August violence scared away billions of dollars investments - rubbish, vote rigging did that

Opinion / Columnist

"The violent post-election demonstrations that rocked Harare and some parts of the country in August this year, may have heightened investment risk for Zimbabwe and scared away billions of dollars worth of planned foreign investments, Government has revealed," reported Business Weekly."While there is concern over the potential impact of the events of August 1, 2018, Zimbabwe's biggest manufacturing business member group, feels the independent inquiry into what happened on the day will help foreign investors understand exactly what transpired to make informed investment decisions moving forward."Rubbish, all would-be investors were scared away long before the 1st August shooting.They were scarred as far back as January 2018 when it was clear as day that Mnangagwa was not going to keep his promise to hold free, fair and credible elections by stubbornly refusing to implement any democratic reforms. The failure to produce a verified voters' roll, the denying of 3 million Zimbabweans in the diaspora the vote, etc. all help confirm Zanu PF was blatantly rigging the vote.The regime has been denying that the flood of investors it cocksure was coming in answer to Mnangagwa's "Zimbabwe is open for business!" had failed to materialise. The regime is now admitting it and, as usual, is seeking to blame everyone else but itself for what happened.Even if investor decisions hinged on the events of 1 st August and nothing else, no investor would be concerned about the demonstrations if they were peaceful. They were not peaceful. Who had the guns and fired live bullets - government soldiers!Mnangagwa rigged the 30 July 2018 elections but it is only now that it is dawning on him that the price of rigging the elections was to undermine investor confidence in Zimbabwe as a stable and democratic nation and thus has forfeited economic recovery!