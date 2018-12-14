Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

War vets are worse than Zedera

3 hrs ago | Views
The Secretary General of the former liberation fighters, Victor Matemadanda, is never short of coming with something ridiculous.What he smokes is a mystery .This time he is calling for a legislation that will bar those that call for an extension of sanctions to be barred from participating in elections .He calls such people economic saboteurs ,but who is the biggest saboteur here?

War veterans have been receiving allowances and pensions from the government.They also receive educational assistance for their grand children and great grand children for l doubt they have their own children in school unless they are studying for PhDs cause honestly it does not make sense that people who came back from the war in 1980 still have children in school.

In 1997 the war vets  were given Z50 000 gratuity as compensation for their contribution to the liberation war .Some started businesses which are still in existence while others spent their cash like confetti as they hired buses on drinking sprees.More than 20 years later Victor Matemadanda makes another demand ,banks should give war vets what he terms 'friendly loans' to empower them! Let us not forget these people each year receive free farm inputs like fertilizer which finds its way on the black market.

In 2014 war vets submitted a paper to the Parliamentary Portifolio Commitee on Defence and Security demanding the government pay each of them US $18 000 .The government is hard pressed for cash but they don't stop their demands . There is also a trend by the Zanu pf led government to increase the allowances and pensions before each election time for war vets act as a reactionary force in the villages where they threaten villagers on who to vote for lest they go back to war again .

So,my question here is who is the bigger economic saboteur here?Going to join the liberation war was trying to correct the detested system under colonial white rule.As it stands now it seems these people did not go to war because of patriotism but had mercenary instinct in them .After their windfall in 1997 the Zimbabwe dollar plunged 71% in value on a day that became known as 'Black Friday'.The Zim dollar never recovered but continued to lose value until it was phased out .

Victor Matemadanda is not in any way qualified to call anyone an economic saboteur ,if there is one it is him and his band of people who think Zimbabwe
belongs to them.
   
The Zanu pf conference has come with another shocker ,war vets to receive more  money and more land.They have said sanctions are hurting the economy ,but what about their ludicrous unending demands from these war vets.Some of them are more like soldiers of fortune  .They are hurting the economy more than the sanctio

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - AT Kadada
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC Youth leader abducted

2 hrs ago | 915 Views

Linda Masarira saga: Sydney Malunga's son speaks out

2 hrs ago | 1081 Views

James Makamba lands top post in Swaziland

3 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Full list of amounts given to fuel companies by RBZ

4 hrs ago | 4303 Views

Two SA women detained in Chikurubi for 9 months without charge

6 hrs ago | 2162 Views

WATCH: 2 cars burn as fire brigade brings empty water tanks

6 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Mthuli Ncube in ZIMRA Board mess

7 hrs ago | 2731 Views

Chamisa rescued Mudzuri?

8 hrs ago | 4968 Views

The truth that eludes Rebuild Africa Initiative

9 hrs ago | 289 Views

Tsvangirai family to hold memorial service

9 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Obert Gutu opens up on ZANU PF links

9 hrs ago | 4030 Views

PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube snubs teachers

10 hrs ago | 3209 Views

Callisto Jokonya appointed ZIMRA chairperson

10 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Commission Report: Something to build on

10 hrs ago | 585 Views

PROPHECY: A wave of militant demonstrations to hit Zim in 2019

10 hrs ago | 7011 Views

ZANU PF resolutions spot on the economy

10 hrs ago | 475 Views

ZANU PF Youth leader warns War vetarans

11 hrs ago | 4286 Views

Government's foreign trips scam exposed

11 hrs ago | 3961 Views

Who is fooling who on Zimbabwe unity govt?

12 hrs ago | 3515 Views

Zimbabweans commemorate Gukurahundi genocide

12 hrs ago | 740 Views

Our right to remember as 22 December approaches

12 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa fails to shake off Mugabe dust

12 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Bulawayo council approves sale of stands in forex

12 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Mthuli Ncube to set up Zimbabwe sovereign wealth fund

12 hrs ago | 847 Views

Zanu-PF threatens to end piracy

12 hrs ago | 464 Views

Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

12 hrs ago | 2947 Views

Motlanthe Commission calls for talks

12 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Prominent Zimbabwe lawyers face deregistration

12 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Zanu PF to study post-election violence report

12 hrs ago | 233 Views

Exposed: The sprawling network of US military bases in Africa

12 hrs ago | 1213 Views

ZANU PF MP blasts ZANU PF youths

12 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Botswana President clears controversial Prophet

12 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Mthuli Ncube brushes-off Biti's car import duty criticism

12 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Mudzuri gets backing to fight Chamisa over MDC Presidency

12 hrs ago | 2812 Views

Grace Mugabe gets Zimbabwe govt support

13 hrs ago | 2517 Views

Kasukuwere needs passport for treatment abroad

13 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Acie Lumumba faces heavy lawsuits

13 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Meikles lodges complaint against Supreme Court Judge

13 hrs ago | 688 Views

Local firms in SOS over forex crunch

13 hrs ago | 464 Views

Officials arrested for failing lifestyle audit

13 hrs ago | 2120 Views

Motlanthe's Commission Report to opens up Gukurahundi wounds

14 hrs ago | 872 Views

The Commission of enquiry report balanced

14 hrs ago | 817 Views

Was Mugabe not endorsed for 2018 elections?

15 hrs ago | 3598 Views

Chiwenga to oversee negotiation with striking doctors - Merry Xmas VP, you filthy animal!

15 hrs ago | 2223 Views

Zifa sued over security services debt

15 hrs ago | 305 Views

'Zimbabwe faces prospect of a drought'

15 hrs ago | 1327 Views

ZCTU decries 2018 bad human rights record

15 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mutambara book launch set for Mutare

15 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zanu PF councillor threatens to kill businessman

15 hrs ago | 664 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days