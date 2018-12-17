Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'The Negotiations'

1 hr ago | Views
The Movement for Democratic Change Alliance's new method of keeping sanctions on Zimbabwe, while pretending not to support sanctions is to keep on demanding "Negotiations." Nelson Chamisa said, "I am ready to lead Zimbabwe out of crisis", "but President Emmerson Mnangagwa must come to the negotiating table and resolve all hanging political issues." Chamisa talks like the election process was a farce that didn't need to take place - it's like it was a waste of time for the people who went to the polls to make their choice for the President and the Members of Parliament.

Tendai Biti said, "Firstly let us agree on what we are going to discuss. Number one, we should discuss on the issue of legitimacy. We have also to discuss the issues to do with structural reform agenda specifically focusing on electoral reform, legal reform, constitutional reform specifically focusing on state capture and militarization of the state." Maybe it is that fantasy mania that is clogging Biti's view. Those issues raised by Biti, as noble as they are, do not require negotiations between MDC-A and ZANU PF to jumpstart the economy; they require all stakeholders—all.

Jacob Mafume said, "….You cannot seek to govern people by force, they will not comply. They are facing resistance from the people and the economy." You know, like the saying, "when the only tool you have is a hammer, everything around you starts to resemble a nail." MDC-A is facing its own negotiation issues to normalize the Alliance yet are seeing negotiations all over the map to solve the Zimbabwe economy, how hypocritical.

MDC-A's incessant demand for "Negotiations" tends to suggest there is something magical called "The Negotiations" that will magically fix the economy. In all their public pronunciations, MDC-A leaders are not showing any interest in the affairs of Zimbabwe but in gaining political power.

In running a country, having sound policies is essential, but sometimes, once you ascend to the leadership throne, polices become useless. In our case, I suspect Mnangagwa got the shock of his life. Even though we claim he was part of the system, the reality is he was not part of the system that he is now trying to transform. Listening to Mnangagwa chastise corruption, I am positive this vice gave ED the shock of his life; the extent of corruption is so deep and wide that I suspect ED will not find an answer to it. Corruption is entranced in our society. Transforming a corrupt society dotted with greedy leaders and unwittingly clever youths moving 120 steps ahead of policy initiatives requires more than "The Negotiations."

This is not the first time we have had an aggrieved opposition in Africa, it is almost always that African elections are disputed. My advice to the MCD-A is to move on with life; no one is stopping them from providing economic solutions to the country. Do not tell me that you need to negotiate with Mnangagwa to bring out your economic ingenuity. If MDC-A has a room somewhere full of unlimited free cash, why not bring it to the country so there will be economic relief - maybe people will remember come next election and vote them into power.


Source - Sam Wezhira
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa gives youths 590 hectares of land

3 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Entrepreneurship, the new spirit of Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 573 Views

Canaan Banana exposed for supporting Gukurahundi

5 hrs ago | 1954 Views

Mnangagwa boost as UK's Department for International Trade sets up Harare office

6 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Wife grabs & squashes husband's testicles

6 hrs ago | 2804 Views

Chamisa rejects Motlanthe report

6 hrs ago | 2771 Views

'Demos may have cost Zimbabwe $16 billion FDI'

6 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Harare City Council repossessing stands

7 hrs ago | 3375 Views

Hubby uses wife to fix lover

7 hrs ago | 2138 Views

Butcher feeds villagers baboon meat

7 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Concubines humiliate Bishop at wedding

7 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Temba Mliswa demands diplomatic passports for MPs

7 hrs ago | 375 Views

Cholera fears at apostolic sect shrine

8 hrs ago | 446 Views

Govt pensioners owed $101m

8 hrs ago | 459 Views

Zimra revenue collections to reach $5bn by year end

8 hrs ago | 278 Views

When politicians say things to make people angry, not to solve problems

8 hrs ago | 512 Views

Govt must prioritise pensioners' welfare

8 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe currency confusion

8 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Mnangagwa threatens ZCDC bosses

8 hrs ago | 2704 Views

Zanu-PF MP dupes 178 land seekers

8 hrs ago | 376 Views

BAZ boss grilled over issuance of radio, TV licences

8 hrs ago | 292 Views

Chamisa desperate for talks with Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1650 Views

Mnagagwa blocks MDC official on Twitter

8 hrs ago | 2649 Views

Budding artist drops a debut extended play (ep)

9 hrs ago | 109 Views

Madhuku's NCA statement on Motlanthe commission report

9 hrs ago | 2837 Views

$80 for sperm donation in Harare

9 hrs ago | 3543 Views

ZANU PF wins vote on 2% tax in parliament

9 hrs ago | 2452 Views

Gutu revenging being booted out of MDC Alliance tent - outside pissing in

10 hrs ago | 1322 Views

MDC names school after Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 3070 Views

Zimbos obsessed with meaningless things

10 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Frustrated top doctor breaks down

10 hrs ago | 3906 Views

Government respond to War vets demands

11 hrs ago | 3638 Views

ZANU PF Youth boss warns Nelson Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 5352 Views

Mkosana on the move

12 hrs ago | 1107 Views

UN allocates $3,1m for peace building in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 790 Views

Fuel rationing on the cards

12 hrs ago | 1950 Views

Matemadanda berates war vets who demonstrated against him

12 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Schools get nod to hike fees

12 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Army, police commanders lied under oath

12 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance MPs extort govt, get luxury cars

12 hrs ago | 803 Views

Travellers hail Beitbridge border post authorities

12 hrs ago | 783 Views

Nust lecturer's estranged wife weeps after losing maintenance case

12 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Bus fares up 100%

12 hrs ago | 1026 Views

'Prioritise recruitment of qualified teachers'

12 hrs ago | 414 Views

AIPPA, POSA repeal starts

12 hrs ago | 396 Views

Why Beitbridge should fit into National Ports Authority scope

12 hrs ago | 145 Views

Samambwa chieftainship wrangle resolved

12 hrs ago | 146 Views

Met Office issues Jan-Mar rains update

12 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Mutsvangwa pays tribute to Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 371 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days