten 3-1 by Liverpool whilst the team's star player Paul Pogba sat on the substitute bench, looking utterly dejected and miserable.There have been reports that Pogba did not get on well with the ManU manager of the last two years, Jose Mourinho. Judging from the team's performance, all was not well at the fort!"The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future." Manchester United has just announced."A caretaker-manager will be appointed until the end of the season while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager."Very few people are surprised to hear it.In 1980, when Zimbabwe gained her independence, the country was in the top five richest nations in Africa. The country had a robust industrial base and one of the most productive agricultural sector in the world. The country was the bread basket of the region. All this was gone after two and half decades of Zanu PF gross mismanagement and rampant corruption.Zanu PF seized the white owned farms to give them mostly to party leaders and loyalists who have failed to put them to productive use. "Munda hauzvirimi!" (Seizing a productive farm is one thing keeping it productive is another!) as my late mother would often remark.Zimbabwe now depends on imported food-aid, the country is now so impoverished it cannot even pay for the food. We are starving in a country that is, for all intent and purposes, the Garden of Eden.The collapse of Zimbabwe's agricultural sector took down with it the country's commerce and industry. Unemployment has soared to dizzying height of 90% and 75% of the people now live on US$1.000 or less a day.Zimbabwe is now the poorest nation in Africa and has been for the last decade or more, at least.Zimbabwe has the resources; Garden of Eden farm land, diamonds, a very hard working people, etc.; and the potential to be the South Korea of Africa. It is like ManU with all its star-players, vast resources and five-star facilities all the team needs to go and win the Premier League, European Champion League, etc.ManU has just sacked its manager for being 6th out of 20. Mourinho is not the only big team manager to be sacked nor will he be the last, indeed some has finished in 2nd place and still got the sack! Such is the competitive spirit in the League and it is this competitive spirit that has made ManU, Liverpool, etc. great teams and the Premier League itself one of the wealthiest and best in the world.Contrast that with Zimbabwe where the country has dropped from top 5 right to the bottom, we are the poorest nation in the poorest continent. Zanu PF dragged us into this mess and still we, the people, cannot sack the regime.The regime has just rigged the recent elections; all the election observers, who have dared to comment, have condemned the elections as "biased, unfair, the playing field was not level and failed to meet accepted international standards". This is all diplomatic language for, the elections were rigged."The people of Zimbabwe would like to thank Emmerson Mnangagwa for his work during his 38 years in government and to wish him success in the future." This is a statement the people of Zimbabwe should have made on 30 July 2018, if the elections had been free, fair and credible.The nation should be furious that the elections were rigged. The principle that "the will of the people shall be the basis of the authority of government" is sacrosanct. The people should be even more determined now than ever to make sure Mnangagwa and his junta are left in no doubt that they have been sacked!If Zimbabwe is serious about joining the international community and to compete in the league of nation on equal terms and to perform to the nation's full potential then the country must restore the people's democratic powers to sack the country's leaders as they see fit.Zimbabwe is a pariah state and its people are the poorest of the poor, the most miserable sobs this side of the grave, all because they are stuck with corrupt, incompetent and utterly useless leaders.ManU sacks Mourinho for being 6th in the Premier League and we, in Zimbabwe, are the poorest in the world and even after 38 years of misrule we still cannot sack Mnangagwa. Tell you what; it sucks!!!