Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Commission Report: Something to build on

3 hrs ago | Views
In the late afternoon on December 18th, the moment many thought would never come arrived. Addressing the media at his Munhumutapa Offices, President Mnangagwa released the full Commission of Inquiry report into the August 1st Post Election Violence.

This in itself was a positive sign. Our history is full of commissions of inquiry that have been convened and not completed; or completed but never released. And this time as well, the armchair critics were speculating that the report wouldn't be released, or if it was, not in full.

When Mnangagwa waited a few days after receiving the report before releasing it, the critics jumped up and down, claiming he was subverting democracy. But the truth was much more mundane - he simply was taking a few days to study the full report before making it public.

The report itself was balanced and fair, with criticism for all parties. It noted that the demonstrations were violent in nature, and were "incited, pre-planned and well organised by the MDC Alliance"; that in response to this, the military deployment was legal and justified; and that the six deaths were a result of actions by the Military and the Police.

It was not the whitewash that the opposition supporters claimed, nor did it exonerate the security forces as many in government had hoped. As promised, it was independent, non-partisan and thorough – exactly what was required.

Of course, this will not be enough for some. Social media in particular has been awash with criticisms of the report, but these are to be expected and should be largely ignored. Just like the fact that you didn't win an election doesn't automatically make it rigged, so if a report doesn't 100% adopt your viewpoint, it doesn't make it biased! Sometimes the truth is uncomfortable.

The most interesting thing from my perspective however was in the report's recommendations. As well as procedural and technical suggestions, which must of course be studied and implemented, there was a more general call for "nation building and reconciliation including an initiative for multi-party dialogue and cooperation."

This call was echoed by President Mnangagwa in a tweet following the release, which read: "I now urge the country to come together and unite. We have a long road of recovery ahead, a process of reforming, restructuring and rebuilding. This requires above all peace, love and unity. We must now look forward, and work as one nation for a better, prosperous future."

The report is right and so is the President. This Inquiry should now allow us to put the whole sorry incident behind us and move on. We have too many challenges facing us to be locked in arguments over the past. Let us all be civil and constructive, and make sure that our actions help to build a better Zimbabwe, rather than deepen the fissures in our nation.

The report found that one of the main causes of the violence was the deep polarisation between ZANU PF and MDC Alliance supporters. It is up to all of us through our conduct to ensure that such an incident never happens again!

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Mike Tawanda
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa rescued Mudzuri?

30 mins ago | 131 Views

The truth that eludes Rebuild Africa Initiative

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Tsvangirai family to hold memorial service

1 hr ago | 518 Views

Obert Gutu opens up on ZANU PF links

2 hrs ago | 1950 Views

PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube snubs teachers

2 hrs ago | 1890 Views

Callisto Jokonya appointed ZIMRA chairperson

3 hrs ago | 882 Views

PROPHECY: A wave of militant demonstrations to hit Zim in 2019

3 hrs ago | 3861 Views

ZANU PF resolutions spot on the economy

3 hrs ago | 398 Views

ZANU PF Youth leader warns War vetarans

4 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Government's foreign trips scam exposed

4 hrs ago | 3030 Views

Who is fooling who on Zimbabwe unity govt?

4 hrs ago | 2465 Views

Zimbabweans commemorate Gukurahundi genocide

4 hrs ago | 599 Views

Our right to remember as 22 December approaches

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa fails to shake off Mugabe dust

5 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Bulawayo council approves sale of stands in forex

5 hrs ago | 1517 Views

Mthuli Ncube to set up Zimbabwe sovereign wealth fund

5 hrs ago | 653 Views

Zanu-PF threatens to end piracy

5 hrs ago | 402 Views

Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

5 hrs ago | 1820 Views

Motlanthe Commission calls for talks

5 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Prominent Zimbabwe lawyers face deregistration

5 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Zanu PF to study post-election violence report

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Exposed: The sprawling network of US military bases in Africa

5 hrs ago | 829 Views

ZANU PF MP blasts ZANU PF youths

5 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Botswana President clears controversial Prophet

5 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Mthuli Ncube brushes-off Biti's car import duty criticism

5 hrs ago | 862 Views

Mudzuri gets backing to fight Chamisa over MDC Presidency

5 hrs ago | 2066 Views

Grace Mugabe gets Zimbabwe govt support

5 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Kasukuwere needs passport for treatment abroad

6 hrs ago | 801 Views

Acie Lumumba faces heavy lawsuits

6 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Meikles lodges complaint against Supreme Court Judge

6 hrs ago | 595 Views

Local firms in SOS over forex crunch

6 hrs ago | 393 Views

Officials arrested for failing lifestyle audit

6 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Motlanthe's Commission Report to opens up Gukurahundi wounds

6 hrs ago | 758 Views

The Commission of enquiry report balanced

7 hrs ago | 746 Views

Was Mugabe not endorsed for 2018 elections?

7 hrs ago | 2891 Views

Chiwenga to oversee negotiation with striking doctors - Merry Xmas VP, you filthy animal!

8 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Zifa sued over security services debt

8 hrs ago | 279 Views

'Zimbabwe faces prospect of a drought'

8 hrs ago | 1154 Views

ZCTU decries 2018 bad human rights record

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mutambara book launch set for Mutare

8 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zanu PF councillor threatens to kill businessman

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

Woman sues police over shooting

8 hrs ago | 723 Views

Unpaid Zimbabwean diplomats live in shame

8 hrs ago | 789 Views

Chiwenga to fire doctors?

8 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Mnangagwa efforts encouraging, says SA cleric

8 hrs ago | 362 Views

Chinese exit Bindura

8 hrs ago | 576 Views

Falgold fails to publish FY results

8 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zifa engages creditors to clear debts

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

'Mnangagwa should apologise for army killings'

8 hrs ago | 313 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days