ZANU PF conference came and gone, what's the way forward?

Opinion / Columnist

We have come to the closing of this years conference after a long week of intensive and fruitful brainstorming about the implementation of the Resolutions We should congratulate all participants for their engagement in the discussions and especially those who prepared presentations at short notice and those who attended for the party and not for their pockets. This year's conference was historic because it was the first conference after the new dispensation. It was further Historic because it was one of the first conferences not watered down by the rains.It should be stressed time and again, that all the achievements in the conference will remain just paper unless efforts are made to implement the commitment made. Thus We should call upon all the stakeholders to stay fully engaged in support for the Policies and the implementation which certainly require it most.We should surely commend again the Sponsor's organizations, including funds and programmes, specialized agencies, as well as other international and regional multilateral organizations for their extraordinary support to the Conference and its entire preparatory process, both substantively and logistically and look forward to even increased collaboration with them.In my view the discussions about the different priority areas for action were very fruitful.Let me highlight a few key points: Economy Productive capacity as the main focus of the country needs to be given high priority not only by agencies whose core mandate is closely related to the enhancement of productive capacity but also by all other stakeholders. It was encouraging to hear that many departments and organisations already have made commitments to streamline the Imports and give priority to Local production. With respect to the inclusion of issues relevant to Production in local fora it is very encouraging that the Conference made a resolution devolution at provincial levels.This was a step towards encouraging decentralization of the development. Each province is given the opportunity to benefit from its resources. This will see peoples lives improved to above middle class by 2030. This was not a bluff but a noble economical plan. But this is only going to happen if government and relevant departments continue advocating for implementation of these resolutions. The party opened up to constructive criticism and kept the domestic line open and flowing.A broader market access, and economic growth has been made even despite the global crises. We need to intensify our efforts in these and other areas and implement the Resolutions and commitments in order to reach this ambitious objectives. It is also very clear that the implementation of the Resolutions made is closely linked to other Economic processes. Furthermore good governance at all levels is a precondition for the implementation of the Economic policy and thus issues related to good government were highlighted not only in the dedicated session but are also relevant in all other priority areas for action. Sharing of experiences and lessons learned has been mentioned throughout the week this is a crucial part for the meaningful implementation, follow-up and monitoring of the Economy and should be done more intensively at all levels. The conference was not the usual bootlicking gathering but it was business as usual.With a view to ensuring the full engagement of all stakeholders in a coordinated manner, ZANU PF discussed a comprehensive roadmap for the implementation, follow-up and monitoring of the economy Programme of Action for the cash crisis fuel problems prices medical and pharmaceutical dilemmas. As the conference progressed the drugs were being offloaded in Harare to alleviate drug problems in the country.Let me briefly highlight some of the main and most urgent actions for the coming months and years: Disciplining the party and forging unity peace and development. Opening the country for business. Tackling corruption and walking the talk on corruption. Fast tracking all high profile corruption cases. The mainstreaming of the Economy into national development strategies and aid strategies is one of the most urgent tasks at hand. The party needs full support in this respect especially at the country level.Building on the country level experiences the regional component of the implementation and follow-up also needs to be strengthened involving all relevant regional and subregional organizations.Establishment of a working group on the Indicators to monitor the implementation of the objectives, goals and targets of the Party.With respect to monitoring and evaluation a more inclusive and participatory process, coordinated by the office of the president with substantive inputs from the whole system and beyond is needed. The president called upon agencies and organizations, to have Focal points.The party is to set a list of deliverables, which are sustainable. This would have also be a useful instrument for monitoring, at different levels.Specific follow-up measures which includes the establishment of a Task The party must create a joint gap and capacity analysis with the aim of establishing a workable live economy to be achieved.The party also need to keep the momentum of engaging all groups of stakeholders, especially parliaments, civil society and the private sector to find a way out of the mess we are in.We acknowledge all patriots again for their engagement in the process and wish those who had traveled to the conference a fruitful witnessing of the implementation of the resolutions. We look forward to continued and expanded collaboration in the coming months and years and a complete turn around of fortunes. The conference should not be a mere event but a proper barometer of our work. The survival of the party must justify the calling of a next conference.After the conference something must be seen. A complete U turn and good fortune must be witnessed. A conference must yield fruits and must be a focal point of progress. The way forward should be to walk the talk and reach the destination. The lies of a growth in a dying economy should be viewed with scorn. A total turn around should be seen after the conference. Thats the way to go. The commissariat had worked tirelessly to make the party a united entity. This conference was very electric and indeed a success. Without those who worked behind the scenes nothing would have succeeded.Once again ZANU PF had done it and it should be applauded. The party has to remain resolute in the face of the economic down turn. The president implored the party to be vigilant and to be courageous in the face of difficulties. He urged party members to remain resolute in hunger and in times of plenty. Our problems are just birth pains they will produce blessings and success. Zimbabwe will pull through under the heroic guidance of ED and ZANU PF.It is important to mention the wisdom and hard work exhibited by Rtrd Mjr General Rugeje and his ever-working team in the Commissariat. We noticed the God given charing skills by the beautiful madam chairman as she is called cde Oppah Kashiri the untiring work shown by all cdes at the party offices and structures will not go un mentioned. This conference was indeed a success and the first of its kind.The president stuck to time finishing the proceedings earlier than before. Efficiency was indeed the emphasis and it did not fail. All those who attended your efforts were not in vain. Merry Christmas God bless you all. God bless Zimbabwe