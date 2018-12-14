Latest News Editor's Choice


The truth that eludes Rebuild Africa Initiative

As Rebuild Africa our heart is bleeding for betterment of Africa. Africa once dubbed the black continent continues unabated its trend of not satisfying needs and aspirations of its especially the youths and it's underdeveloped citizens . The current nature of global conflict and the array of threats confronting African Nations require now solutions and pooling of ideas to shape a comprehensive and conclusive response. As citizens of Africa and entire we need to rise up and say a big "NO" to terrorism, unrest, poverty and xenophobia. Terrorism and xenophobia presents a serious and sustained threat to the Africa and Africa progress. The Terrorist and xenophobia groups seek to cause widespread disruption,fear and intimidation. They use violence as a means of publicizing their causes motivating those who might be sympathetic to them and intimidating those who do not sympathize.

Youths are not a security threat but are leaders of tomorrow. We need Youths and all citizens to be fully involved in nation building and programs that seek to improve their well being. In targeting youth duty bearers we have to ensure there is gender equity and quality so that there are no disparities in our programs. Every son and daughter of the African soil has a right to participate in resource mobilization and capacity utilization so as to fully benefit as citizens of the continent. Lets ensure that youth are meaningful involvement in country level affairs before they get lured into terrorism, xenophobia, drug trafficking and other vices. Lets have an inclusive approach where every citizen feels the country ownership and so will find rebelling against fellow citizens a needless enterprise.

For this framework to succeed it must be implemented as an Africa wide project where Rebuild Africa as focal initiator will visit and have a continuous dialogue with Africans leaders or there proxies (AU). These is a high stakes diplomatic project that's needs Africa's commitment in addressing the concerns of continent citizens.

As Rebuild Africa want to engage in humanitarian and community developmental Charity Projects as to rehabilitate fellow Continent men and revitalize our communities. Major and core sustainable project is to empower and engage the continent as whole in improving the well being eg on humanitarian basis, scholarships, providing shelter, feeding schemes, inheriting orphanages homes, entrepreneur empowering – holding leadership success coaching seminars for free as far reaching those in remote areas taping the potential, to have seminars in investments , nation building , launching online magazine on Rebuild Africa which will motivate youths and citizens to be involved in nation building , profiling best and motivating reports .

Rebuild Africa is seeking for financial assistance from individuals, NGOs's and Corporate world who can make this initiative realize its noble cause.

Enos Denhere is an Entrepreneur, Nation Builder, Leadership Success Coach ,Pastor and Mentor . Email rebuildafrica1@gmail.com

Source - Enos Denhere
